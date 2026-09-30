Inside a Night of Comedy, Community, and Creators With Facebook and Rolling Stone

Whether it's friends and family sharing their lives with one another, communities creating closer bonds, or creators finding broader audiences, Facebook has always brought people together. Typically, these connections happen through our devices, but on September 17 at the Flower Shop in New York City, the social platform partnered with Rolling Stone to gather some of the biggest names in digital contentâ€”such as Tefi Pessoa, Tineke Younger, and Jen Hamiltonâ€”for an evening of IRL mingling, music, and cocktails. Topping off the event was a moderated conversation with actor/comedians Chantelle (better known as Chan) and Jamal Morant, a real-life couple who regularly release comedy sketches about married and family life to their 4.8 million Facebook followers.Â

Speaking with Rolling Stone editor Elisabeth Garber-Paul, Chan and Jamal gave direct insight into the important role that Facebook plays in helping them connect to new followers and their devoted fans alike, all while allowing them to monetize their comedy. Chan and Jamal are part of the Facebook Creator Monetization program which pays creators for Reels, Stories photo and text posts.Â In 2025, Facebook paid nearly $3 billion to content creators, and now those earnings are more accessible than ever through Creator Fast Track which provides guaranteed payouts to creators getting started on Facebook.Â

â€œIt's very lucrative,â€ says Jamal. â€œWe probably generated, since the last quarter, close to, or probably over $1 million.â€

The money provides the couple with the rare opportunity to do what they love full time and connect with people all over the world.Â

Considering how easy it is for content to get lost on other platforms, Chan observes that on Facebook, â€œThe people who follow us get to see every single video that we post. You're going to see it, you're not going to miss it. That's why I love [it]. It keeps people engaged, we get direct feedback, and it's always on time. People don't get lost and never see you again. People are engaged with your story and get to keep up with you. I love that the most.â€

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Their Facebook followersâ€”the number of which seemingly exploded overnight after the pair released the first sketch in their now-iconic hoodie-stealing seriesâ€”â€have been amazing, honestly,â€ says Jamal, adding, â€œI feel like it's the platform we connect with the most. We are millennials, and a lot of our audience and fan base are millennials who relate to what we're going through, because we talk about and make videos about authentic stuff, things that happen in our relationship, it really just connects and resonates with the people we create content for.â€

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The couple, who share a daughter named Soleil, are in the process of creating a mockumentary series described by Chan as â€œModern Family, but with us.â€ They continue to produce and put out sketches on Facebook, each new Reel inspiring hundreds of shares and thousands of comments. It's this devotion, creativity, and, of course, their hilarious point-of-view that has landed them on Rolling Stone's 2026 Top 25 Creators list, along with Pessoa, Younger, and Hamilon, as well as other big names across social media.

Of making the list, Jamal says, â€œI was like, â€˜Wait, Rolling Stone? Us? This is awesome!' We were really, really happy.â€

Chan agrees, remarking, â€œHonestly, we're truly so honored. The list, the people on the list, I'm a big fan of everybodyâ€¦To be able to be a part of that is so dope.â€

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As for their night at the Flower Shop, they were mostly excited to let loose and connect with other creators.Â

â€œTonight is lit,â€ says Jamal. â€œâ€¦It's kind of cool to link up with people from the list and just create in general, because this is what we do.â€