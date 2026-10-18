Texans v Jaguars at Wembley: NFL week six – live

Key events

7m ago TOUCHDOWN! Steelers 0-10 Buccaneers 14:52, 2nd quarter

39m ago TOUCHDOWN! Bears 7-0 Falcons 8:15, 1st quarter

1h ago TEXANS WIN!!!!

1h ago IT’S GOOD! Texans 31-31 Jaguars 1:55, 4th quarter

1h ago PICK! Texans 31-28 Jaguars 3:53, 4th quarter

2h ago Texans 31-28 Jaguars 11:25, 4th quarter

2h ago Texans 31-21 Jaguars 0:00, 3rd quarter

2h ago TOUCHDOWN! Texans 31-21 Jaguars 0:50, 3rd quarter

2h ago TOUCHDOWN! Texans 24-21 Jaguars 2:34, 3rd quarter

2h ago TOUCHDOWN! Texans 24-14 Jaguars 9:21, 3rd quarter

3h ago Half-time: Texans 17-14 Jaguars

3h ago TOUCHDOWN! Texans 10-14 Jaguars 0:55, 2nd quarter

3h ago TOUCHDOWN! Texans 7-7 Jaguars 6:47, 2nd quarter

4h ago PICK! Texans 7-0 Jaguars 13:24, 2nd quarter

4h ago TOUCHDOWN! Texans 7-0 Jaguars 5:13, 1st quarter

5h ago Preamble

Steelers 0-10 Buccaneers 13:02, 2nd quarter Steelers go three and out. Pittsburgh's drive chart reads: punt, pick, turnover on downs, punt. Yikes.

Titans 0-7 Colts 11:06, 2nd quarter D Jones to M Alie-Cox for one yard The tight end just scurries loose. Daniel Jones sees it and hits him. Boom.

TOUCHDOWN! Steelers 0-10 Buccaneers 14:52, 2nd quarter J Daniels to E Egbuka for two yards Remember when Pittsburgh had a good defense? Backup undrafted rookie QB Jalon Daniels leads the easiest of eight play 60 yard drives to give Tampa Bay a two-score lead.

Titans 0-0 Colts 14:01, 2nd quarter The only scoreless game may not remain so for much longer as Daniel Jones dumps one short to Jonathan Taylor. The bruising back does the rest with a 38-yard rumble.

Bears 14-0 Falcons 11:56, 2nd quarter Atlanta get a big stop on 3rd down as Caleb Williams finally misses a pass at his 13th attempt. Bears punt.

TOUCHDOWN! Jets 3-7 Patriots 4:10, 1st quarter D Maye to R Doubs for 42 yards New England take the lead with a spectacular long bomb. The throw leads Doubs to his right and he crouches low, falling to his right as he makes the diving grab. Awesome.

TOUCHDOWN! Bears 14-0 Falcons 1:07, 1st quarter D Swift four yard rush The big back finishes off another impressive drive for Chicago. Atlanta desperately need to avoid another three and out.

It's GOOD! Ravens 10-0 Browns 12:51, 1st quarter T Loop 34 yard field goal Ravens capitalising on a horrible start to this one from Deshaun Watson. Browns fans not happy in Cleveland.

Bears 7-0 Falcons 3:09, 1st quarter Caleb Williams is on fire to start this one. The Bears are knocking on the red zone after gains of eight, 23 and 28 through the air. Williams is 8/8 for 120 yards and a score.

It's GOOD! Steelers 0-3 Buccaneers 7:51, 1st quarter C McLaughlin 43 yard field goal Deflected at the line and it makes it. Lucky boy.

TOUCHDOWN! Saints 0-7 Giants 5:14, 1st quarter J Winston to T Tracy for 17 yards A shocker of a missed tackle allows the running back to loop to the right after a catch at the line of scrimmage and waltz in. He should have been brought down about 10 yards shy of the end zone.

It's GOOD! Jets 3-0 Patriots 8:12, 1st quarter J Sanders 42 yard field goal The Jets have a touchdown chalked off for pass interference and have to settle for three points.

TOUCHDOWN! Ravens 7-0 Browns 8:11, 1st quarter T Huntley to J Cuevas for two yards Wow this Browns defense really is good. They stop Derrick Henry on the goal line on 3rd down. Massive. No shame to then concede the touchdown. The Ravens fake a handoff and it works opening up an easy pass for Snoop Huntley.

TOUCHDOWN! Bears 7-0 Falcons 8:15, 1st quarter C Williams to C Loveland for 14 yards Caleb is back baby. 10 plays, 67 yards. Touchdown.

It's GOOD! Panthers 3-0 Eagles 10:51, 1st quarter R Fitzgerald 47 yard field goal Carolina are on the board against Philadelphia. Tanner McKee about to take over at quarterback for the Eagles. His first drive. Three and out.

SACK! Steelers 0-0 Buccaneers 12:51, 1st quarter Jalen Ramsay delivers a huge sack of Bucs QB Jalon Daniels to force an early punt in Tampa.

Right. No time to settle this lot are on the way in a couple of minutes: (3-2) Chicago Bears v Atlanta Falcons (2-3)

(4-1) Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns (3-2)

(0-5) Tennessee Titans v Indianapolis Colts (2-3)

(2-3) New York Jets v New England Patriots (3-2)

(1-4) New Orleans Saints v New York Giants (3-1-1)

(2-2) Carolina Panthers v Philadelphia Eagles (2-3)

(3-2) Pittsburgh Steelers v Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-4) Meanwhile Neil Reynolds handily points out on Sky Sports that all four of Houston's defeats have been by five points or fewer. Good team but a little unlucky showing they still have it today.

(2-4) Houston Texans 34-31 Jacksonville Jaguars (4-2) CJ Stroud's excellent day at quarterback was key for a second win in succession for the Texans to give them some hope to make the playoffs. The Jaguars will live to fight another day and still sit comfortably at the top of the AFC South. Stroud: 24/34 for 312 yards at 9.2 per attempt, three touchdowns, one interception. Lawrence 24/41 for 206 yards at 7.5 per attempt, four touchdowns, interception. What a game to sign off the London series. Amazing.

TEXANS WIN!!!! IT'S GOOD! Texans 34-31 Jaguars 0:00, 4th quarter Ka'imi Fairbairn nails it from 49 yards. TEXANS WIN! Houston keep their season alive!!! Wow, what a game. Jacksonville this time on the wrong end of game-ending field goal. Heartbreaking.

Texans 31-31 Jaguars 0:03, 4th quarter This is it.

Texans 31-31 Jaguars 0:47, 4th quarter Jawhar Jordan cuts back for a potentially game-winning seven yards to move Ka'imi Fairbairn just that little bit closer. Stover takes the direct snap but doesn't get the 1st down. Not ideal for the kicker but he is coming out to grab a huge win for Houston's season.

Texans 31-31 Jaguars 0:53, 4th quarter Are we heading to overtime at Wembley? Houston need two yards on 3rd down to try and avoid it. Woody Marks collects the short pass without a defender in sight and he races for 19 yards out to the right. Houston are very close to field goal range. Very close. Jaguars spend their second time out. Will the Jaguars lose after a last second field goal this week? Brutal if they do.

IT’S GOOD! Texans 31-31 Jaguars 1:55, 4th quarter C Little 60 yard field goal Cam Little NAILS it from way down town. Would have been good from 67 yards. Unbelievable. TIE GAME!

Texans 31-28 Jaguars 2:00, 4th quarter Ooooh. Calen Bullock reads a Trevor Lawrence pass perfectly and almost has his second interception of the game only to drop the ball. Parker Washington follows it up with a deep drop of his own leaving the Jags at 3rd and 10 at midfield. Blitz coming. It does the trick bringing up 4th down. At the two-minute warning field goal hero Cam Little has a 60-yard try or they go for it on 4th and 4. Huge call on the way for Jaguars head coach Liam Coen.

Quick 6pm injury news Caleb Williams is starting for the Chicago Bears. The star QB is back after three games out with a hamstring injury. Browns running back Quinshon Judkins and Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson are both inactive for the AFC North classic.

PICK! Texans 31-28 Jaguars 3:53, 4th quarter Travis Hunter! He follows up scoring the Jaguars last touchdown with an interception in the end zone. Perfect coverage of a play action pass that was so good it even fooled the cameraman. We were watching Woody Marks run in for a touchdown without the ball while Hunter was giving the Jags another huge boost. Proving he can be a true two-way player when given the chance. CJ Stroud's first pick of the season could be pivotal.

Texans 31-28 Jaguars 4:45, 4th quarter Woody Marks keeps rolling. A couple of lovely lead blocks lead the running back for a juicy 11-yard gain and into the red zone. Nico Collins is proving an x-factor too as he catches the screen pass on the right. Hesitates then launches off while eluding an onrushing defender to gain 11 yards. He then rushes for five on an end around. Four yard to go for the score. 2nd down.

Texans 31-28 Jaguars 7:05, 4th quarter Promising for Texans fans that Houston are now getting joy on the ground to bleed the clock while moving the ball. Woody Marks rushes for seven yards to midfield after a direct snap to Cade Stover moved the sticks on the previous play. Marks undoes his good work quickly though with a trip that brings up 3rd and 11. Big moment for the Jaguars. Stroud steps back and finds his man with ease. Nico Collins makes himself available with a sly push on Travis Hunter. No call gives Houston the 1st down.

Texans 31-28 Jaguars 11:25, 4th quarter T Lawrence to T Hunter for seven yards Oof on 1st down Lawrence finds and open Parker Washington but the receiver can't hold on to the fast ball. No matter. Travis Hunter can. Fitting that the second year star finishes off a drive he helped spark into life with a sticky catch in the centre of the end zone on a ball that was really travelling.

Texans 31-21 Jaguars 12:05, 4th quarter Travis Hunter keeps getting touches as he gets another short pass on a flat route. He ducks and dives through the Texans for seven yards. Tuten then gets wrapped up one yard shy of the 1st down. 3rd and 1 on Houston's 10-yard line. Chris Rodriguez barrels over for 1st and Goal. Seven to go for the score.

Texans 31-21 Jaguars 14:05, 4th quarter I am reliably informed the six passing touchdowns in today's game are the most ever in London. Sounds surprising but considering the trash teams London usually gets and the difficulty making the trip it makes sense. Let's hope for a few more.

Texans 31-21 Jaguars 0:00, 3rd quarter Huge relief for Jacksonville as Ameer Abdullah appears to fumble the kick-off return but is ruled as down by contact on review. Trevor Lawrence hits Travis Hunter on the short, sharp slant and the receiver bursts into life to break tackles and make defenders miss for a 26-yard gain. We are perfectly poised heading into the final quarter. Great for London to have another high-quality game.

TOUCHDOWN! Texans 31-21 Jaguars 0:50, 3rd quarter J Jordan 25 yard rush Pass, pass, pass. The aerial display shows no signs of stopping as CJ Stroud guides the Texans to midfield with a 16-yard strike to Dalton Schultz. A short pass almost gifts the ball to the Jags after Woody Marks has the ball punched from his grasp but he is ruled to have not had possession. Incomplete pass. Another short gain brings up 3rd down. Stroud looks for Nico Collins and the defender Jarrian Jones is all over him without looking at the ball. Easy pass interference call. It goes from bad to worse for Jones who misses a tackle in the open field on Jawhar Jordan. He grabs fresh hair and Jordan races in for the touchdown. The rookie running back scores for the first time in his career.

TOUCHDOWN! Texans 24-21 Jaguars 2:34, 3rd quarter T Lawrence to N Boerkircher for one yard Incredible. Trevor Lawrence sells the QB run perfectly then jumps back from the line of scrimmage to loop a short pass to Nate Boerkircher for the score. The defense all piled in to stop the run leaving the big man open. That is the rookie tight end's first touchdown in the NFL. And what a way to get it on the perfectly designed trick play.

Texans 24-14 Jaguars 2:52, 3rd quarter You can feel the urgency from the Jaguars who pick up the blitz on successive plays allowing Trevor Lawrence to find Jakobi Meyers on two passes for gains of 22 and 28 yards. Really impressive response to get back on track and into the red zone. A couple of runs and we have 3rd down. Another screen pass to Tuten almost gives the running back his hat-trick but he is stopped just short. 1st and Goal

Texans 24-14 Jaguars 5:36, 3rd quarter The chains are moving nicely after a 10-yard pass to Kayshon Boutte. The receiver delivers a perfect toe-tap grab. Houston have a 3rd and long and finally the pass rush get some pressure on Stroud. The QB is flushed from the pocket and he can't scramble for the 1st down. Punt. Jags take over at their 30-yard line.

Texans 24-14 Jaguars 8:15, 3rd quarter Stroud picked up where he left off on that drive. He is now 15/20 for 211 yards and three touchdowns. Sublime. Meanwhile Tremon Smith breaks up a pass to force a Jaguars punt as they go three and out. Huge chance for Houston now to stamp their authority on the match. Stroud will have to travel 95 yards to do so after a holding penalty on the punt.

TOUCHDOWN! Texans 24-14 Jaguars 9:21, 3rd quarter Third and five now up for the Texans after a tipped pass and a five-yard dash from Woody Marks. False start on the offense, ouch. 3rd and 10. Stroud drops back, surveys the scene and sees Jaylin Noel free in the right corner of the end zone. He throws a perfect rainbow and Noel doesn't even have to jump. Catch. Touchdown. A perfect route run by Noel too. The second-year receiver has the first 100+ yard game of his career now with 107. Brutal for the Jaguars to concede a touchdown after leaving too many men on the field for the punt.

Texans 17-14 Jaguars 10:10, 3rd quarter Now some much-needed joy on the ground as Jawhar Jordan sprints for eight yards. On 3rd down Stroud finds his old mate Harrison Jr for another 1st down. About 13 yards to go now for the touchdown. Great to see Stroud's instant chemistry with Harrison.

Texans 17-14 Jaguars 12:39, 3rd quarter An ineffective drive for Houston leads to a punt. Only the Jaguars leave 12 men on the field and they have to gift the ball back to the Texans. CJ Stroud gets the ball back at midfield and finds Marvin Harrison Jr for 15 yards.

Half-time: Texans 17-14 Jaguars Both quarterbacks are playing at a high level but Stroud has been a cut above so far going 9/13 on passes for 160 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. A very handy 12.3 yards per attempt is destroying the Jaguars secondary. Jacksonville head coach Liam Coen will be searching for ways to slow down Stroud's arm. If he can't adjust then the Texans will come out on top.

TOUCHDOWN! Texans 17-14 Jaguars 0:08, 2nd quarter CJ Stroud to F Moreau for one yard An unbelievable throw gives the Texans the lead. Stroud loops the ball over one defender then past the hands of another into the right paw of Foster Moreau for a one-hander in the left corner of the end zone. What a drive! Three plays for 63 yards in 47 seconds. The Jags have no idea what's hit them. Stroud is on fire.