Sabrina Carpenter to Play Ginger Rogers in Tom Holland-Starring Fred Astaire Biopic

Sabrina Carpenter will return to her acting roots when she plays the role of Ginger Rogers in the upcoming Fred Astaire biopic starring Tom Holland.

Carpenter's â€œHouse Tourâ€ video cohort Margaret Qualley will also portray Fred's sister and dance partner Adele Astaire in the long-in-the-works film, director Paul King announced Friday; while Fred Astaire and Rogers made Hollywood history together as a dancing duo, the Astaire siblings' pioneering work on the stage is often forgotten.

â€œI am thrilled and honored to have been entrusted with telling the story of Fred Astaire and his original dance partner â€” his big sister Adele â€” to the big screen,â€ King said in a statement (via Variety).

â€œFred left a timeless legacy of dance on film â€” most famously in his collaborations with Ginger Rogers â€” while Adele's work has been lost to history; indeed, no footage of her dancing survives. The cinematic challenge of bringing to life these icons of the twentieth century is one that I could not imagine without Tom Holland, Margaret Qualley and Sabrina Carpenter by my side.â€

Years before Carpenter embarked on a music career, she entered show business as an actress, appearing in shows like Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Orange Is the New Black, and Girl Meets World before she released her debut single. On the big screen, Carpenter has appeared in The Hate U Give and Tall Girl, though she doesn't have a film credit since 2022.

Trending Stories

The still-untitled Astaire biopic, which has been in the works for over five years, comes with the approval of the legendary actor-dancer's estate, with Kathleen Riley's biography The Astaires: Fred & Adele serving as the basis for the film.

â€œI'm delighted to support this endeavor to celebrate the extraordinary careers and enduring legacy of my father and aunt, who were among the biggest musical stars of their era,â€ Fred's daughter Ava Astaire McKenzie said in a statement. â€œWith Kathleen Riley's seminal biography as its foundation, and the creative team in place, the story of their partnership both on and off the stage is in the best care.â€