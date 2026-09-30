Drake Shows Off New Platinum Cash Money Chain: You Think You Guys Could Buy Our Artifacts?

It looks like Drake has added more legendary jewelry to his collection.

During a Kick livestream last night, the Toronto rapper showed off a platinum Cash Money chain he apparently got from his former label boss Birdman as he was starting off a night of gambling with Stake. While talking to the chatroom and enjoying a freshly made cocktail, he shouted out his streamer friend comedian BenDaDonn who was gambling with him before shouting himself out for rocking a new chain.

â€œShout out to BenDaDonnn. Shout out to me too, what do you mean? What do you mean? Birdman, platinum, Cash Money,â€ he boasted to the chat. â€œWhat, are you guys crazy? You think you guys could buy our artifacts like how we buy your artifacts? No, it's in the family, dummy. What's wrong with you guys?â€

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If you remember, Drake bought a bunch of Pharrell's jewelry at auction and flaunted his purchase in the music video for â€œJumbotron Shâ€“ Poppinâ€ back in 2023. He also said he melted them down in his guest verse on Travis Scott's â€œMeltdownâ€ and once again showcased the Virginia producer's rare collection in the music video for â€œFamily Matters.â€ Pharrell, however, said the jabs didn't really bother him while also referring to the jewelry as artifacts. â€œI think beyond all of the on-goings, at the heart of all of it, he's a fan of music,â€ he told GQ when asked about the disses. â€œHe's a fan of the history of what it is, and I happen to be a part of that, and those artifacts are a part of it.â€

During one of those same streams, he revealed that some unreleased songs from his FOMO short film will hit DSPs on Thursday night. â€œGo watchÂ FOMO. It's a bunch of songs coming to streaming on Thursday,â€ Drake said. â€œSo, all the songs that you guys have been asking [about]. Well, not all of them. Enough of them are coming on Thursday. That's it.â€