Canelo Álvarez fears nothing and will fight in Riyadh despite deadly attacks, Al-Sheikh says

Canelo Ãlvarez intends to go ahead with his world title fight in Saudi Arabia later this month despite a series of deadly attacks on airports and other infrastructure in the kingdom, according to Turki al-Sheikh, the Saudi official who has become one of boxing's most influential power brokers.

The Mexican superstar is slated to challenge the unbeaten Christian Mbilli for the WBC super-middleweight title in Riyadh on 31 October, three weeks after Saturday's missile strike on the Saudi capital's main international airport killed at least 12 people and wounded more than 300.

Al-Sheikh, the chairman of Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority, said on Sunday that Ãlvarez had personally assured him he remained committed to the bout regardless of the fraught security situation.

â€œCanelo reached out and told me he'll still fight in Riyadh this October, no matter what happens,â€ Al-Sheikh wrote on social media. â€œHe fears nothing. My country is home to the two Holy Mosques, land of peace, safety, rich civilization, deep history and kind-hearted people. Thank you to everyone who checked in and showed support. Hard times reveal true friends.â€

The reassurance came as Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels intensified their attacks on Saudi territory. A second projectile struck a passenger terminal at King Khalid International Airport on Sunday, according to the Saudi-led military coalition fighting the Houthis in Yemen. Authorities reported further injuries but did not immediately provide a figure.

A person watches Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea deliver a televised statement in Sana'a on Sunday, claiming responsibility for missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia, including a deadly strike on Riyadh's international airport. Photograph: Yahya Arhab/EPA

Saturday's strike, which hit the same airport complex, was the deadliest attack on a Gulf Arab country since the outbreak of the war with Iran. India's embassy subsequently reported that one of its citizens had died from injuries sustained in the attack, potentially raising the death toll to 13.

The airport remained closed on Sunday, while the US government has urged American citizens to avoid the facility and its surrounding area. Several international airlines have suspended flights to Saudi Arabia amid the mounting threat to civilian aviation.

The Houthis, who have claimed responsibility for attacks on airports and energy facilities across the kingdom, have warned airlines and travelers against entering Saudi airspace. The escalation has raised concerns about the safety of major international events in a country that has invested heavily in establishing itself as a destination for global sport, entertainment and business.

Saudi Arabia has become a major force in professional boxing under Al-Sheikh, staging a succession of high-profile bouts in Riyadh and using its considerable financial resources to attract some of the sport's biggest names. The kingdom's expanding sporting ambitions have also drawn scrutiny over its human rights record and accusations of sportswashing.

The latest attacks threaten those ambitions at a particularly sensitive moment. Saudi Arabia is hosting an international energy conference this week, with further major business gatherings scheduled, while the widening conflict has raised the possibility of greater US military involvement. US president Donald Trump said on Saturday that he was considering action against the Houthis and planned to speak with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Ãlvarez, 36, has a professional record of 63 wins, three defeats and two draws, including 39 knockouts. The 31 October contest would mark his return to the ring for the first time since losing a unanimous decision to Terence Crawford in September 2025. He previously fought in Riyadh in May of that year.

Canelo Ãlvarez is scheduled to return to the ring against Christian Mbilli in Riyadh on 31 October, his first fight since losing a unanimous decision to Terence Crawford in September 2025. Photograph: Steve Marcus/Getty Images

Speaking on a Zoom call with the Guardian and other reporters on Tuesday, Ãlvarez admitted that his focus had wavered in the days leading up to the Crawford fight, despite what he described as a strong training camp.

â€œWhen you lose, you always look back and look [at] your mistakes,â€ Ãlvarez said. â€œI did a very good preparation for [the] Crawford fight, but in the fight week, my mind wasn't there.â€

The former undisputed super-middleweight champion has been preparing for his comeback on Spain's Mediterranean coast, training at the same facility used by Oleksandr Usyk. He has also adjusted his schedule to account for the time difference in Saudi Arabia, having struggled to acclimatize during his previous visit. Ãlvarez said he now believes he needs 21 days to adjust fully to the change in time zones.

Mbilli, who has won all 29 of his professional fights, 24 by knockout, represents another formidable challenge. Ãlvarez described him as a relentless, high-volume puncher whose aggressive style should make for a crowd-pleasing contest.

Ãlvarez, who turned professional at 15, also declined to put a timetable on his retirement when asked how much longer he intended to compete.

â€œI don't know how many more fights,â€ he said. â€œI don't know because I feel really good.â€