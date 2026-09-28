MTV VMAs 2026: Complete Winners List

Best Direction

Ariana Grande, “hate that i made you love me”Â

Bruno Mars, “I Just Might”

GENER8ION, “STORM starring Yung Lean”

Madonna, “Confessions II – The Film”

Sabrina Carpenter, “House Tour”Â

WINNER: Taylor Swift, “Opalite”

Best Art Direction

Charli xcx, “SS26″Â

Lady Gaga & Doechii, “RUNWAY”Â

Madonna, “Confessions II – The Film”

WINNER: PinkPantheress, “Stateside + Zara Larsson”

SOMBR, “My Body Isn't Ready”

Taylor Swift, “The Fate of Ophelia”Â

Best Cinematography

A$AP Rocky, “PUNK ROCKY”Â

Ariana Grande, “hate that i made you love me”Â

LISA, “Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi”

WINNER: Madonna, “Confessions II – The Film”

Shaboozey, “Cowgirl”

Taylor Swift, “The Fate of Ophelia”

Best Editing

Ariana Grande, “hate that i made you love me”Â

Bruno Mars, “I Just Might”Â

LISA, “Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi”

Madonna, “Confessions II – The Film”

WINNER: Sabrina Carpenter, “House Tour”

Taylor Swift, “The Fate of Ophelia”

Best Choreography

GENER8ION, “STORM starring Yung Lean”

Harry Styles, “Dance No More”

KATSEYE, “PINKY UP”

WINNER: Madonna, “Confessions II – The Film”

Tate McRae, “Nobody's Girl”

Taylor Swift, “The Fate of Ophelia”

Best Visual Effects

WINNER: Ariana Grande, “hate that i made you love me”

JISOO X ZAYN, “Eyes Closed”

Madonna, “Confessions II – The Film”

PinkPantheress, “Stateside + Zara Larsson”

RAYE ft. Hans Zimmer, “Click Clack Symphony.”

Taylor Swift, “The Fate of Ophelia”