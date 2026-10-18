Leeds United 1-1 Manchester United: Premier League – live reaction

Jamie Jackson’s match report from Elland Road

Key events

That's all from me. Thanks for reading and for your emails. A reminder that Nottingham Forest v Arsenal is just about to start. Enjoy! Bye!

Here are the match reports from the two other early kick-offs in the Premier League:

Jamie Jackson’s match report from Elland Road

Just 20 minutes to go until our next Premier League kick-off. Daniel Harris has minute-by-minute updates of Nottingham Forest v Arsenal, right here.

â€œIt is time that Manchester United realised that they are going to be a mid-table team in the foreseeable future?â€, emails Krishnamoorthy V. It's true that Manchester United have had a desperately poor start to the season, while they are also out of the League Cup. But Carrick's side finished third last season, I'm not sure they will be languishing down in the bottom half for long. Speaking of the table, here is the latest Premier League standings after those three early kick-offs.

Full-time results in the other early kick-offs Bournemouth 2-0 Sunderland Brighton 5-0 Crystal Palace Our match reports will be along shortly.

That was a real game from the 1990s. All blood and thunder, maybe a little light on quality, but thoroughly entertaining. Man of the match? Harry Maguire, real leadership at the back for Manchester United. Lisandro MartÃ­nez, replaced at half-time, will have appreciated his teammates' performance.

Full-time: Leeds United 1-1 Manchester United It's all over. A fair result.

90+4 min: Heroic block from Longstaff to deny Cunha with a long-range block. Manchester United are pushing.

90+3 min: Yellow card for Ampadu, who brings down Diallo with late, cynical challenge. No complaints from the Leeds captain.

Mazraoui clears off the line to deny Leeds! 90+2 min: Leeds continue to pepper Manchester United's box with crosses, with Lammens coming off his line to punch clear. But it's a poor punch and the ball falls to Stach, who shoots â€¦ the ball goes through Lammens' legs but Mazraoui is there to hack clear!

90 min: Excellent challenge from Dalot to half a rampaging Calvert-Lewin, with the Leeds striker left writhing on the turf after a textbook sliding tackle. Four minutes added on here at Elland Road.

88 min: From a Manchester United corner, Leeds clear at the near post and then Fernandes arrows a fierce long-range shot into Cunha's midriff. Ouch. Manchester United regather the ball and feed Diallo on the right wing. He cuts in and sends a shot to the heavens. Poor.

86 min: Nmecha goes down in the area after an aerial challenge from Maguire. There is a brief check from VAR for a Leeds penalty, but play is waved on. There was nothing in that.

84 min: A positive change from Carrick and Manchester United: Cunha comes on for Tielemans.

82 min: Leeds look the more likely, at present. Nice link up play from Calvert-Lewin and Nmecha but Justin's cross is poor from the right wing, the autumn sunshine blinding the Leeds wing-back, perhaps.

79 min: Both sides are now playing with the handbrake on, somewhat. Tanaka being replaced by the less enterprising Longstaff is evidence of that. The draw is not a terrible result for either side.

76 min: Excellent work from Dalot, who wins the ball from Nmecha, rides a couple of challenges and releases Diallo down the right wing. Perhaps a little fatigued, the Ivorian cuts back when he might have gone full pelt towards goal, and is eventually crowded out by the retreating Leeds defenders. Had Rashford been on the end of that through ball, he would surely have gone straight for goal.

75 min: Changes for both sides! Leeds bring on Nmecha for Okafor. For Manchester United, Mount replaces Baleba in central midfield. That looks like a straight swap, which is surprising.

73 min: Half-chance for Stach! Okafor gets to the byline down Leeds' left and stands up an excellent cross towards Calvert-Lewin at the back post. Dalot wins the header but only knocks the ball back to Stach on the edge of Manchester United's box. The German, normally so technically sound, can't control the bouncing ball, sending his effort into Row Z.

71 min: Bruno Fernandes tries his luck from range. Straight at Trafford. But these are more encouraging signs for Manchester United, who still have plenty of attacking options off the bench: Mount, Rashford, Cunha, Zirkzee, and Lacey.

69 min: Diallo had to leave the field of play after treatment so Manchester United are temporarily down to 10 men. But the visitors have changed the momentum of this match again and seem comfortable. It's is anyone game once again.

67 min: Tanaka flies into a tackle with Amad, leaving the Manchester United in a heap on the ground. The Japanese won the ball, and Leeds counter but Okafor is wasteful when trying to find Calvert-Lewin with a through ball.

65 min: Twenty minutes into the second half, Manchester United enjoy the first period of possession in Leeds' half. Yoro gets forward from right back and finds Fernandes with a neat cut-back. The Portuguese takes a touch inside Leeds' area, but drags his shot wide of the far post. A half-chance.

63 min: Corner to Leeds and the home side try exactly the same routine, with Ampadu blocking Maguire as Stach swung the ball in. Ampadu and Maguire tangle under the ball, did the Manchester United man pull the Leeds captain to the ground?! Play is waved on, but Maguire took a chance there. Leeds look so dangerous from set pieces.

60 min: Leeds centre-back Muharemovic rakes a sensational diagonal pass out to Bogle on the right wing. The young Slovenian, 6ft4in, is some player.

58 min: It's chaos out there, the ball pinballing in and around the Manchester United penalty box. Leeds just need a loose ball to fall to the right person again. Michael Carrick and Manchester United will surely make changes soon, or else this game is only going to go one way.

56 min: Leeds smell blood. They have had 69% possession in this second half and are now pushing for a second goal. Manchester United look shellshocked. Tanaka is first to a loose ball and blazes a shot high and wide. But his wayward effort only serves to fire up the home crowd even further.

54 min: It would have been a Herculean effort if Manchester United were to survive another 45 minutes of aerial bombardment. They have no conceded, not helped by this makeshift back four: Yoro, Maguire, Mazraoui, Dalot.

GOAL! Leeds United 1-1 Manchester United (Calvert-Lewin 51) Mazraoui concedes a soft corner and Stach sends another delivery to the near post. Maguire is pinned (held?!) by Ampadu and no other United defender gets near the ball. Calvert-Lewin has the time and space to control a bouncing ball, just seven yards out, and crashes his finish past a despairing Lammens with his second touch. Elland Road erupts! Dominic Calvert-Lewin scores Photograph: Michael Steele/Getty Images Dominic Calvert-Lewin celebrates a goal with a teammate Photograph: Anna Gowthorpe/Shutterstock

49 min: Leeds have the ball and are crossing relentlessly into the box. United's defence are standing firm but the visitors are not offering much going forward so far in this second half.

47 min: Another excellent defensive header from Yoro at the back post clears the danger for Manchester United. The Frenchman is staying at right-back, by the way, with Mazraoui tucking in as a direct replacement for MartÃ­nez at centre-back.

Peeeeeeeeeeeep! We're underway again at Elland Road. Manchester United make a change: Mazraoui on for Lisandro MartÃ­nez. Interesting.

Half-time reading, courtesy of Jonathan Wilson. A glance at the other half-time scores seem to back up Jonathan's argument. Sunderland and Crystal Palace both travelled away for gruelling Europa League assignments on Thursday and have again struggling in the Premier League. Palace fielded a first-choice side in Lyon, and were beaten by the French side, They look knackered at Brighton, who are fresh after winning in the Conference League with a largely second-string team.

Other half-time scores in the Premier League Bournemouth 1-0 Sunderland Brighton 3-0 Crystal Palace

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Half-time: Leeds United 0-1 Manchester United Maguire again excellent in dispossessing Calvert-Lewin right before the half-time whistle, with the Leeds striker threatening United's goal. Frantic and frenetic, this is a Proper Football Match.

45+2 min: I'd like to take a look at the cross count for Leeds come the end of this half. Nearly 20, I would guess, but it's a Manchester United cross that has counted for the visitors.

45 min: Two minutes added on here. Leeds are probing with the ball but United seem content to defend deep and get to half-time.

43 min: Bruno Fernandes is left clutching his shoulder after clashing with Stach. Replays show there wasn't much in it. The Manchester United man is going to be OK to continue. Bruno Fernandes sits on the pitch holding his shoulder after an injury Photograph: Paul Ellis/AFP/Getty Images

41 min: Bogle drives into the Manchester United box with intent and sees a deflected shot ends up in the arms of Lammens. That could easily have squirted or deflected into the corner. Leeds are very much in this game.