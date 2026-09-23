Red Hot Chili Peppers, Dave Grohl, Vince Staples Lead Silverlake Conservatory of Musics 25th Anniversary Show

Red Hot Chili Peppers, Dave Grohl, and Vince Staples are among the all-star lineup who will perform during Silverlake Conservatory of Music's 25th anniversary benefit concert. The event takes place on Oct. 17 at the Hollywood Palladium.

Founded in 2001 by Michael â€œFleaâ€ Balzary and Keith â€œTreeâ€ BarryÂ alongside friend Peter Weiss, Silverlake Conservatory of Music â€œfills the gaps in music education programming throughout L.A. public schoolsâ€ per a statement, providing music lessons to more than 900 students each week. Its scholarship program aids more than 200 students whose families would otherwise be unable to afford music lessons, providing free music lessons, instruments, supplies, ensemble classes, and events.

SCM's mission â€œis to facilitate a dynamic music education and to teach beginning and accomplished musicians of all skill levels. Our primary focus is on the youth of the community, but all are welcome and encouraged to participate. We offer private music lessons on all orchestral and band instruments including voice, as well as a variety of ensemble classes at a reasonable cost. We grant scholarships to children who qualify, providing free lessons and instruments.

â€œPerformances and recitals put on by the Conservatory are a fulfilling experience for the students and a beautiful outreach to the community,â€ SMC's mission statement continues. â€œOur goal is to keep our standard of teaching at the highest level while maintaining a friendly, fun and nurturing environment. The study of music enriches not only the lives of the student and teacher, but the community and society as well.â€

Trending Stories

The private benefit on Oct. 17 looks to raise the $1.5 million to continue its music programming for the year. To mark its quarter of a century turn, and instead of holding a private benefit dinner, SCM is taking its annual birthday party to the Hollywood Palladium, with an all-star cast.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, Sept. 25 at 10 a.m. PT, and will offer sponsorship and VIP options. More information is available on Silverlake Conservatory of Music's official website. The full lineup will be announced soon.