Colwill expects Chelsea to be better after international break

Levi Colwill has backed Chelsea to come out on the other side of the international break “flying”.

Chelsea made a strong start to life under Xabi Alonso, winning four of their first five matches across all competitions (L1).

However, having had to come from behind to draw 2-2 with high-flying Hull City, the Blues were then thrashed 3-0 by Brentford in their final match before the extended international break to leave them winless in three league games.

Chelsea have already lost more Premier League matches in 2026 (11) than they did in the entirety of 2025 (10).

Alonso became only the sixth Premier LeagueÂ boss to see his side concede at least two goals in each of his first five games, after Mick McCarthy, Sammy Lee, Terry Connor, Slavisa Jokanovic, and Scott Parker.

Full-time.#CFC | #BRECHE pic.twitter.com/F5E6JBnH6y â€” Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 18, 2026

And Chelsea’s defensive woes have been highlighted on multiple occasions, even before Alonso’s appointment; since the start of last season, they have conceded 23 Premier League goals from non-penalty set-pieces, now the joint-most of any side, along with Bournemouth.

Colwill admitted the start of the season was not what Chelsea expected, but he wants to use the extended international break to get back on track.

“[There have been] some good bits, some other not so good bits,” he said, as quoted by Chelsea’s website.

“Luckily, we’ve got a while now to try and improve.

“Hopefully, we will come out the other side flying, pick up our play, and become a better team.”

Chelsea return to action at home to Bournemouth on October 10.