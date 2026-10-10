From The Social Reckoning to Harriet Kemsley: your complete entertainment guide to the week ahead

Going out: Cinema

The Social Reckoning

Out now

The David Fincher-directed The Social Network has only come to seem more canny over time, with the site co-founded by Mark Zuckerberg being held responsible for all manner of social ills. In this sequel from Aaron Sorkin (this time directing and writing) based on the incidents around the 2021 leak of internal Facebook memos, Zuck is embodied not by Jesse Eisenberg but Jeremy Strong.

The Uprising

Out now

Paul Greengrass (United 93) tackles the 1381 peasants' revolt, a fracas caused partly by the decision to introduce a new tax of four pence per person, regardless of whether you were in the greedy elite or a worker who might make about Â£2 in a whole year. Heading up the rebels with a cause are Andrew Garfield and Cosmo Jarvis.

The Lost Children of Tuam

Out now

In 2017, the New York Times chronicled the efforts of amateur local historian Catherine Corless's campaign to expose the abuse by Irish nuns that led to almost 800 child and infant deaths in Ireland. This dramatisation of the scandal stars Monica Dolan as Corless and is produced by Liam Neeson.

Other Mommy

Out now

Jessica Chastain stars as both regular mom Ursula and her supernatural doppelganger, creeping around the house interacting with eight-year-old Bela (Arabella Olivia Clark) in this Blumhouse horror directed by Rob Savage (Dashcam). An adaptation of Josh Malerman's creepy 2024 novel, Incidents Around the House. Catherine Bray

Going out: Gigs

Big weekend â€¦ Arab Strap. Photograph: Luke Bovill

Arab Strap

12 to 17 October, tour starts Edinburgh

The Scottish duo returned last month with their ninth album Half-Told Tales. A 14-song collection of strangely danceable odes to ageing (You You You), angry warnings about masturbation (I Get Noise), and an overarching sense of black humour, it should make for a fun night out. Michael Cragg

Manifest

Wembley Arena, London, 16 October

Like their girl group contemporaries Katseye, this Turkish sextet were created via a TV singing competition. They also share some of their musical DNA, with Manifest's brightly hued songs bubbling like a sugary soft drink. Support on this debut arena show comes from UK girl band newcomers XO. MC

606 Club 50th anniversary festival

606 Club, London, 12 to 25 October

West London's much-loved 606 Club celebrates its 50th anniversary over a fortnight, with star guests including Jamie Cullum (13 Oct), Gwilym Simcock (15 Oct), and many trailblazers of UK jazz. Founded and run by saxophonist Steve Rubie, â€œThe Sixâ€ is as devoted to good music as it's ever been. John Fordham

Oxford international song festival

Various venues, 10 to 24 October

An ambitious local event turned major international fixture, this festival celebrates 25 seasons with big-name performances on the theme of love. Highlights include baritone Matthias Goerne and pianist Tamara Stefanovich in Schubert's Winterreise (10 Oct), and songs by GyÃ¶rgy KurtÃ¡g from baritone Benjamin Appl and pianist James Baillieu (Mon). Flora Willson

Going out: Art

Good night sweet prints â€¦ Madame Yevonde's Edith Hart-Davis (Wallace), later Lady Brougham and Vaux (â€˜Mrs Richard Hart-Davis as Ariel') 1935. Photograph: National Portrait Gallery, London

Light and Magic: The Birth of Art Photography

Tate Modern, London, 14 October to 21 February

The Tate's big autumn show takes a global look at the more conceptual, artier side of photography, with 200 prints by 80 artists from across the world, including Madame Yevonde, who saw the camera as more than a documentary tool.

Prem Sahib, Gordon Matta-Clark

De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill-on-Sea, 10 October to 4 January

Prem Sahib has been making some of the most interesting art in the UK over the past few years, all about queer intimacy and clubbing, and he is getting some well-deserved institutional attention here alongside the brilliant late American conceptualist Gordon Matta-Clark.

Julia IsÃ­drez

Nottingham Contemporary, to 10 January

UK museums' fascination with indigenous art continues unabated with this show of ceramics by Paraguayan GuaranÃ­ artist Julia IsÃ­drez, filled with mythical creatures and multi-headed amphibians.

Frieze art fair

Regent's Park, London, 14 to 19 October

Every autumn, Frieze shows up in a massive tent in Regent's Park and plays host to the best art galleries in the world. It is a cultural phenomenon, and well worth visiting if you can stomach the price of entry. Eddy Frankel

Going out: Stage

Lolly pop star â€¦ Harriet Kemsley. Photograph: PÃ¥l Hansen/The Guardian

Harriet Kemsley

Brighton, 11 October; Hull, 14 October; Leeds, 15 October; touring to 26 February

On stage, the Last One Laughing star comes across as a giggly, chaotic oversharer â€“ but you don't become a successful standup without serious finesse and focus. Kemsley's current show Floozy sees the 39-year-old relate her experiences of post-divorce dating in deceptively daffy style. Rachel Aroesti

The Cherry Orchard

Harold Pinter theatre, London, to 9 January

Autumn is the season when all the stage stars come to play in the West End â€“ and there are none bigger than Kristin Scott Thomas, who stars alongside Stephen Mangan in Chekhov's richly rewarding final play. Miriam Gillinson

Middlemarch Parts 1 & 2

Swan theatre, Stratford-upon-Avon, to 16 January

Nina Raine has adapted George Eliot's exquisite novel into a play in two parts, directed by Jeremy Herrin â€“ who is so good at injecting ambitious shows with shape and purpose. Nia Towle plays Dorothea Brooke alongside Amanda Root, playing both George Eliot and matchmaker Mrs Cadwallader. MG

English National Ballet

Liverpool Empire, 15 to 17 October; touring to 25 October

There are two ways to watch the ENB this week: see them live in Rudolf Nureyev's staging of Romeo & Juliet, with one of the best ballet scores ever written. Or settle down with some popcorn for their sumptuous production of Sleeping Beauty, recorded at the Royal Albert Hall in cinemas (13 to 18 October). Lyndsey Winship

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Staying in: Streaming

Simply the chest â€¦ Treasure Island. Photograph: Paramount Plus (UK)

Treasure Island

Paramount+, 12 October

Robert Louis Stevenson's 1883 novel â€“ responsible for creating the pirate caricature of the popular imagination â€“ was first adapted for television 75 years ago. This new version stars David Oyelowo, Jack Huston, and Hayley Atwell as Bess Hawkins, who helps her son Jim in his hunt for fabled riches.

VisionQuest

Disney+, 14 October

It can be juvenile, but Marvel lore has also powered some of the cleverest TV of recent times. This mind-boggling spin-off of 2021's WandaVision rejoins Paul Bettany's ex-Avenger Vision as he tries to understand what it means to be an android. James Spader co-stars as his maker, the villainous AI Ultron.

Time

iPlayer & BBC One, 11 October, 9pm

The bracing, brutal prison drama returns for series three, this time shifting focus to disturbed teens locked up in a young offenders institute. Siobhan Finneran reprises her role as a disenchanted chaplain, while David Tennant joins the cast as a custodial manager at the end of his tether.

Killing Anna

Channel 4, 12 October, 11pm

An expat Syrian academic sees a video of a civilian massacre in Damascus and uses social media to track down the chief perpetrator; she then poses as Anna, a regime sympathiser, to encourage him to reveal details about his work in this remarkable documentary about vigilantism in the digital age. RA

Staying in: Games

Trunk cost fallacy â€¦ Planet Zoo 2. Photograph: Frontier Developments

Planet Zoo 2

PC, PS5, Xbox; out 14 October

The popular zoo management sim returns, letting players build their animal kingdoms from a vast toolset of detailed habitats. The addition of aquariums and bird sanctuaries bring in new animals to observe and care for.

Valor Mortis

PC, PS5, Xbox; out 14 October

A dead soldier of Napoleon's army finds himself reanimated in an alternate 19th century filled with plague-ridden monsters. An epic fantasy adventure crammed with gutsy combat and supernatural peril are his certain fate. Keith Stuart

Staying in: Albums

Tough mudder â€¦ Remi Wolf. Photograph: Zachary Gray

Remi Wolf â€“ Mud

Out now

The Californian genre alchemist returns with her third album of sideways pop. Less eccentric and neon-splattered than her previous outings, here Wolf contemplates heartbreak on the contemplative Bottle, while the stuttering Twiggy spins through memories via an earworm melody. MC

Dawn Richard â€“ Creole Culture

Out now

After two albums with avant-garde multi-instrumentalist Spencer Zahn, girlband member turned experimental art-pop practitioner Dawn Richard returns to more solo endeavours with this seventh album. Influenced by her heritage as a Black and Native American woman, songs such as the single Chuuuuurch are relentlessly thrilling.

Troye Sivan â€“ She's the Best

Out now

After the commercial highs of 2023's Something to Give Each Other, there is a palpable sense of confidence on Australian banger merchant Sivan's follow-up. Its title track is an experimental melange of spoken word and 90s trip-hop, while sugar rush banger Party contorts Madonna's Music into new shapes.

Jamie T â€“ Ghosts (100 Days of Morning)

Out now

Four years after scoring his first No 1 album, south Londoner Jamie T is back with this sixth record featuring a collaboration with Damon Albarn. As the title suggests, its lyrical focus is on various spectres of his past, with the nostalgia motherlode being the galloping lead single 3310.

Staying in: Brain food

13 Minutes

Podcast

The BBC's space podcast returns with a new series on the Hubble telescope touching on its delayed and over-budget launch and the discovery of a fatal flaw in the build. We hear how scientists salvaged the operation.

@Dictionarycom

Instagram

Managing to make the mundane functionality of the dictionary more interesting, dictionary.com's Insta account posts unusual â€œword of the dayâ€ picks, as well as analysis on the linguistic choices of artists such as Taylor Swift.

The Last First: Winter K2

Apple TV, out now

This vertigo-inducing film follows the extreme climbers who in 2021 attempted to be the first to summit the Pakistaniâ€‘Chinese K2 mountain in winter. During the gruelling expedition they exposed how dangerously commercialised modern climbing has become. Ammar Kalia