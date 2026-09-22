VMAs Producer Van Toffler on Nirvana & George Michael Tributes at 2026 Awards and Why the VMAs Are Best at Their Most Age, Genre & Color Blind

The MTV Video Music Awards are now just around the corner, set to air on MTV and CBS this Sunday (Sept. 28). While the great majority of the winners are set to be announced that night, one was already announced to much discussion:Â The recipient of the Video Vanguard, the awards' annual lifetime achievement distinction, will be '90s grunge and MTV icons Nirvana.

While most recent recipients of the award â€” including the last three years' honorees, Shakira, Katy Perry and Mariah Carey, respectively â€”Â have been both pop stars and solo performers, Nirvana marks the first rock band to be given MTV's lifetime achievement honors since Duran Duran back in 2003. (Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl's next band, Foo Fighters, were given the since-discontinued Global Icon Award on the VMAs in 2021, while Red Hot Chili Peppers won that award in 2022.) The trio also marks the first artist to be given the Video Vanguard while no longer active â€” frontman Kurt Cobain died by suicide in 1994, with the band dissolving immediately after â€”Â since The Beatles won in 1984, the VMAs' first year.

While details of what the Nirvana tribute will consist of have yet to be revealed, we have more information about an additional tribute that the VMAs also announced today, in honor of the late great George Michael. The tribute to the MTV icon â€” who died 10 years ago this Christmas, and whose game-changing 1988-89 Faith Tour will be honored in a new live album and concert film to be released later this year â€” will include performances from a trio of younger stars: RAYE, SOMBR and Teddy Swims.

Below, VMAs producer Van Toffler â€”Â the longtime MTV exec and show producer who left the channel in 2015, but returned to helm the awards in 2025 â€”Â discusses the thinking behind the upcoming Nirvana and George Michael tributes, as well as whether or not their inclusion means the VMAs are now actively courting an older market.

Let's start with the Video Vanguard. Obviously, this is a bit of a swerve for MTV â€”Â for the last decade and even longer, Video Vanguard recipients have been acts who are still active, still performing, often still have releases coming out around the same time as the VMAs. Nirvana is an act who hasn't been around in 30 years, and obviously the frontman is no longer with us. So why did you decide that this was a good time for the VMAs to go in a different direction with this award?

Well, you know, I've taken a 10-year hiatus from the VMAs, and left MTV in 2015, and so in planning this year's show, I went back and looked at all the Video Vanguard awards and recipients â€” and I was kind of in shock that Nirvana had never received this award. I remember it like it was yesterday, the day that Kurt Cobain died â€”Â we basically had coverage all day. We weren't a news organization, but we had [MTV News anchors] Kurt Loder and John Norris and everyone basically take over the channel because, you know, Kurtâ€¦ I'm not sure there were other more seismic figures in MTV's history than Kurt Cobain.

And then you think about Nirvana and the kind of everlasting impact of their music and and all the artists that followed in their wake, and then the music videos I mean, you never forget those pom poms [at the beginning of the â€œSmells Like Teen Spiritâ€ video], right? They signify rageâ€¦ and the janitor, and those kids in the chandelierâ€¦ and for the most part, the video ideas came out of Kurt's head. And I was kind of amazed that they had not been honored with this award. So when I called the estate, the management, they were happy to accept the award, and similarly were surprised they hadn't received it [before].

In addition to being an older act, it's also the first rock act in quite some time â€” in over 20 years â€” to receive the Video Vanguard. Do you think that 2026 is a time in which maybe Nirvana feels a little bit more relevant to today's contemporary popular music than they might have 5-10 years ago?

Well, I wouldn't make an insane statement that rock is back â€”Â as much as it would make my old soul very happyâ€¦ I think it's kind of it's not so much rock [being additionally relevant]; it's the DNA of Kurt Cobain as a sort of disenfranchised young person who felt alienated and also kind of uncomfortable with fame. And I think that his music, his poetry, his songs sort of cross genres, right? So you see his impact felt in artists who cite him, like Olivia Rodrigo and Selena Gomez â€”Â so many contemporary artists that aren't necessarily rock music. Dr. Dre cites Nirvana as a huge impact. So I think it's really about that sort of intelligent, youthful rebellion that is prevalent in all kinds of music and genres, and that was a large part of Kurt's DNA, and Nirvana's.

You mentioned talking to the estate. Have you talked to the surviving band members? Have you secured their involvement?

I don't know what I can publicly say at this point about thatâ€¦ Let me just say, I sure would love them to be there, but nothing firm yet.

And is there anything you can say about if there is a plan to have at least some sort of performance element to the receiving of the award? Whether it involves them or maybe younger artists paying tribute, peers, anything like that?

Yeah, it's not set yet. But you know, we're five days away from the show, things can happen. As they have [at the last minute in the past].

And as you look to the future of this award, are you looking to maybe use this as an opportunity in the next few years to continue to catch up in honoring the sort of past greats who haven't received this top honor yet? Or do you think it might kind of ping-pong between older artists and slightly more contemporary artists, artists who are still around?

I think it recognizes great artists who can convert their songs and lyrics into great visuals, and I would say we don't really look that far into the future â€”Â if it's a brand new artist, or an older one, or a deceased artist. I think it's really about recognizing the best videos and a great body of work. So, no plans to vacillate [between] young, old, deceased, living, kicking ass.

So let's talk about the the George Michael tribute that just announced or will shortly announced after we talk. You mentioned in the press release that it's some good timing in terms of it being almost 40 years since the Faith album came out. Obviously, it's 10 years since his death, and now we have this upcoming documentary coming out about the Faith Tour. Is that timeliness the main reason as to why you're doing this tribute to George now, or is there something else going into the decision?

No, that's it. There's definitely a new movie coming out with unseen footage and recognizing what a talent George was. George was such a big part of MTV's history and my history at the VMAs. You know, George, we had do the 10th anniversary of MTV. I would strongly encourage that you go back and look at itâ€¦

The â€œFreedomâ€ performance.

Yep. He was in a small room with a choir, and it was unbelievable. And I think that those songs are so rich. And as it will be announced, his impact resonates with young artists, like SOMBR and Teddy Swims and RAYE, right? And they're all George Michael fans, so we think it'll be a killer moment to recognize those great songs.

Will there be any sort of recipient there? Either Andrew Ridgeley of Wham!, or someone else involved with the George Michael estate â€”Â anyone to sort of represent George on the broadcast?

No, we're not really giving him an award. We're just recognizing his songs, and I think it's really a straight-up musical tribute to his music and songs.

So obviously, talking about Nirvana and George Michael â€” we also have Madonna kicking off the show, we have Snoop Dogg hosting. These are all incredibly enduring icons of the MTV era, but they're also all performers whose peak on the channel was probably 30-40 years ago at this point. Is that a sort of conscious pivot on the part of you and the VMAs, to sort of attract an older audience, maybe one that's a little bit more familiar with that sort of history with the VMAs, rather than specifically courting the younger viewers?

I would say yes and no. I think you're overstating the old people, the legacyâ€¦ [Laughs.]

And I include myself in that as well, so I am by no means casting aspersions.

I think for me, the VMAs were at their best when they were kind of age, genre and color blind, right? So you cited Madonna, Snoop, Nirvana, George Michael. There may be some other tribute as well. But the performers include Lisa and RAYE and Shaboozey and Sienna Spiro, Yung Lean, Gunna, Gener8ion, and it really is this kind of kind of hookey dookey mix of age and genre â€” and that's what makes it fun. You put them all in the same room, and you kind of shut the door and say, â€œHave at it, kids! Give us your best â€” and maybe you know, you can join each other.â€ Or whatever.

So I think it is a premeditated notion to acknowledge the heritage, and the acts that that kind of help make MTV what it is. And clearly, Madonna's had a great year. She's a great performer. She's the right person to open the show. I'm sure there will be guests that come along with her that have been influenced by her as well â€”Â but then you know you've got Lisa and RAYE and Sienna, giving them their due, and their props.

If you're thinking aboutÂ suicide, or are worried about a friend or loved one, contact theÂ National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, available 24 hours, atÂ 1-800-273-8255.