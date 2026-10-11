Robbie Savage the panto villain puts scepticism aside to leave Leicester reeling

It felt as though the stars had aligned when Robbie Savage's first League One match in charge of Peterborough â€“ his first EFL managerial role â€“ happened to be at Leicester. He made his name here and forged a divisive and enduring reputation that has kept him a permanent fixture in English football.

Savage has long been a joker figure â€“ an image born in his playing days, when he hurtled around midfields with long blond hair bouncing, launching into challenges that at one point made him the most booked player in Premier League history. A pantomime villain, a prankster and an eccentric who was once fined Â£10,000 by the Football Association â€“ and two weeks' wages by Leicester â€“ for using referee Graham Poll's toilet before a match (Savage blamed an upset stomach brought on by antibiotics.)

That persona followed him into the media after retirement and it hardly screams management material, yet Savage has quietly built a more serious reputation on the touchline in recent years.

At the phoenix club Macclesfield, he was handed his first chance in the dugout by his mate Rob Smethurst, the owner, and won promotion to the National League North with a mammoth 109 points â€“ winning 35 of 42 games. Last season, he guided Forest Green Rovers to the National League playoffs, losing to Boreham Wood.

Perhaps because of his personality, scepticism has shadowed the 51-year-old throughout his fledgling managerial career. In a lengthy interview with the Peterborough board, he won them over with his passion and ideas for restoring confidence in a young, talented, but struggling squad. Darragh MacAnthony, the club's chair, suggested Savage's character and work rate were required from â€œtop to bottomâ€ at the club.

Even so, when Savage took the Posh job he immediately addressed â€œthe doubtersâ€ before anyone had really expressed any doubt. He pointed out he was told he was not good enough when he was released by Manchester United â€“ one of the forgotten members of the Class of '92 FA Youth Cup winners â€“ and that he had battled his way into the Leicester team.

At the King Power Stadium on Saturday, he was so animated on the touchline it bordered on parody. He approached the travelling Peterborough fans and pumped his fist towards them â€“ a gesture most managers save for after a victory, but Savage performed before kick-off. He was equally lively when the game started, dressed in baggy dark grey trousers and jacket, if not crouching on the edge of his technical area then shouting instructions, clapping his hands, pointing his fingers. There was a lot of pointing on his way to an impressive 3-1 win away.

Robbie Savage gees up the Peterborough fans before kick-off with a few fist pumps (top left), then runs through a gamut of emotions during the match. Composite: James Holyoak/Shutterstock; Michael Zemanek/Shutterstock; Jez Tighe/Prosports/Shutterstock

His exertions were so energetic the jacket came off within 10 minutes. â€œI'm exhausted,â€ he said. â€œI think I've done 10k in the technical area, kicking every ball for my team.â€

It is no surprise he was handed a two-match ban last season for yellow cards received for over-exuberant celebrations and overexuberant discussions with officials. When Lucca MendonÃ§a crunched Bobby De Cordova-Reid, Savage leapt and punched the air with as much enthusiasm as he celebrated Owura Edwards's opening goal.

Quick Guide League One: Plymouth on top; dream start for Savage Show Plymouth came from behind to beat Wimbledon 2-1 with a stoppage-time goal from substitute Xavier Amaechi which put them clear at the top of League One.Â Jayden Stockley had put the Dons ahead in the 16th minute, with Caleb Watts equalising ahead of the break.Â It looked like the points would be shared before Amaechi swept the ball home in the fifth minute of added time. New Peterborough manager Robbie Savage had a dream start with a 3-1 win at Leicester, to pile more pressure on Foxes' manager Russell Martin.Â Posh took an early lead through Owura Edwards and Harry Leonard before an own goal from Warren O'Hora made it 3-0 just before the break. Emil Riis scored a second-half consolation for the hosts. Mark Harris and Cameron Brannagan scored as high-flying Oxford secured a 2-1 win over Notts County at Meadow Lane.Â Bradford were held to a goalless draw by Leyton Orient at Valley Parade, slipping two points behind Plymouth.Â Huddersfield missed the chance to go second after Sheffield Wednesday fought back with two late goals to snatch a 2-2 draw at the Accu Stadium after Jamal Lowe scored a penalty deep into stoppage-time.Â Kyle Wootton scored twice as Stockport came from behind to beat Barnsley 3-1 at Edgeley Park to sit third. Gassan Ahadme's late goal gave fifth-placed Cambridge a 1-0 win over 10-man Blackpool at the Abbey Stadium, where there had been a 15 minute delay to kick-off because of issues affecting supporters entering the ground. Reading are sixth after a 5-1 away win at strugglers MK Dons whileÂ Luton were comprehensive victors at Wycombe with a dominant 4-1 display to spoil a day of celebration for Tom Hounsell.Â Efforts from Kasey Palmer, Nahki Wells, Jamie Donley and Devante Cole were more than enough against a home side who announced Hounsell as permanent head coach before the game. Leon Ayinde's first EFL goal was enough to move Doncaster out of the bottom four with a 1-0 home win over Burton.Â Mansfield edged home 2-1 in their first ever game against Bromley to halt a run of four games without a victory.Â Wigan remain adrift at the bottom of the table after a 1-0 defeat at Stevenage. Thank you for your feedback.

As at Macclesfield and Forest Green, his football was fast and direct. A ball over the top allowed Bolu Shofowoke to round the Leicester goalkeeper before Harry Leonard tapped in.

The Posh fans started chanting Savage's name just before half-time, then called for him to give them a wave. But he was so engrossed in the Peterborough attack that led to their third goal that he didn't hear them.

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That marauding style does leave them exposed at the back, but Savage doesn't care. â€œMy philosophy is: the best players are at the top of the pitch,â€ he said. â€œIf I can get it there as quick as we can, by limiting the passes, but on the floor, through the lines, you can push the full-backs out. At times we were 2-1-1-6. That's how we play. We are open. But let's be brave.â€

Even then, Emil Riis's back-post tap-in â€“ Savage, held his head in his hands as though the world was ending after conceding â€“ took only a lick of gloss off the occasion. It was a stunning result for a side that in the league had won once all season, scored four times and gone seven weeks without a victory.

Robbie Savage offers a theatrical response to Peterborough's victory at his former club Leicester in his first game in charge. Photograph: Jez Tighe/ProSports/Shutterstock

â€œI'm just humble to come up against somebody like Russell Martin, who's managed in the Premier League,â€ Savage said. â€œTwo and a half years ago I was up at Hebburn and Stockton, playing in front of 200-300 people. My team have come to the King Power and put in a performance like that. I'm so proud of them.â€

At the final whistle, Savage hurried around the pitch, where he must have shaken the hand or slapped the back or hugged every player, coach and staff member from both teams. The Peterborough fans stood and chanted his name long before and well after he returned to pump his fist in celebration.

Savage will be entertaining this season. And he might just surprise a few people with his football, too.