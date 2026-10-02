Manchester City v Real Madrid: Womens Champions League – live

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Righto, here's Tom Garry's report. Which means that's it from me. Thanks for your company, and peace out.

Madrid, I think, need a little more variety in their approach. When City stepped-to, they struggled to take heat out of the game, or reverse momentum, though they were still a danger â€“ as they always be, given the players they have. I'm excited to see how Senss develops, while Linda and Schroder are extremely serious, but a bit more ballast and a bit better game management will make then a much better team.

Bunny Shaw is happy enough with the point. She explains she tries to stay calm in the box, her team look for her, and she knows where the goal is. If the opposing centre-backs give her time and space, she can get a shot off. In the first half, City sat off too much but in the second, they pressed better and if they'd done that from the start, the result would've been different.

The league table Photograph: The Guardian

Elsewhere, it finished PSG 5-0 Leuven.

Both sides drew their first game, so a settling win would've been helpful, but both are more than good enough to progress.

Also going on:

FULL TIME: Manchester City 1-1 Real Madrid Well played everyone, teams and ref, and a fair result.

90+4 min A ball into the Madrid box and Hemp is underneath it, but she can't quite bring it down.

90+1 min It's been less good in the last 15, but a tremendous game overall.

90 min We'll have three additional minutes.

89 min A cross into the box is cleared, Mead bumps into the ref and, coming up behind her, Cristobasl finishes superbly, but the goal is disallowed because of course it is. Madrid disagree, but the call was made before the shot was even taken. I'm not totally certain Mead was stopping that, but you've got to err on the side of caution, I think. I wonder if the City fans still think the ref is a dizgraze.

87 min Tom Garry returns: double quotation mark The Man City fans are growing increasingly frustrated now, predominantly at the referee â€“ â€˜Give your head a wobble, referee! Disgracefulâ€ one shouts, after the latest free-kick is awarded Real Madrid's way. In reality, though, this has felt like a very even contest and either side could pinch it. I think the ref has done a really good job, in control of the game without having to impose herself.

86 min Coffey and Wamser both have shots blocked, then Mead backheels to no one and Madrid bring the ball away.

84 min I've really enjoyed the confidence the Madrid players have to take the ball. Physically, I don't think they're at City's level, but technically they've been superior, their play also more imaginative.

84 min Madrid send on Bruun for Caicedo.

83 min Wamser weaves through midfield but runs out of space so the ref pulls play back for a foul on her.

82 min It's a bit scrappy now, the players who started tiring, neither side keen to lose and both desperate to win.

80 min Now it's City pushing Madrid back, but Linda wins a free-kick deep inside her own half and Madrid clear.

78 min The corner misses everyone and City build once more.

77 min Now Madrid look the stronger side, Keukelaar breezing by Wamser down the outside and cutting back for Dorado, who sweeps a first-time shot â€¦ that Yamsashita beats away, then Linda wins a corner down the right.

75 min This has been one of the best games I've seen this season and City win a corner down the right, Greenwood's cross headed weakly away and Hasegawa is again underneath it, but again volleys wide of the near post.

74 min Linda runs in behind and Beerensteyn slides into a challenge to poke her though, unloading Greenwood. Yamashita, though, amkes a fine save, then the flag goes up for offside.

72 min Another change for City, Charles replacing Casparij.

70 min Hemp's been excellent in the second half, isolating Lakrar and moving backwards to then spring forwards, her cross picking out Mead â€¦ who heads over the top.

69 min I was a little surprised Madrid took of Schroder, but not as surprised as I was that City changed anything â€“ they were dominating.

68 min Madrid send on dorado for Caruso, then the corner comes to nowt.

68 min The changes have, so far, worked better for Madrid, Linda slipping into the box for Caruso, whose shot is blocked behind by a sliding Greenwood.

66 min Caruso wins it high sand feeds Linda, left side of the box, who gets by Coffey on the outside only to fire wide of the far post.

64 min Three changes apiece: City try Mead, Coffey and Clinton for Fowler, Blinkilde Brown and Fujino, while Madrid go Beerensteyn, Dabritz and Keukelaar for Schroder, Jacinto and Athenea.