Jonas Brothers Bring Showtime to NFL Melbourne Game

The Jonas BrothersÂ brought some old fashioned American razzle dazzle to Melbourne as the NFL presented its first-ever regular season match in Australia.

After months of hype and headlines in the local media, the contest between San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams kicked off at 8.35pm ET on Thursday, Sept. 10 (10:35 a.m. AEST, Sept. 11). The football circus found a connection with Aussie sports fans, as more than 100,000 filled the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground to witness history in the making.

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The JoBros had the task of keeping the action hot at halftime, which they did in six minutes flat.

Wearing bespoke black Letterman jackets, and enjoying support from a cheerleading squad, Joe, Nick and Kevin belted out a medley for the halftime show that included â€œBurnin' Up,â€ â€œSucker,â€ â€œListen When Sad,â€ â€œYear 3000,â€ and they made a play for the hearts of the nation with a cover of John Farnham's 1980s classic, â€œYou're the Voice.â€

Performing Farnham's signature song, the unofficial national anthem, is nothing short of a golden rule for frontline acts playing at sporting events in these parts. It would've been unfortunate, too, had the brothers not performed â€œSucker,â€ which topped the ARIA Singles Chart following its release in 2019.

It wasn't the first time the siblings have strutted their stuff for the NFL halftime show. The New Jersey natives performed on Thanksgiving in 2022 in Dallas when the Cowboys defeated the New York Giants. The Grammy-nominated artists also performed during the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City.

The lads' visit to AFL heartland was announced in August. â€œWe couldn't be more excited to perform at halftime during the NFL's first-ever regular season game in Australia,â€ the brothers said in a statement at the time. â€œPlaying at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground in front of such passionate Australian fans is an incredible honor. We can't wait to be part of this historic moment and celebrate with everyone in the stadium and watching around the world.â€

Watch the performance in full below.

Earlier, Cody Simpson had the honors of singing the official Australian anthem, â€œAdvance Australia Fair.â€

Before the game, the Aussie singer and songwriter admitted that he'd be â€œlyingâ€ if he said wasn't feeling nervous about playing a venue that can be â€œpretty daunting place when it's full.â€

He nailed it. Watch below.

For the record, the 49ers rolled the Rams by a scoreline of 27-7. TheÂ NFL Melbourne GameÂ at the MCG was part of the league's global expansion this season that includes games in London, Madrid, Mexico City, Munich, Paris and Rio De Janeiro.