Dont Swing Past These Spider-Man Secrets: Tom Hollands Competition, Zendayas Unknown Audition and More

Tom Holland’s Audition Tape Was a Punisher-ing Experience

Jon Bernthal, who's appearing as The Punisher on the big screen for the first time in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, played a key role in Holland’s journey.

The Odyssey co-stars were making the 2017 film Pilgrimage and “that was where both Tom did his audition forÂ Spider-ManÂ and I did my audition for [Netflix’s]Â Punisher,” Bernthal said on Jimmy Kimmel Live in April 2025. “We actually made each other's audition tapes on that film.”

Holland was super-confident, Bernthal noted, so he admittedly tried to temper the teen’s expectations.

â€œI was like, â€˜There's probably a lot of people that want to be Spider-Man. I mean, you're super talented and all, but the odds are kind of against you, but yeah, let's make the tape,'â€ Bernthal recalled. But, not wanting Holland to get lost in the shuffle, either, “I gave him the note, â€˜Tom, maybe you should run up that wall and do a double backflip and then start the scene.' And he was like, â€˜Yeah, you think I should do that? That's not too much?'â€

Bernthal quipped, “It's not that I take responsibility for him [getting cast], but you know, like a little something.â€