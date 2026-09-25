Silver Lion Winner Miss Violence Director Alexandros Avranas to Helm Greek Adaptation of Globoplays Hit Series The Others (EXCLUSIVE)

Alexandros Avranas, who won the Venice Film Festival Silver Lion for best director for the harrowing drama â€œMiss Violence,â€ will helm the Greek adaptation of Globoplay's hit series â€œThe Others.â€ The project, which is currently in production, follows the format sales agreement signed between Alpha TV and Brazilian media powerhouse Globo in late 2024.

Created and written by top Brazilian TV creatve driving force Lucas Paraizo, â€œThe Othersâ€ follows two neighboring couples who clash after a fight between their teenage sons, triggering an escalating conflict with absurd consequences. What begins as a trivial disagreement reaches new proportions regarding how far a lack of dialogue can drive people.

The series is one of the most successful Globoplay original series to date, following in the footsteps of Paraizo's hit medical drama â€œUnder Pressure,â€ which was sold to more than 60 countries. In Brazil, the success of the franchise was consolidated with the premiere of its third season this year.

Nikos Psarras (Petros) â€“ Paschalis Terzis (Ektoras) â€“ Marina Kalogirou (Melina)

The Greek adaptation of the series is produced by Primavisione and stars Maria Nafpliotou (â€œCafÃ© 404â€), Charis Fragulis (â€œAfterlovâ€), Nikos Psarras (â€œThe Fire Braceletâ€), and Paschalis Terzis. In addition to â€œThe Others,â€ Greece will also get a local adaptation of the telenovela â€œAll The Flowers,â€ with the same production company and broadcasting channel.

Charis Fragkoulis (Alexandros) â€“ Maria Nafpliotou (Sophia) â€“ Sotiris Gkoros (Manos)

To follow the start of production, author Lucas Paraizo visited the set in Greece: â€œI was on the set of the Greek version of â€˜The Others', a series I created, and had the pleasure of watching the shooting of one of the most important scenes of the first season: the scene where the characters Cibele and Wando face off over their sons' fight,â€ he said.

â€œI had the pleasure of witnessing the enthusiasm of the cast, crew, and director Alexandro Avranas, whom I've been a fan of since he directed the feature film â€˜Miss Violence,'â€ he added. â€œI am curious to see this new version of the series and am sure it will be a success in Greece, as it was in Brazil, countries that have a lot in common.â€

â€œThe Others,â€ courtesy of Globo

The deal reinforces Globo's positioning in the format rights market. Recently, the major banner saw a Peruvian version of â€œHer Own Destinyâ€ and a Portuguese adaptation of â€œHer Own Destiny.â€

â€œThe start of filming for the Greek version of â€˜The Others' is another important step in our international formats strategy,â€ said Angela Colla, Head of International Business at Globo. â€œThe partnership with Alpha TV proves the strength of Brazilian narratives that transcend borders. The essence of Lucas Paraizo's text is about human relationships, and we are excited to see how this story will resonate with the Greek audience.â€

Christos Kompos, Program Director at Alpha TV, said that their adaptation of â€œThe Othersâ€ â€œunderscores Alpha TV's unwavering commitment to delivering cinematic, top-tier drama to the Greek market.â€

â€œPartnering with a global powerhouse like Globo gives us the creative foundation to produce something truly exceptional,â€ he added. â€œLucas Paraizo has written a narrative that holds a direct mirror to modern society, showing how quickly community ties can fracture when people stop talking to one another. Under the visionary direction of Alexandros Avranas and led by a phenomenal ensemble cast, we are elevating this incredible Brazilian psychological drama into a culturally distinct, high-end production. It is a privilege to collaborate with Globo to breathe new life into a story that is as globally relevant as it is locally poignant.â€