David Oyelowo and Nate Parkers Mansa Studios Partners With Macro Television Studios to Produce Vertical Series (EXCLUSIVE)

Mansa Studios, the media company co-founded by David Oyelowo and Nate Parker, has partnered with Macro Television Studios to develop, finance and produce various vertical series, the two companies announced Monday. Macro and Mansa will develop, market and promote the projects coming out of the partnership, while also share ownership of the intellectual property.

â€œMansa has developed real expertise in the emerging vertical format, and we see this as an exciting opportunity to pair that experience with Macro Television Studios' vast capabilities across genres,â€ said Macro founder/CEO Charles D. King in a statement. â€œWe are looking forward to learning from the collaboration and seeing how audiences respond and explore innovation opportunities for the format.â€

Mansa already distributes film, TV and short-form content across platforms including its own free ad-supported streaming service and FAST channels.

â€œMansa was created to ensure that culturally rich stories can reach audiences wherever they are,â€ said Mansa Studios co-founder Oyelowo in a statement. â€œAs viewing habits evolve, we are embracing new storytellers, formats and platforms that allow us to remain connected to our global audience while creating meaningful opportunities for a diverse array of talent.â€

Macro most recently worked with Oyelowo as a producer on Apple TV's â€œGovernment Cheese,â€ which starred the actor. Macro TV Studios, a division of Macro founded in 2015, recently produced Netflix's â€œRaising Dionâ€ (nominated for a Children's & Family Emmy) and Netflix's â€œGentefied,â€ which was nominated for a Peabody Award. The company also produced FX's docuseries â€œDear Mama: The Saga of Afeni and Tupac Shakur,â€ which was nominated for a Primetime Emmy and for a Grammy Award. Macro is also behind Macro Film Studios, in-house branding and creative agency Brand Macro, talent firm M88 and affiliated venture firm MaCVenture Capital. It also recently acquired the subscription streaming service Allblk from AMC Global Media.