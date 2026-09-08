Nick Offerman Slams Ben Shapiros Rampant Homophobia After Being Attacked for Playing a Gay Role: Holy S—. Thats Crazy

Nick Offerman recently appeared on the â€œTalk Easy With Sam Fragosoâ€ podcast and blasted Ben Shapiroâ€˜s â€œrampant homophobiaâ€ after seeing a video for the first time of the Daily Wire co-founder and political commenter's attacking Offerman's gay role in HBO's â€œThe Last of Us.â€

â€œThe entire episode has no zombies, no real threat, and it is about two gay dudes who meet and have a relationship, in which one grows strawberries for the other, and then they die,â€ Shapiro said, noting Offerman â€œlikes to nail dudesâ€ in the episode. â€œThere's gay Ron Swanson, and it's complete with sex scenes and the whole thing. And gay Ron Swanson decides that he is also going to commit suicide at the same time because of â€˜Romeo and Juliet,' or â€˜Romeo and Romeo' in this particular case.â€

â€œHoly shitâ€¦ that's crazy,â€ Offerman responded to the video. â€œThat's the most Ben Shapiro I've ever seen, and there's a very good reason for that. I mean, I don't know what to say. I'm embarrassed for his reading comprehension. I think he got eight things wrong in his recap, besides his rampant homophobia.â€

Offerman starred opposite Murray Bartlett in â€œThe Last of Usâ€ episode â€œLong, Long Time,â€ which took a break from the main storyline of the show's first season to spotlight the love story between two men over 20 years as the world succumbs to a zombie virus. The episode earned near universal acclaim from critics, but that didn't stop homophobic trolls from taking issue with the show for spotlighting a gay romance.

In an interview with Variety earlier this year, Offerman said he tunes out toxic online backlash to his work because â€œyou can't navigate life steering by Twitter trolls, the sadness of Elon Musk and his minions,â€ adding: â€œI navigate my life by the writings of Wendell Berry and the values my mom and dad gave me. I willfully ignore the overall public zeitgeist. Something from this article might put me on some Ben Shapiro list, where a bunch of jerks literally will just call me â€˜f****t' or worse on my social media. It's a pattern. It's laughable and sad, but it's also just humiliating.

Offerman won an Emmy and an Independent Spirit Award for his performance in â€œThe Last of Us.â€ During his acceptance speech at the latter awards ceremony, he took aim at the toxic trolls outraged over his decision to play a gay character.

â€œThanks to HBO for having the guts to participate in this storytelling tradition that is truly independent,â€ he said. â€œStories with guts that when homophobic hate comes my way and says, â€˜Why did you have to make it a gay story?' We say, â€˜Because you ask questions like that. It's not a gay story it's a love story, you asshole!â€

Watch Offerman's full interview on â€œTalk Easy with Sam Fragosoâ€ in the video below.