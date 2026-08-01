Oscar-Qualifying Bengaluru International Short Film Festival Expands to 10 Arenas, Adds AI and Dance Competitions (EXCLUSIVE)

India's Oscar-qualifying Bengaluru International Short Film Festival (BISFF) has expanded its competition to 10 arenas of cinema for its 16th edition, adding new categories for AI-made films and screendance.

BISFF received a record 3,340 submissions this year from more than 100 countries, according to organizers. Of those, 1,726 came from international entries, 756 from India, 306 from Karnataka, 284 in animation and 118 each in the queer, AI film and screendance categories. The festival expects more than 5,000 delegates and 1,000-plus filmmakers and artists.

The new sections include AI (Machine Made Movies), open to films created entirely or partially using AI tools, and Dancing Lens, a competition for screendance works that treat choreography and cinematography as inseparable. Three sections â€“ International, Indian and Animation â€“ remain Oscar-qualifying.

Anand Varadaraj, founder and artistic director of BISFF, said: â€œSixteen years ago, BISFF was a small room of filmmakers and curators who thought young talent deserved a real platform to show early work and get serious feedback. We started with 30 films. Now we get 3,000 plus, and alumni go on to win Oscars. That's the power of taking short films seriously. This edition gathers everyone who knows that the most vital cinema today lives in under thirty minutes.â€

This year's edition centers on the theme â€œACT,â€ structured around three imperatives â€“ Do, Perform and Behave.

Every competition category this year features more than 30 titles from India and abroad â€“ the largest lineup in the festival's history, organizers said.

Varadaraj said: â€œThe quality of the films this year has been exceptional. As a curator, this has been the most demanding selection process I've experienced. We revisited the shortlist several times to ensure every film was evaluated fairly and that the final programme reflects the best work submitted. I hope audiences will enjoy discovering these films as much as we enjoyed bringing them together.â€

The international competition will bring some 28 films to India for the first time, with highlights including â€œLa Ligne de Vie (The Lifeline)â€ (Hugo Becker, France), â€œClose Your Eyes Hindâ€ (Amir Zaza, Netherlands), â€œI Gaze at the Skyâ€ (Alexandra Strunin, Poland), â€œThe Written Hourâ€ (Coke Arijo, Spain) and â€œRound and Roundâ€ (Hayato Otogi, Japan). The section will be judged by Maike Hohne, an artistic director based in Hamburg, Germany; Indian filmmaker Umesh Vinayak Kulkarni; and international film critic Christopher Dalton.

More than 20 of the selected Indian titles will premiere publicly at BISFF for the first time, with highlights including â€œHudke Ki Pyaang Pyaang, Dhol Ki Ghamaikaâ€ (Arun N. Fulara), â€œSmall Cloudsâ€ (Shubham Sumit), â€œAasmaniâ€ (Sayani Gupta), â€œBandiniâ€ (Deepti Chawla), â€œMehta & Co.â€ (Rohit Sen) and â€œShadows Of The Moonless Nightsâ€ (Mehar Malhotra), which was selected for La Cinef at Cannes earlier this year. The Indian jury includes Sridhar Rangayan, Sulakhyana Baruah and Devanshu Singh.

The new AI Films Competition will showcase work exploring AI's growing role in shaping how stories are conceived and made, raising questions around authorship and the future of filmmaking, organizers said.

Beyond screenings, BISFF 2026 will host three industry pillars: the Discovery Film Market with Producer Bazaar, connecting more than 100 filmmakers with more than 50 buyers, distributors, broadcasters, OTT platforms and financiers; the Echoes Film School Conference, presented in partnership with RV University; and a series of panels, workshops and masterclasses. That slate has previously featured Shoojit Sircar, Sriram Raghavan, Naseeruddin Shah and Mahesh Narayanan.

Industry conversations this year include sessions titled â€œNew Pathways for Global Distributionâ€ and â€œVertical Cinema: The Next Screen?,â€ focused on emerging distribution models and mobile-first viewing habits.

BISFF draws more than 5,000 delegates annually and generates more than 300,000 website hits per year, according to the festival.

The festival runs Aug. 14-16, with an online component from August 6-16. The in-person festival will be held across venues including Suchitra Film Society, RV University, LitSchool, Knowledgium Academy, Bangalore International Centre, Indian Heritage Academy, Alliance FranÃ§aise and Goethe Institut â€“ Max Muellar Bhavan.

FULL LIST OF SELECTED FILMS

INTERNATIONAL COMPETITION

â€œBan Dal (Half-Moon)â€ â€“ Hae-Sup Sin (Switzerland)

â€œThe Wind in Ashâ€ â€“ Sun Kun (China)

â€œHai Davaiâ€ â€“ Vlad Gradescu (Moldova)

â€œHeaven on Earthâ€ â€“ Helena Bodlovic (Croatia)

â€œThe Written Hourâ€ â€“ Coke Arijo (Spain)

â€œMaxâ€ â€“ Jaime Alonso de Linaje (Spain)

â€œBusâ€ â€“ Andre Balbuena (Peru)

â€œChoiceâ€ â€“ Marko Crnogorski (North Macedonia)

â€œYonneâ€ â€“ Julietta Korbel, Yan Ciszewski (Switzerland)

â€œThe Bridgeâ€ â€“ Giacomo Bendotti (Italy)

â€œRelayâ€ â€“ BÃ¡rbara FernÃ¡ndez, David MendizÃ¡bal (Spain)

â€œThe Pearl Combâ€ â€“ Ali Cook (United Kingdom)

â€œUnexpected Connectionsâ€ â€“ Oscar Toribio (Spain)

â€œIshaqâ€ â€“ Tuna Kaptan (Germany, Iraq)

â€œThe Unknown Filmmakerâ€ â€“ Hemant Gaba (India, South Korea, United States)

â€œWhen the Tiger Roarsâ€ â€“ Lam Can-zhao (China, Malaysia, Switzerland)

â€œPlease Holdâ€ â€“ Solal Bouloudnine (France)

â€œI Gaze at the Skyâ€ â€“ Alexandra Strunin (Poland)

â€œEchoes Beneath the Hillâ€ â€“ Aime Octave (Belgium)

â€œThe Final Appealâ€ â€“ Arthur Dupont de la Motte (France)

â€œThe Spectacleâ€ â€“ BÃ¡lint Kenyeres (France, Hungary)

â€œThe Circus Lionâ€ â€“ Tigran Tovmasian (Australia)

â€œClose Your Eyes Hindâ€ â€“ Amir Zaza (Netherlands)

â€œRound and Roundâ€ â€“ Hayato Otogi (Japan)

â€œThe Corkscrewâ€ â€“ Torfinn Iversen (Norway)

â€œThe Veilâ€ â€“ Gabriel Motta (Brazil)

â€œLa Ligne de Vie (The Lifeline)â€ â€“ Hugo Becker (France)

â€œSwimmer Girlâ€ â€“ AnÄ±l GÃ¼ldoÄŸan (TÃ¼rkiye)

â€œNoahâ€ â€“ Murtadha Harz Al Yasry (Iraq)

â€œSee Your Eyesâ€ â€“ JiWon Song (South Korea)

â€œRight Now Wrong Thenâ€ â€“ Zhuang Zhou (China)

â€œButcher's Stainâ€ â€“ Meyer Levinson-Blount (Israel)

INDIAN COMPETITION

â€œTulsiâ€ â€“ Om Chaphekar (Marathi)

â€œDeva Aaj Pan Vhayâ€ â€“ Amol Jalandhar Jadhav (Marathi)

â€œThe Alter Echoâ€ â€“ Santanu Biswas (Bengali)

â€œToy Gunâ€ â€“ Parshuram Thingnam (Manipuri)

â€œDakatshumari 2025â€ â€“ Soumik Maitra (Bengali)

â€œA Beautiful Night in Amusement Parkâ€ â€“ Ganae Ramesh (Tamil)

â€œAbja and Her Pickled Eggsâ€ â€“ Rita Heer (Hindi)

â€œThe Leopardâ€ â€“ Mukti Krishan (Marathi)

â€œAs You Like Itâ€ â€“ Mausam Aggarwal (English, Hindi, Marathi)

â€œA Virtuous Womanâ€ â€“ Ajay Kishor Shaw (No dialogue)

â€œFrom Nowhereâ€ â€“ Shomik Basuray (Chinese)

â€œSari Sarjomâ€ â€“ Mansingh Baskey (English, Hindi, Other)

â€œShadows Of The Moonless Nightsâ€ â€“ Mehar Malhotra (Hindi, Marathi, Panjabi)

â€œSmall Cloudsâ€ â€“ Shubham Sumit (Hindi)

â€œBarber of the Godsâ€ â€“ Sushant Nagpal (Hindi)

â€œMehta & Co.â€ â€“ Rohit Sen (Hindi, Kannada, Rajasthani)

â€œNipaniyaâ€ â€“ Anamika Pal (Hindi)

â€œThe Pactâ€ â€“ Lakshmi R Iyer (Hindi)

â€œBandini [Absent Ties]â€ â€“ Deepti Chawla (Assamese, English, Hindi, Tamil)

â€œDeliveryâ€ â€“ Sreeram Pattathil (Hindi, Malayalam, Marathi)

â€œJourneyâ€ â€“ Manoj Bhumananda (Telugu)

â€œGudgudi (Giggles)â€ â€“ Manisha Kishor Makwana (Hindi)

â€œThat's a Wrapâ€ â€“ Sunny Hinduja, Shinjini Raval (English, Hindi)

â€œGuest for a Dayâ€ â€“ Rohit Patidar (Hindi)

â€œA Story Carved on a Treeâ€ â€“ Sainath Laxman Ganuwad (Marathi)

â€œAbracadabraâ€ â€“ Amay Mehrishi (English, Hindi)

â€œA Very Normal Day of Wondersâ€ â€“ Rima Mathew (Malayalam)

â€œMerke Udhikkum Sooriyan / The Sun Rises in the West!â€ â€“ Aadhan Vadivel (Tamil)

â€œNyingma.. Through Her Eyesâ€ â€“ Liton Paul (Tibetan)

â€œAasmaniâ€ â€“ Sayani Gupta (English, Hindi)

â€œThe Photographâ€ â€“ Priya Sridhar

â€œGetar Heroâ€ â€“ Teddy Stern (Hindi)

â€œJÄtiâ€ â€“ Sarthwik Bollu (Telugu)

â€œHudke Ki Pyaang Pyaang, Dhol Ki Ghamaikaâ€¦â€ â€“ Arun N. Fulara (Hindi)

â€œWe Were Hereâ€ â€“ Pranav Bhasin (English, Hindi)

â€œSwitch Offâ€ â€“ Sandeep Francis (Malayalam)