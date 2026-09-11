Champions League round-up: Bayern Munich hit five past Bodo/Glimt as Como get big win

Bayern Munich produced a superb second-half display to thrash Bodo/Glimt 5-0 at the Allianz Arena and make a strong start to their Champions League campaign.

The hosts were frustrated in the opening 45 minutes despite controlling much of the game, with Bodo/Glimt goalkeeper Nikita Haikin making several important saves. Bayern also saw Joshua Kimmich strike the post from 25 yards as they went into the break level at 0-0.

However, the game changed almost immediately after half-time when Haikin was forced off with an injury. His replacement Julian Faye Lund was beaten just 78 seconds into the second half as Jamal Musiala put Bayern ahead.

Harry Kane was involved in the move, with the ball eventually falling to Musiala, who produced an excellent finish on the volley from a tight angle.

Bodo/Glimt responded with a spell of possession but rarely threatened Manuel Neuer's goal, and Bayern doubled their advantage in the 61st minute.

Michael Olise delivered a dangerous free-kick from the right and Kane rose to head the ball beyond Lund. It was Kane's eighth consecutive Champions League appearance in which he has scored, leaving him one short of Robert Lewandowski's Bayern record of nine.

Bayern then took complete control and added three goals in the final 13 minutes.

Alphonso Davies made it 3-0 in the 77th minute, smashing a loose ball into the far corner from around 20 yards after Bodo/Glimt failed to clear an Olise corner.

Olise then produced an even better finish six minutes later. Lennart Karl fed the winger 25 yards from goal and Olise opened up his body before curling a left-footed effort into the far corner.

The visitors' miserable evening got worse in the 87th minute when Odin Bjortuft was sent off for clipping Olise's heels just outside the box.

Olise completed the scoring in stoppage time, pouncing on sloppy possession before gliding towards the area and curling another left-footed effort beyond Lund.

Thursday's Champions League results