Taylor Swift to Be Honored at 2026 MTV VMAs With Inaugural Artist-Director Award

Taylor Swift has been pegged to receive a key award at Sunday night's MTV Video Music Awards. CBS and MTV announced Monday morning that Swift will be the recipient of the inaugural MTV VMA Artist Director Honors, a newly minted award set to go to artists who direct some or all of their own music videos.

The networks said that the award is being earmarked for artists â€œwhose work behind the camera has expanded the possibilities of music video and advanced the art of visual storytelling,â€ and â€œcelebrates a sustained and influential body of work from artists who have pushed creative boundaries and developed a clear directorial voice.â€

Swift has directed all her music videos in recent years and has been nominated seven times for Best Director, winning it four times at the VMAs. Her directorial efforts include â€œThe Fate of Ophelia,â€ â€œOpalite,â€ â€œThe Man,â€ â€œCardigan,â€ â€œWillow,â€ â€œAll Too Well: The Short Film,â€ â€œAnti-Hero,â€ â€œBejeweled,â€ â€œFortnight (feat. Post Malone),â€ â€œI Can See You (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault),â€ â€œKarma (feat. Ice Spice)â€ and â€œLavender Haze.â€

While there was no confirmation in the announcement that Swift would attend the ceremony at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles in person, her attendance would seem to be all but a given, offering the telecast some additional superstar firepower. The news comes on the heels of an announcement that Madonna will open the show with her first performance on the VMAs in 23 years.

It will also heighten anticipation among fans that she might use the occasion to announce a much-rumored upcoming release. There is precedent for that: Swift used her climactic acceptance speech on the 2022 VMAs telecast to announce her â€œMidnightsâ€ album, the memory of which will no doubt assure a massive Swiftie tune-in to see if she wants to drop any fresh news four years later.

Speculation has run rampant, entirely unconfirmed to date, that Swift might be targeting this fall to release a deluxe edition of her 2006 debut album. When she bought her Big Machine-era master recordings in May 2025, Swift told fans that of the two remaining vintage albums that did not have â€˜Taylor's Versionâ€ editions out, she had still not re-recorded â€œReputationâ€ and did not feel the need to, but had done a new version of the self-titled â€œTaylor Swiftâ€ and would likely put it out eventually. Swifties are convinced that the 20th anniversary year will yet be the occasion for that.

Sunday night's show is being hosted by Snoop Dogg. It will air live from L.A. in a two-hour slot from 7:30-9:30 p.m. ET/4:30-6:30 p.m. PT) on CBS and MTV and will stream on Paramount+ (Premium) in the U.S. The telecast will also be available globally the next day on Paramount+ and MTV.