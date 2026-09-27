Israel game goes ahead after Irish players vote; reaction to Spains win over England – matchday live

Key events

That's all from us today but the live action continues with MBM updates from Chelsea v Arsenal at the Bridge. Follow the action with Will Unwin.

Women’s Super League full-time results Full-time across the grounds: Tottenham 4-0 Aston Villa

Birmingham 3-3 Crystal Palace

Liverpool 2-0 Everton

Manchester United 2-1 West Ham

GOAL! Birmingham 3-3 Crystal Palace (Amano 87): This game is hardly giving me a moment to catch my breath. Impact sub Amano's low strike takes a deflection to send the keeper the wrong way.

GOAL! Liverpool 2-0 Everton (Kapocs 86): Bergstrom plays a low ball across the box and the Everton defenders can't get their feet sorted. It falls to Kapocs who turns and finishes it.

GOAL! Tottenham 4-0 Aston Villa (Tandberg 88): Spurs in dreamland as Tandberg nets the rebound off of Akane Okuma's save.

GOAL! Tottenham 3-0 Aston Villa (Dijkstra 81): The Dutch defender finds Blakstad's cross and heads it in at the back post.

GOAL! Birmingham 2-3 Crystal Palace (Lloyd-Smith 77): Palace take the lead for the first time after Lloyd-Smith bursts through on goal before tucking it away into the bottom corner.

GOAL! Tottenham 2-0 Aston Villa (Pelova 74): Pelova gets her second, a beautiful curler that goes in off the bar. Pelova bends one. Photograph: Richard Pelham/Getty Images

GOAL! Birmingham 2-2 Crystal Palace (England 70): England with the ultimate poacher goal, pouncing on a rebound to equalise for the visitors.

Women's Super League: More action in the WSL coming your way, including Chelsea v Arsenal at Stamford Bridge. We have a separate blog updates for that one, with Will Unwin helming the MBM.

WSL FT: Manchester United 2-1 West Ham The hosts pick up their first WSL win of the season with goals from Elisabeth Terland and Andrea Medina. Viviane Asseyi scored a late penalty for the visitors after Anna Sandberg fouled her in the box. Andrea Medina's goal turned out to be the winner. Photograph: Harriet Massey/WSL/WSL Football/Getty Images

Tom Garry Liverpool 1-0 Everton: Tom Garry is at Anfield and here is thoughts on the opening 45 minutes of the derby. Since the early goal went in, the predominant pattern of play has seen Liverpool with the ball, trying to break down an Everton side who are well-drilled and difficult to open up, and Gareth Taylor's team â€“ while being in control â€“ might be a tad disappointed they've not turned their dominance into a larger scoreline. Everton occasionally have looked threatening on the break, so this game isn't done yet. The home fans seem satisfied, albeit, not enthralled, at half-time. Andoni Iraola is here in the stands to support Liverpool. He's come along with his family. Is he a lucky omen for Gareth Taylor's side?

Nations League: The Belgium coach Mark van Bommel is relishing the opportunity to pit his wits against Zinedine Zidane but is disappointed â that Kylian MbappÃ© will be missing when they host France in the Nations League on Monday. Van Bommel got off to a dream start in his â first game in charge â of Belgium with â€‹a 2-0 away win over Italy in their Group A1 game on Friday and said he wants his side to keep up the â attacking approach they showed in Rome. â€œI started [my coaching tenure] last Monday by emphasising intensity and willingness to work,â€ he said. â€œThe idea has â to remain the same. Of course, you have to take the quality of the opponent into account, but â€‹that does not change our style of â€Œplay. â€œIf you are beaten in â€Œa situation, that's not a problem. As long as everyone knows what they have to do.â€ It will â€Œalso be a second game in charge for Zidane, whose France debut on Friday was a 1-0 win in Turkey where goalscorer MbappÃ© was injured. â€œIt is special to coach against someone like that,â€ Van Bommel said. â€œHe was an exceptional footballer and I played against him once, with Barcelona against Real Madrid. If a dribbling move is named after you, then you must have done â€Œpretty well. As a coach too, of course. He is a good coach, that's clear. â€œI think it's a shame that MbappÃ© isn't there, because you always want â€‹to have the best footballers playing against you. I don't know exactly what injury he has, but I would have liked him to be there,â€ the Belgium coach added. The France captain has since returned to Real Madrid, who said he had suffered a hyperextension of the left knee. On the eve of his debut â as Belgium coach, the former Dutch international Van Bommel watched his son Ruben debut â€‹for the Netherlands and set â€‹up a dramatic last-gasp equaliser against Germany â€‹in Amsterdam on Thursday. â€œAs a father, you see your son make his debut â€‹for the Netherlands, that â€Œis already something â€‹special,â€ Van Bommel said. â€œWe happened to be watching on the phone with a large part of the coaching staff, and then he provides an assist like that. It's fantastic. I would have liked to have been in the stadium. We then also beat Italy. It was two wonderful days.â€ Reuters

GOAL! Birmingham 2-1 Palace (HurtÃ© 33): Birmingham restore their lead three minutes after conceding an equaliser and it's HurtÃ© again, who somehow finds space from the tightest of angles to score her second after dragging the ball on to her left in the box and shooting across goal.

GOAL! Manchester United 2-0 West Ham (Medina 72): Medina, who has arguably been United's best player, finds a ball from Park, cuts inside and has a go. Her shot is blocked but she scampers to the rebound and fires it into the top of the net.

Alexander Isak: More news and reaction on the Swedish striker, who miss Sweden's three remaining Nations League group-stage â fixtures due to a minor injury. Earlier we brought you the news that he is returning to Liverpool due to the injury. Here is what the Sweden coach, Graham Potter, had to say: double quotation mark He's got a small â problem â€‹with his thigh. It's not a big one but because of the amount of games we've got in â a small space of time, he won't be able to make those. So not a big one, but frustrating for him, and obviously for â€‹us. Sometimes you get bumps and bruises in the game, you might think it's a bit of a dead â leg or something, but actually as the 24 hours, 48 â€‹hours after the â€‹game, it's not quite what â€‹you think.

Manchester United 1-0 West Ham: Three chances missed for the host in a row! The last one is the most disappointing from a United point of view after Medina again finds Terland with a great ball from the left, but the header is clawed out by Picaud-Inconnu.

GOAL! Birmingham 1-0 Crystal Palace (HurtrÃ© 1): The hosts pass the ball through the Palace defence like it's nothing before HurtrÃ© slots it into the corner.

GOAL! Liverpool 1-0 Everton (Olsson 4): The Reds take the early lead in the derby after Olsson races across in the box to head a looping corner into the far corner. Beata Olsson heads Liverpool in front. Photograph: Matt McNulty/WSL/WSL Football/Getty Images

Thanks Will and hello all! Some early goals in the WSL coming your way!

Thanks for joining me. Yara El-Shaboury is primed for the next stint.

Tom Garry I shall leave you with the words of Tom Garry. â€œThis time, surely.â€ That's the prevailing sentiment around Anfield at the moment amongst the home fans, who have endured six defeats out of six, in their meetings with Everton at this stadium in the WSL era. Anfield is primed. Photograph: Carl Recine/Getty Images

Starting lineups at Anfield â€¦ Liverpool: Keating, Kerr, Clark, Fisk, Bernabe, Nagano, MacLean, Endemann, Kapocs, Ramos, Olsson. Subs: Kirby, Haug, Enderby, Hobinger, Woodham, Bergstrom, Csillag, Shaw, Trueman. Everton: Brosnan, Blundell, Silcock, Layzell, Kitagawa, Van Gool, Wheeler, Mace, Vignola, Cain, Kramzar. Subs: Foster, Ishikawa, Hayashi, McNamara, Mouchon, Finnigan, Galli, Momiki, Pacheco.

Half time! Man United 1-0 West Ham: Terland's header is the difference between the two teams going into the break.

Tom Garry I can confirm the conditions are â€˜blustery' here at Anfield. Earlier this afternoon I saw a couple – one wearing a blue scarf, the other wearing a red scarf, holding hands – battling, leaning and straining to stay upright in the midst of a powerful gust of wind. Then my colleague from rival outlet saw their accreditation pass go flying, around 30 yards or so. So… Will it be â€˜keep it on the deck' today for these two teams? Liverpool's Lily Woodham (left) and and Maz Pacheco (right) have a chat amid the breeze. Photograph: Matt McNulty/WSL/WSL Football/Getty Images

I went to Stockport v Peterborough yesterday. A very scrappy game but the Hatters came out on top. Very good to see Ollie Norwood is still going well. The winner was gloriously scrappy from Kyle Wootton, his fifth of the season. Stockport celebrate at full time. Photograph: Cody Froggatt/PA

I have a suspicion that Sam Dalling's interview with Kieron Dyer got lost a little in all the fun of the fair on Friday â€¦

GOAL! Man United 1-0 West Ham: Terland is left unmarked in the box from a corner and heads home without getting off the ground.

A jazzy tracksuit. Ella Toone arrives for Manchester United's match against West Ham. Photograph: Poppy Townson/MUFC/Manchester United/Getty Images

I've made a fish finger sandwich because promises over the availability of ham were not kept.

double quotation mark The reason lies in the Jabulani's precise engineering defect that so frustrated footballers on the biggest stage. Constructed from eight thermally bonded panels â€“ a decrease from the 14 in its 2006 World Cup Adidas Teamgeist predecessor â€“ the Jabulani reduced seams to a bare minimum, creating the smoothest, roundest ball ever made.

Harry Kane believes England are â€œcloseâ€ to the level of world champions Spain despite losing their Nations League opener. Thomas Tuchel's side embraced the chaos at Wembley and overcame a second-minute Lamine Yamal strike to lead 2-1 at the break thanks to quickfire goals from Anthony Gordon and Kane. The captain then had the chance to make it 3-1, but slipped when taking a penalty that crashed into the crossbar and Spain roared back, taking the three points through Alex Baena and Mikel Oyarzabal. But Kane says his side showed enough to prove they can match the World Cup and European Championship winners. â€œI think we're close, without a doubt,â€ he said. â€œI think anyone who watched that game will see that. They have the trophies to back it up, so until we do that, we can only use words. We have to show it on the pitch. â€œWe showed a lot of good things on the pitch, but in the big moments, we didn't quite have it. But we're top four in the world. We finished third in the World Cup, so without a doubt, we're close, and I think they would have felt that out there today for sure. â€œThat's why I think it stings a little bit right now because we know it could have been a different result if we were a little bit cleaner. But there's plenty of games to go. We've got tough games coming up in this camp, and then you know two tough games in November as well, and there'll be a chance to test ourselves again.â€ Press Association.

Manchester United take on West Ham at 1pm BST in the WSL. Check out the lineups. Man Utd: Tullis-Joyce, Lundkvist, Le Tissier, Janssen, Sandberg, Zigiotti Olme, Miyazawa, Park, Toone, Medina, Terland. Subs: Leitzig, Awujo, Bernal, Wangerheim, Hill, Jusu Bah, Schuller, Drury, Griffiths. West Ham: Picaud, Nystrom, Riesen, Cascarino, Kumagai, Zelem, Siren, Belloumou, Piubel, Gago, Asseyi. Subs: Dowsett, Endo, Codina, Tinnebo, Salmon, Wareing, Peacock, Wandeler, Oztas.

Jonathan Wilson double quotation mark It isn't quite over yet. Lionel Messi will return a week on Wednesday for his formal farewell in a friendly against Benin, but, before that, Argentina face two games when they will begin to experience a future without the most potent get-out-of-jail-free card football has known. Messi's international career falls into two distinct halves. There was the first decade when there was a sense that he didn't quite fit, was somehow insufficiently Argentinian, didn't care for his country. That was always absurd and can be recognised now as a manifestation of the Argentinian public's frustration at their trophy drought despite the presence in their forward line of one of the best three to play the game.

Billy and I are discussing ham consumption. I did enjoy buying a bocadillo de jamon and taking it to a match in Spain. I therefore ask â€¦ what food have you encountered in football stadiums around the world? Get in touch! A Plymouth fan and his pasty. Photograph: Nick Potts/PA

Will Unwin is raring to go, so I better step aside.

Republic of Ireland: Aside from the political issues surrounding today's match against Israel, it is an important game for Heimir Hallgrimsson and his team's chances of qualifying for Euro 2028. There are multiple safety nets for the host nations who do not qualify automatically for their home tournament, including the path to the playoffs via success in the Nations League. Dublin's Aviva Stadium will host six matches at Euro 2028, including all of Ireland's group games should they qualify. A 1-0 defeat to Kosovo in their Nations League opener on Thursday wasn't the best start on the long, convoluted road to the Euros. Qualifying proper starts in March next year.

Isak returns to Liverpool after minor injury on Sweden duty Alexander Isak will return to Liverpool after the club confirmed he had picked up a â€œminor injuryâ€ while on international duty with Sweden. Isak played the full game on Friday and scored as Graham Potter's side beat Romania 2-1 in the Nations League in Stockholm. The striker will play no further part in the extended three-week international break that includes fixtures against Poland, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Romania, instead returning to England. â€œAlexander Isak is to return to Liverpool from international duty due to a minor injury,â€ Liverpool said in a statement. â€œThe striker will not be involved in Sweden's three remaining fixtures in the current international break and will now be assessed by club medical staff at the AXA Training Centre.â€ Isak returned from four months out with a fractured leg last April and has started each of Liverpool's first five Premier League games of this season, scoring four times. Alexander Isak scored for Sweden on Friday. Photograph: Claudio Bresciani/EPA

Mexico: Another young midfielder making waves in international football is Gilberto Mora. The 17-year-old shone for Mexico at the World Cup in the summer and has now scored his first goal for his country. After Luis SuÃ¡rez's opener for Colombia in Baltimore, Mora sat down defender Jhon LucumÃ­ and slotted past Ãlvaro Montero to equalise. â€œIt's an immense joy,â€ said Mora. â€œFulfilling my dream of scoring a goal for Mexico is something amazing, a beautiful feeling and being able to celebrate it with the fans made me very happy.â€ Mora's magical turn. Photograph: Stephanie Scarbrough/AP

USA: The World Cup co-hosts returned to action yesterday in Orlando as Mauricio Pochettino's experimental side beat Peru 4-1. Midfielder Cavan Sullivan became the youngest player to play for the USA since Freddy Adu in 2006. The 16-year-old has a clause in his contract at Philadelphia Union that would see him move to Manchester City when he turns 18 â€“ maybe worth a rethink? Pablo Iglesias Maurer was there â€¦ double quotation mark For his part, Sullivan was effective during his 60-minute shift. The 16-year-old has been a revelation for the Union since the World Cup break, with six goals and eight assists, and he displayed some of that energy on Saturday for the USA, combining well in attack with Justin Ellis and others and proving a difficult match for Peru's defenders. That enthusiasm overflowed a bit in the 23rd minute, when a goal-crashing Sullivan collided with Peru goalkeeper Pedro Gallese, earning Sullivan his first USA yellow card.

Live elsewhere on the Guardian at the moment: Cricket! More cricket! Even more cricket! And rugby union

â€œI'm firmly Tuchel out,â€ says Joshua Keeling on email. â€œHe picked the wrong squad for the World Cup, he bottled it in the semi-final, and then he had the temerity to blame everyone except himself. They should sack him, but I'm resigned to the fact that they won't. â€œSo here you go, Thomas: par for the Euros in two years' time is to reach the final. That's what we've done in the last two tournaments, under the best England manager of my lifetime. â€œGood luck, and try taking some responsibility.â€ I assume that last line is directed at Tuchel, not me. I don't think there's anyone better for the job at the moment, but I would agree with the par for Euro 2028 being the final â€“ especially at a home tournament.

Chelsea Women: Would you allow your child to move 5,600 miles away from home to play football? That's what Melvine Malard's mum was persuaded to do by Sonia Bompastor when the striker, born in RÃ©union in the Indian Ocean, was 14. Malard caught the eye of Bompastor, then in charge of Lyon's academy, during a youth game at France's national football centre in Clairefontaine. Now Malard and Bompastor are reunited at Chelsea and are looking to wrest the WSL title back from Manchester City. Arsenal are today's opponents in one of the league's standout fixtures at Stamford Bridge. Malard has been speaking to Suzanne Wrack about her island upbringing, her relationship with Bompastor and the desire to win silverware â€¦ double quotation mark At Chelsea, there are clear ambitions: to win the game, win the trophies and raise the level higher. That is where I need to be. Sonia knows my qualities, my energy, my personality and she knows what I need to learn and where I need to progress. When I look at the little girl from that island today playing for Chelsea and nominated for the Ballon d'Or, it's a lot for me to take in and a lot for my family. Chelsea’s Melvine Malard: ‘Football is the last sport I tried’ â€“ video

Women's Super League: Champions Manchester City are four wins from four at the start of this season after yesterday's 1-0 win at the Valley. Alex Greenwood scored a fine free-kick in the first half to beat Charlton, who stay bottom and without a point. Alexia Putellas scored her first goal in English football in London City Lionesses' 2-0 home win over Brighton. The two-time Ballon d'Or winner, who left Barcelona this summer, put London City in front before LucÃ­a Corrales made sure of the points.

Non-league: John Brewin has had his hunger for men's club football sated this weekend with a visit to Wealdstone and a check-in on how Lee Cattermole is doing as Gateshead manager. double quotation mark For the time being, at least, Cattermole's first senior management role is not going at all well. The former hard-tackling Middlesbrough, Wigan and Sunderland midfielder, collector of 88 yellow cards and seven reds in 271 Premier League games, has approached management in a characteristically uncompromising fashion. His team bottom of the National League, one win from 10 matches, Cattermole has employed the â€œbomb squadâ€ approach favoured by Enzo Maresca at Chelsea and Ruben Amorim at Manchester United. Eight players are reported to be training at alternative times to the first team, having also been removed from WhatsApp group chats. Neither Maresca nor Amorim's shunning of players was particularly successful at an elite level, and being six goals down by half-time at home to Southend the previous week hardly heralded the success of Cattermole's tough-love strategy either.

Today’s fixtures The men's Nations League and Women's Super League continue (all times BST), including a meeting between Erling Haaland and Cristiano Ronaldo in Oslo and JÃ¼rgen Klopp's first home game as Germany head coach. Nations League

Group A2: Serbia v Netherlands (5pm), Germany v Greece (7.45pm)

A4: Denmark v Wales (5pm); Norway v Portugal (7.45pm)

B3: Austria v Kosovo (5pm); Israel v Rep of Ireland (7.45pm)

D1: Gibraltar v Andorra (5pm)

D2: Lithuania v Azerbaijan (2pm) WSL

Manchester United v West Ham (1pm)

Birmingham v Crystal Palace, Liverpool v Everton, Tottenham v Aston Villa (all 2pm)

Chelsea v Arsenal (4.30pm) Also worth noting in Spain is the fierce Asturian derby between Real Oviedo and Sporting GijÃ³n from the second tier at 8pm. I used to study in Oviedo, so my allegiances are not in doubt.

Scotland: Sebastien Pocognoli's reign began with a 0-0 draw with Slovenia yesterday afternoon. It's a decent first result for Steve Clarke's successor and gives Scotland a platform to build on before games against Switzerland and North Macedonia in Group B1. Ewan Murray was there to watch â€¦ double quotation mark Blue skies, a dainty stadium in Ljubljana and a second-half display that provided glimpses of optimism in respect of Scotland's world, post-Steve Clarke. The best-forgotten first 45 minutes can be explained away by a squad operating under a new regime. By full time, Slovenia were grateful for their point. Scotland's players took deserved applause. Scotland's failing here was a familiar one. A lack of goals haunted Clarke. Nonetheless, this version of Scotland did at least create a series of openings. Scott McTominay, a key attacking threat, was missing. Instilling ruthlessness in a team is no easy task; it is one, however, Pocognoli has the coaching credentials to meet. Slovenia, on this evidence, have the more significant challenges.

England: Yes, there was not much he could do about the two defensive errors that led to Spain goals, but there is still something to be said about Thomas Tuchel's in-game management last night. He seemed to get the initial team selection right â€“ Elliot Anderson and Myles Lewis-Skelly were an effective counter to Rodri and Fabian Ruiz in midfield, while Anthony Gordon was an inspired choice on the left â€“ but the second-half substitutes didn't have much impact at all. After Harry Kane's penalty miss on 54 minutes, Luis de la Fuente brought on Alex Baena and Mikel Oyarzabal â€“ two later goalscorers. At 2-2 on 70 minutes, Spain added Pedri to their midfield and England added James Garner, underlining a serious dropoff in strength without the injured Declan Rice. Then the likes of Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Morgan Gibbs-White were given little time to affect the game, while replacing Marc Guehi with Jarrad Branthwaite with a minute to go at a goal down seemed fairly pointless. What do you reckon? Get in touch here. Thomas Tuchel showed faith in James Garner. Photograph: Tolga Akmen/EPA

Manchester City: Jonathan Wilson examines the repercussions of Friday's seismic news and the extent to which anyone could feel cheated by what has happened. double quotation mark It is not just that they could be forcibly relegated; it is that potential for financial claims against City and not just from those sides who missed out on titles during the ghost years. Other sides were denied European places. Prize money was lost. Even relegated sides may argue City were a factor in them dropping out of the Premier League. There are knock-on effects to the years after the period in question. Leicester, for instance, narrowly missed out on Champions League qualification in 2020 and 2021. Would they have qualified had City, who finished above them, not been artificially juiced? Had they played in the Champions League then, would they be in the mess they are in now? Then there are the less direct consequences: what might it have meant for a club's â€“ or a manager's or a player's â€“ global reputation and thus their capacity to generate commercial income, had they won the league or remained in the Premier League for a further season?

Manchester City: The club's chair, Khaldoon al-Mubarak, said yesterday that â€œnothing has changedâ€ after the news that City had been found guilty on all but one of the 115 charges laid by the Premier League, which the club have always strenuously denied. Al-Mubarak wrote on social media yesterday afternoon: double quotation mark While some people have been quick to reach their own conclusions, and there is so much noise swirling around us, nothing has changed. We have faced challenges together before and have prevailed. There remain many who want to undermine the momentum of our club. We will not give them that opportunity. We have some exciting moments to look forward to after this international break. We travel to Anfield in a fortnight and then host Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League back at Etihad Stadium â€“ moments that give us an opportunity to celebrate the strength of the Manchester City family. Thank you, as always, for your constant support. The City manager, Enzo Maresca, had earlier posted a cryptic message on social media to say: â€œThe only thing I know is that I know nothing.â€

Manchester City: Tony Pulis said he feels cheated over his Stoke team's 1-0 defeat to Manchester City in the 2011 FA Cup final. Yaya TourÃ©'s winner delivered the first trophy since Man City's 2008 takeover by Abu Dhabi royalty. In a column on the BBC Sport website, Pulis responded to the news on Friday that Man City have been found guilty on virtually all of the 115 charges brought by the Premier League, which the club have always denied. The alleged financial rule breaches span the 2009-10 to 2022-23 seasons. The 2011 final was Stoke's only FA Cup final in their history. Pulis wrote that Stoke fans had been asking him: â€œWhen do we get our FA Cup?â€ double quotation mark I thought exactly the same. While the process is far from over because Manchester City are expected to appeal, I have to say this verdict and the whole situation has left a very sour taste in my mouth. I don't expect Manchester City to phone me or the club up and offer back the 2011 FA Cup and the winners' medals their players received. I don't seriously believe any other trophies and titles will be handed back over either. A points deduction and a massive fine feels far more likely. But I still feel cheated. Tony Pulis's Stoke lost the 2011 FA Cup final. Photograph: Dave Thompson/PA

Republic of Ireland: Manager Heimir Hallgrimsson yesterday admitted he regretted his choice of words in comments made earlier this week about Ireland â€œplaying against genocideâ€ in reference to their fixtures against Israel. After the Israel football federation accused Hallgrimsson of â€œstupidity, ignorance and hypocrisyâ€, the Irish prime minister, MicheÃ¡l Martin, responded from the UN general assembly in New York: â€œIsrael can't keep denying what the world knows, and what the world understands.â€ Yesterday Hallgrimsson said he had used a â€œstrongâ€ word and now regretted it. â€œIt was a wrong word for me to use,â€ he said, arguing that he had meant to say that â€œby playing we are not accepting what is happeningâ€. If a player chooses to play in the fixture â€œhe is not supporting or agreeing with anything in Gazaâ€ Hallgrimsson said. â€œWe are not playing with that word, we are playing against it.â€ Israel's head coach, Ran Ben-Shimon, said he will shake hands with Hallgrimsson before kick-off in Debrecen. Ireland's players will not partake in â€œelements of the pre-match ceremonyâ€, namely the handshake and exchange of pennants, said the FAI chief David Courell. Ireland's players will also wear black armbands â€œin recognition of all the lives lost in the conflictâ€ in Gaza.

Republic of Ireland: Today's Nations League fixture against Israel will go ahead after a â€œsignificant majorityâ€ of Ireland's players voted to play. The game â€“ an away fixture for Ireland â€“ is taking place in Debrecen, Hungary without the attendance of Irish fans. The Ireland team have come under increasing domestic pressure to boycott both tonight's game and the reverse fixture, to be played next weekend behind closed doors in Dublin, due to Israel's military action in Gaza. Goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu will not play this evening in protest against â€œthe killing of innocent peopleâ€. He wrote on Instagram yesterday: double quotation mark Representing my country means everything to me. I have the utmost respect for every single one of my teammates, the manager, his staff, and the Irish people. However, I have reached a decision that I have not taken lightly. I am a man of strong faith, and try my best to be a person of character and principle, therefore I feel it would be wrong to participate in the upcoming fixtures against Israel. My decision is based purely on my personal belief that the killing of innocent people is wrong. It is important to note that my stance is not in opposition of the Israeli people or the Jewish community, but against the atrocities in the region. There are a few times where you get a chance in life to stand up for something bigger, and I strongly believe that this is one of them. Centre-back Jimmy Dunne has been named as a reserve goalkeeper in Bazunu's place. Caoimhin Kelleher is expected to start in goal as usual. Ireland's Gavin Bazunu will not be involved against Israel. Photograph: Ben McShane/Sportsfile/Getty Images

England: Barney Ronay takes us through the evening that was at Wembley as Tuchel's side fell away against superior technicians again. double quotation mark The most unfavourable interpretation of this is a pattern being established. England lost another game where they just seem to get close, to lose control, to fail to hold the midfield. Both of Spain's decisive goals were either made or scored by Luis de la Fuente's two attacking substitutes, neither of whom looked much like Dan Burn. But it wasn't quite like that. For a start, England were much better here than in Atlanta, and against a better team. Wembley was its usual chilly self at kick-off, a place where even on a Saturday night the general vibe is echoey, corporate space, like a visit to the Ideal Home exhibition or a peculiarly low-throttle ABBA tribute event.

England: Two defensive errors and a penalty miss from Harry Kane cost Thomas Tuchel's side at Wembley last night. After Marc GuÃ©hi's mistake allowed Lamine Yamal to score early, two quickfire goals saw England lead at the break. But another error from Nico O'Reilly gave Spain a route back into the game and Euro 2024 hero Mikel Oyarzabal scored another winner against England. Thomas Tuchel said â€¦ double quotation mark If we learn from it there are some positives to take from it. We will try to do a review tomorrow. We will highlight the positives. There is stuff we can do better. There is no sense in showing individual mistakes or saying please don't do mistakes. There are things we can do better. We wanted to be the team to beat them. We think we had them. We think we had them at half-time. It is something to build on. When it was pointed out to him that England's defensive errors were made by two perhaps distracted Manchester City players, Tuchel played down the impact of Friday's news about the club's guilty verdict â€¦ double quotation mark I won't comment on it as it's an ongoing case. I didn't make it a topic. It was not a topic for me. I'm just thinking about Spain, and the team and meetings. Not for me. The players have more time than me so for sure I can imagine that they talk about it. It's good that they do. I don't think it was a distraction for them. Harry Kane reacts after hitting the crossbar with his penalty. Photograph: Tom Jenkins/The Guardian