Where to Watch the 2026 VMAs Free Online Without Cable

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Get ready for a VMAs night packed with big wins, emotional tributes and unforgettable performances, including Madonna's first time taking the VMAs stage in 23 years.
The live show takes place Sunday (Sept. 27) at 7:30 p.m. ET and airs on CBS and MTV via cable and satellite. Cord-cutters can stream these channels through DirecTV, Hulu + Live TV or Fubo with free trials. Sling is another streaming platform option that carries MTV, but doesn't offer a free trial. Paramount+ Premium will stream the live show via CBS or MTV, while Paramount+ Essential will stream the awards the following day (Monday).
Snoop Dogg will host the 2026 VMAs, taking on the role for the first time. The show will feature performances from longtime VMA names and new artists making their mark on the ceremony. Madonna will open the show in her first VMAs performance since 2003, while Kacey Musgraves will perform in a tribute to Dolly Parton. LISA will take the stage for the television debut of her new single â€œSaWaDiKa,â€ and RAYE will make her VMA performance debut, joining Sombr and Teddy Swims for a tribute honoring the late George Michael.
At a Glance: Where to Watch the 2026 VMAs Free Online
- Date & time: The 2026 VMAs air live Sunday, Sept. 27 from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. PT.
- TV channel: The ceremony airs live on CBS and is simulcast on MTV.
- Stream online: Watch CBS and MTV through DirecTV, Hulu + Live TV or Fubo, which currently offer free trials, or use Sling or Paramount+ Premium for live streaming options without a free trial. Paramount+ Essential gets the show on demand Monday, Sept. 28, rather than live.
The 2026 VMAs will take place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, marking the ceremony's return to the city for the first time since 2017. Madonna leads this year's nominations with 11 nods, followed by Taylor Swift with nine. Ariana Grande and Sabrina Carpenter each have seven, while PinkPantheress and Zara Larsson have five apiece. The Best Dance category returns after a seven-year absence, while first-time nominees include CORTIS, Don Toliver, Kali Uchis, Noah Kahan, Olivia Dean, Sienna Spiro and Yung Lean. Nirvana will receive the Video Vanguard Award, while Taylor Swift will receive the inaugural Artist Director Honors.
DirecTV
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DirecTV
Includes MTV and CBS for streaming the 2026 VMAs
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Price starts at $59.99 per month
185+ channels
Hulu
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Hulu + Live TV
Includes MTV and CBS for streaming the 2026 VMAs
Three-day free trial
$89.99 per month, but the platform is offering a limited deal of 50% off your first month
100+ channels
Fubo
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Fubo
Includes MTV and CBS for streaming the 2026 VMAs
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$63.99 per month
300+ channels
Sling
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Sling
Includes MTV for streaming the 2026 VMAs
No free trial
$45.99 per month
50+ channels
To watch MTV on Sling TV, choose a base plan such as Sling Orange or Sling Blue, then add the Entertainment Extra package for $6.99 per month.
Paramount+
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Paramount + Premium
Includes MTV and CBS for streaming the 2026 VMAs
No free trial
$13.99 per month
20+ channels
2026 VMAs Performers:
- Madonna: Opening the show with her first VMAs performance in 23 years
- Kacey Musgraves: Performing a tribute honoring Dolly Parton
- LISA: Performing her new single â€œSaWaDiKaâ€
- RAYE: Making her VMA performance debut and joining Sombr and Teddy Swims for a George Michael tribute
- Shaboozey and Gunna: Performing their collaboration â€œCowgirlâ€ and â€œHigh Noonâ€
- GENER8ION and Yung Lean: Delivering a world premiere performance of â€œSTORM IIâ€
- Sienna Spiro: Making her VMA performance debut