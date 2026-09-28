SNL Sends KATSEYE Back to Dream Academy for a Wild Season 2: Watch

KATSEYE returned to Dream Academy for an unhinged second season on Saturday Night Live.

During the NBC sketch comedy show's season 52 premiere on Sept. 26, the global girl group made a cameo in the â€œDream Academyâ€ sketch, which spoofed the reality competition series that launched KATSEYE.

In the sketch, four of KATSEYE's six members appear as judges overseeing a new crop of contestants whose journey to pop stardom is much more chaotic than the first season.

Among the new teenage contestants are Neelsa Boyce, portrayed by SNL newcomer Saidah Belo-Osagie; Veronika Slowikowska as Isla; Sarah Sherman as Jamie; Jane Wickline as Duff; and fellow newcomer Grace Reiter as Margle.

The contestants train under Dorian Fylnt, a hilariously demanding choreographer portrayed by SNL host and New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson.

After a series of messy auditions and rehearsals, the contestants are greeted by season one champions KATSEYE, who praise their â€œathleticism,â€ â€œtalent,â€ â€œsongsâ€ and â€œwhatever this is.â€ The judges then unveil the contestants' global music video debut, â€œGuardians of the Mist,â€ featuring KATSEYE.

KATSEYE formed just two years ago through the reality competition series Dream Academy, a joint venture between K-pop powerhouse HYBE and Universal Music Group's Geffen Records. The six-member lineup released its debut EP, SIS (Soft Is Strong), in 2024 before breaking the following year.

KATSEYE also made its SNL debut as the episode's musical guest, performing â€œAnimalâ€ and â€œHootie Fruttiâ€ from the group's latest EP, Wild. Four members took the stage, while Manon Bannerman and Sophia Laforteza are currently on hiatus to focus on their mental health.

KATSEYE is currently on its 31-date Wildworld Tour, which launched in Europe earlier this month before heading to North America in October.

Watch SNL's â€œDream Academyâ€ sketch below.