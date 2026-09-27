Where to Watch the 2026 VMAs Free Online Without Cable

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Get ready for a VMAs night packed with big wins, emotional tributes and unforgettable performances, including Madonna's first time taking the VMAs stage in 23 years.

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The live show takes place Sunday (Sept. 27) at 7:30 p.m. ET and airs on CBS and MTV via cable and satellite. Cord-cutters can stream these channels through DirecTV, Hulu + Live TV or Fubo with free trials. Sling is another streaming platform option that carries MTV, but doesn't offer a free trial. Paramount+ Premium will stream the live show via CBS or MTV, while Paramount+ Essential will stream the awards the following day (Monday).

Snoop Dogg will host the 2026 VMAs, taking on the role for the first time. The show will feature performances from longtime VMA names and new artists making their mark on the ceremony. Madonna will open the show in her first VMAs performance since 2003, while Kacey Musgraves will perform in a tribute to Dolly Parton. LISA will take the stage for the television debut of her new single â€œSaWaDiKa,â€ and RAYE will make her VMA performance debut, joining Sombr and Teddy Swims for a tribute honoring the late George Michael.

At a Glance: Where to Watch the 2026 VMAs Free Online

Date & time: The 2026 VMAs air live Sunday, Sept. 27 from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. PT.

The 2026 VMAs air live Sunday, Sept. 27 from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. PT. TV channel: The ceremony airs live on CBS and is simulcast on MTV.

The ceremony airs live on CBS and is simulcast on MTV. Stream online: Watch CBS and MTV through DirecTV, Hulu + Live TV or Fubo, which currently offer free trials, or use Sling or Paramount+ Premium for live streaming options without a free trial. Paramount+ Essential gets the show on demand Monday, Sept. 28, rather than live.

The 2026 VMAs will take place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, marking the ceremony's return to the city for the first time since 2017. Madonna leads this year's nominations with 11 nods, followed by Taylor Swift with nine. Ariana Grande and Sabrina Carpenter each have seven, while PinkPantheress and Zara Larsson have five apiece. The Best Dance category returns after a seven-year absence, while first-time nominees include CORTIS, Don Toliver, Kali Uchis, Noah Kahan, Olivia Dean, Sienna Spiro and Yung Lean. Nirvana will receive the Video Vanguard Award, while Taylor Swift will receive the inaugural Artist Director Honors.

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Hulu free trial Hulu + Live TV Includes MTV and CBS for streaming the 2026 VMAs

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$89.99 per month, but the platform is offering a limited deal of 50% off your first month

100+ channels

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To watch MTV on Sling TV, choose a base plan such as Sling Orange or Sling Blue, then add the Entertainment Extra package for $6.99 per month.

Paramount+ mtv & cbs Paramount + Premium Includes MTV and CBS for streaming the 2026 VMAs

No free trial

$13.99 per month

20+ channels

2026 VMAs Performers: