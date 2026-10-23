Rebel Wilson secures another Australian court win as co-producers of The Deb awarded just $10

Rebel Wilson has been ordered to pay A$10 (US$7, Â£5) in damages after emerging victorious from a bitter legal spat with her latest film's co-producers.

The Pitch Perfect star directed, co-produced and starred in The Deb, a musical comedy that became the battleground for multiple legal battles in Australia and the US.

Filmed on a $22m budget, The Deb made just $335,000 (US$235,000, Â£175,284) at the local box office and is yet to screen outside Oceania.

Wilson's co-producers allege that shortfall could be traced to her false and derogatory statements about them online.

The Bridesmaids star claimed in July 2024 that producers Amanda Ghost, Gregor Cameron and Vince Holden tried to block The Deb's release, embezzled money, and behaved inappropriately towards the film's star, Charlotte MacInnes.

The producers alleged Wilson caused their company financial and reputational damage in an attempt to devalue her debut film so she could buy it from them.

On Friday, Justice Elisabeth Peden awarded the trio a mere $10 in damages and otherwise dismissed the summons in the New South Wales supreme court.

Wilson had denied her co-producers' allegations and countersued, claiming their involvement in the film was marked by a troubling pattern of illicit, egregious behaviours, including theft, bullying and sexual misconduct.

Peden awarded her $359,000 (US$251,830, Â£187,868) plus interest in a brief decision, which will be followed by a written judgment.

Wilson took to Instagram to welcome the victory with a photo of herself in a graduation gown holding a degree from the University of NSW.

â€œThis girl never knew how much she was going to need that law degree!!â€ she wrote.

â€œI spoke up because I believed there were serious concerns that needed to be raised on my film The Deb.

â€œDefending myself has come at an enormous personal, emotional, and financial cost. But I'm proud I stood my ground â€“ for myself and for others I was trying to protect.â€

Wilson said she struggled to remain positive throughout the proceedings and thanked her family and followers for their support.

It's the second victory for Wilson after she was cleared of defaming MacInnes earlier this year following a fiery federal court hearing.

MacInnes claimed Wilson defamed her in four social media posts that implied she was a liar and a sellout who walked back a sexual harassment complaint to further her career.

The posts alleged the young actor confided in Wilson â€“ and later recanted â€“ that she felt uncomfortable when the film's co-producer Ghost asked to have a shower and a bath together.

MacInnes denied making or retracting a complaint, saying she had not been uncomfortable when the pair shared a bath in their swimwear after Ghost suffered a medical episode in September 2023.

That decision is under appeal.