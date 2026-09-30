Composers of The Chronology of Water, Sirat Among World Soundtrack Awards Discovery Nominees

The World Soundtrack Awardsâ€˜ Discovery of the Year prize has a knack for spotting emerging talent. Gustavo Santaolalla (â€œ21 Gramsâ€), Michael Giacchino (â€œThe Incrediblesâ€) and Nicholas Britell (â€œMoonlightâ€) all won it before reshaping the modern film score, and recent winners Daniel Blumberg (â€œThe Brutalistâ€) and Jerskin Fendrix (â€œPoor Thingsâ€) look set to follow.

Meet this year's five nominees.

Mari Fukuhara (â€œLittle AmÃ©lie or the Character of Rainâ€)

Mari Fukuhara started piano at three, before studying classical music at Toho Gakuen School of Music while playing in jazz and pop bands on the side. She later established herself as a solo artist. â€œLooking back, I don't think I followed a straight path toward becoming a composer,â€ she says. â€œRather, all these different musical experiences naturally led me toward film.â€

In 2020, French producers approached Fukuhara about licensing one of her recordings for a new film. Within months, she had instead signed on to compose the original score for a pilot project that would eventually become â€œLittle AmÃ©lie or the Character of Rain.â€

â€œBeing involved from such an early stage allowed the relationship between the film and its music to grow over time,â€ Fukuhara says. â€œIt was very important to express a child's perception and imagination, and what â€˜reality' means to a child. I felt that one of the important roles of the music was to make AmÃ©lie's experience of the world feel real.â€

Looking ahead, Fukuhara hopes to return to live performance while pursuing projects â€œdriven more by images, atmosphere and feeling than by a clear narrative â€” a film where I could explore a different kind of musical space.â€

Paris Hurley (â€œThe Chronology of Waterâ€)

Trained as a classical violinist from an early age, Paris Hurley earned acclaim for her autobiographical live project Object as Subject before turning to film. â€œI'd been told over and over that my music is very cinematic,â€ she says. â€œIt has a forward momentum and a deep emotional core that takes the listener somewhere. That sense of leading someone through an emotional journey is what people were responding to.â€

After working alongside Clint Mansell on â€œLove Lies Bleeding,â€ Hurley handled Kristen Stewart's â€œThe Chronology of Waterâ€ on her own, pursuing the project after tearing through the source memoir. â€œI read it in a weekend, and my whole body shot through with fire,â€ she recalls. â€œI immediately knew I was supposed to score the film.â€

That visceral response reflects a lifelong fascination with music as a physical experience. â€œSound is immersive,â€ she says. â€œI'm always looking to hold people in the sound, whether it's hitting you in the face, inside your ear or all around you. Film is a fun way to explore that because it can be so grand. Music physically changes you, whether you make it or listen to it.â€

Hannah Peel (â€œMidwinter Breakâ€)

Hannah Peel got her start doing session work on violin, trombone and piano for a range of artists, all while angling for film and TV. When the Royal College of Music told her she wasn't classical enough for its film music master's, she went her own way, releasing records built around a hand-punched paper-strip music box. The unusual instrument eventually caught the attention of music advisors on projects including â€œAnna Kareninaâ€ and â€œDancing With the Stars.â€

Peel's work on the 2019 documentary â€œGame of Thrones: The Last Watchâ€ landed her an Emmy nomination and an agent, and she's been working steadily since, refining a style balanced between acoustic and electronic textures. â€œIt's much more common now for people to create their own sounds, and that blur between sound design and music is where I like to sit,â€ she says.

She's now scoring Netflix's â€œAssassin's Creedâ€ series, drawing on the games while developing a sound that blends ancient and new. â€œEverything about it has been brilliant,â€ she says. â€œI've been able to explore instruments I can't find in sample libraries, so I can build my own sound worlds. That gets me very excited, because I have something that doesn't sound like anything else, and the production has been open and supportive.â€

Kangding Ray (â€œSirÄtâ€)

Trained as an architect and born as David Letellier, Kangding Ray made his name in Berlin's experimental music scene, quietly releasing music on Raster-Noton, the German label known for artists including Ryoji Ikeda, Alva Noto and Ryuichi Sakamoto. His experimental and ambient work gradually gave way to dance and, almost naturally, to film. His first score, for 2022's â€œKiss My Wounds,â€ caught the attention of German awards voters. Soon, director Oliver Laxe came calling, inviting him to score â€œSirÄt.â€

The process began unusually early. Ray started work two years before the shoot, with Laxe spending five-day stretches at his Berlin studio. By the time cameras rolled, roughly 80% of the score had been written from the script. The result is about 62 minutes of music, concentrated in key scenes. â€œIt's either fully present or not there at all,â€ he says. He also pushed for silence, convinced the music hits harder when it arrives.

Sam Slater (â€œ2000 Meters to Andriivkaâ€)

Sam Slater fell into film scoring by accident. A self-described â€œstudio nerd,â€ the Berlin-based composer started as a sound designer and creative engineer for JÃ³hann JÃ³hannsson, Dustin O'Halloran and Hildur GuÃ°nadÃ³ttir, whom he later married (â€œwhich is lovelyâ€).

â€œThat catalyzed a love of not only film work but also the experimental underbelly of it, which has always been where my curiosity lies,â€ he says.

His work now spans formats, from the Emmy-winning documentary â€œ2000 Meters to Andriivka,â€ directed by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Mstyslav Chernov, to the PlayStation 5 game â€œSaros,â€ which NME called â€œthe stuff of nightmares.â€

That range suits him. â€œOnce you move into non-diegetic sound, an abstract expression of a story or emotion, you've entered a wonderful world,â€ he says. â€œOur generation wants to expand the palette as much as possible. The fact that we debate whether something is sound design or music means we've reached the strange and wonderful edges of what music is in these contexts, and I find that thrilling.â€