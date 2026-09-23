Numark Drops New Bluetooth DJ Controllers Thats Made for Beginners: Heres Where to Shop Online

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

You might be far off from being Calvin Harris breaking the Guinness World Record for performing for the largest audience, but you have to start somewhere. If you're an aspiring DJ, it's easier than ever to remix your favorite songs.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news

For less than $150 each, Numark dropped two new DJ controllers aimed for beginners and portability. The first is the Numark Party Mix III, which combines music and a light show, and the other is the Numark MixTrack Go, which is designed for travel. But whichever you pick, you can keep the party going all night.

Both Numark DJ controllers use the Algoriddim app, compatible for Apple iPhone, Apple iPad, Android smartphones and tablets, Mac, Windows and other devices, with integration from Spotify and Apple Music. It's ideal for beginners with a wide range of features and settings.

Numark Party Starter Numark Party Mix III

Priced at $149, the Numark Party Mix III is a great party starter as a lightweight two-deck DJ controller that connects to smartphones and tablets via Bluetooth or USB-C. The controller makes it possible to isolate vocals and drums to mix and remix songs, while it even has a built-in LED light show that synchronizes with the music, which adds another level to the party.

Numark Compact Party Numark MixTrack Go

The Numark MixTrack Go, which goes for $99, is an ultra-portable two-deck DJ controller that's made for travel and the on-the-go party. But don't let its size fool you, it allows you to have full control over hot cues, loops, samples and stems for on-the-spot remixes.

And since these Numark Bluetooth DJ controllers are from Amazon, you can get free shipping within two days, if you're an Amazon Prime member. Otherwise, your virtual shopping cart would have to be over $35 to get free shopping. However, you'd have to wait five-to-eight days for your delivery to arrive.

Not a member? Sign up for a 30-day free trial to take advantage of all that Amazon Prime has to offer, including access to Prime Video, Prime Gaming and Amazon Photos; fast free shipping in less than two days with Prime Delivery; in-store discounts at Whole Foods Market and access to exclusive shopping savings during Black Friday in November, as well as other perks. Learn more about Amazon Prime and its benefits here.

Available on Amazon and Numark, the Numark Party Mix III goes for $149, while the Numark MixTrack Go goes for $99.