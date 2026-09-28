MTV VMAs 2026: Complete Winners List

Best Direction
Ariana Grande, “hate that i made you love me”Â
Bruno Mars, “I Just Might”
GENER8ION, “STORM starring Yung Lean”
Madonna, “Confessions II – The Film”
Sabrina Carpenter, “House Tour”Â
WINNER: Taylor Swift, “Opalite”
Best Art Direction
Charli xcx, “SS26″Â
Lady Gaga & Doechii, “RUNWAY”Â
Madonna, “Confessions II – The Film”
WINNER: PinkPantheress, “Stateside + Zara Larsson”
SOMBR, “My Body Isn't Ready”
Taylor Swift, “The Fate of Ophelia”Â
Best Cinematography
A$AP Rocky, “PUNK ROCKY”Â
Ariana Grande, “hate that i made you love me”Â
LISA, “Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi”
WINNER: Madonna, “Confessions II – The Film”
Shaboozey, “Cowgirl”
Taylor Swift, “The Fate of Ophelia”
Best Editing
Ariana Grande, “hate that i made you love me”Â
Bruno Mars, “I Just Might”Â
LISA, “Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi”
Madonna, “Confessions II – The Film”
WINNER: Sabrina Carpenter, “House Tour”
Taylor Swift, “The Fate of Ophelia”
Best Choreography
GENER8ION, “STORM starring Yung Lean”
Harry Styles, “Dance No More”
KATSEYE, “PINKY UP”
WINNER: Madonna, “Confessions II – The Film”
Tate McRae, “Nobody's Girl”
Taylor Swift, “The Fate of Ophelia”
Best Visual Effects
WINNER: Ariana Grande, “hate that i made you love me”
JISOO X ZAYN, “Eyes Closed”
Madonna, “Confessions II – The Film”
PinkPantheress, “Stateside + Zara Larsson”
RAYE ft. Hans Zimmer, “Click Clack Symphony.”
Taylor Swift, “The Fate of Ophelia”