South Africa v Australia: third mens one-day international – live

Key events

Daniel Gallan That'll do from us. Look out for the report to come. The appetiser is being cleared from the table. Next is the main course, a three-match Test series and all the sandpapergate chat you can eat! We'll be here to bring you all the action. Catch you then.

Temba Bavuma, who didn't play today, will have the last word: double quotation mark It didn't go to plan today. We gave guys some opportunity and others a rest before the Test series. Good to see Rickelton get some runs and Coetzee take wickets. We'll take the confidence we can get from the series. The luxury we had was coming in to this 2-0 up. We had the luxury of using this game to give other guys an opportunity. The guys who came in, it's not a case of them just filling gaps. With the World Cup looming it was a chance to put up their hands. There's never a dead rubber. We've made strides [the ODI team]. If you look at the batting, the bowling, the guys who can come in. A guy like [Kagiso Rabada] will come in and strengthen the team. We're gaining momentum.

Mitch Marsh is up next: double quotation mark We're really pleased, though would have been nice to get a full game. A disappointing series but nice to end on a win. Looking forward to the World Cup in 12 months, we gave some experience to a lot of guys. There was great learnings. It's always a great challenge playing South Africa. I feel good [with bat in hand]. It would have been nice to get some big scores, but always nice to contribute.

Now for the player of the series, Keshav Maharaj who turned the first two matches in SA's favour: double quotation mark Full credit must go to my teammates. I've just been working very hard. The lengths we bowl in SA, it is a little consistent with the bounce. Doing the analysis work on the batters, our plans went accordingly. Durban went as we expected. But the turn and bounce I got at the Wanderers was encouraging. It's so nice to have a front line spinner bowling at the other end [he's talking about Bjorn Fortuin].

OK, time for some post-match stuff. Something called the Radar Tyre Super Six is awarded to Mitch Marsh for hitting the biggest six. Fair enough. Here's the player of the match, Alex Carey: double quotation mark The guys got off to a good start as they have all series except we weren't able to take advantage of it before. Full credit to South Africa across the series. I know my role in the team, catching balls, hitting balls, so when [Josh Inglis] went down I was ready. The guys are excited [for the Test series]. We've got a short turnaround and a tour match. We know everyone is keen to watch it, keen to play it. That all starts tomorrow.

Let's recap. Australia exploded out of the blocks with the bat, as they have all through this series. Except this time they batted first. Then a few handy scores in the middle order around Alex Carey's 74 propelled them to 322-9. South Africa needed a record chase on this ground to claim a 3-0 series sweep but when they lost Quinton de Kock early, and regular wickets thereafter, it always looked like a tough ask. Adam Zampa bowled well for the first time this series and Xavier Bartlett was magnificent with the new ball. Ryan Rickelton scored an unbeaten 71 but he didn't have much help before the rain came down.

Game abandoned – Australia win by 45 on DLS That's that then. The rain hasn't let up and sanity has prevailed as the umpires have called an end to things. Not that a stunning South African fightback was on. Australia bossed this from the jump and deserve this victory. South Africa take the series, though, 2-1.

Still raining. Just call it!

Word is the rain is getting heavier.

Rain delay The covers are on and I have a hunch they'll stay on. If they do, Australia will win this comfortably as the par DLS score after 28 overs is 190.

28th over: South Africa 145-4 (Rickelton 71, Bosch 13) Connolly continues and starts by giving away a single down the ground to Rickelton. They'll want to keep Bosch on strike, which they do for a couple of balls before he too has to settle for just a single. Bosch is back on strike soon after and manages to eke out a couple after a misfield at midwicket. But that required rate has now nudged above eight though the last five overs have gone for just 19. The umpires are having a conversation. OH NO! They're calling for the ground staff to bring the covers on. Will have a rain delay.

27th over: South Africa 140-4 (Rickelton 69, Bosch 10) Rickelton is trying to take on Cummins but he can't lay a glove (or a bat) on him. A couple of wild swipes â€“ first towards the leg side then to the off â€“ to back of a length deliveries find nothing but air. He eventually settles for a plinked single down the ground off the fifth over. Another stingy set from Australia as the required rate gets closer to eight.

26th over: South Africa 139-4 (Rickelton 68, Bosch 10) Connolly replaces Zampa and this could be a chance for South Africa to land some blows. Instead they stay patient. Just four singles off that over. Marsh will be delighted.

25th over: South Africa 135-4 (Rickelton 66, Bosch 8) Cummins is digging it in short to Bosch who rides the bounce well, but doesn't look capable of hitting those lifters from an awkward length to the boundary. When Cummins pushes it up to Rickelton from round the wicket he hits his pad, but the angle was always taking it past leg stump. Rickelton can't get him away. That's a great over from Cummins who stuck with that Test length. Just the one single to Bosch across the set.

24th over: South Africa 134-4 (Rickelton 66, Bosch 7) Zampa drags down â€“ he's not bowled too many of those hit-me balls this innings â€“ and Bosch swats a pull shot behind square for four. But the required rate is steadily climbing and this over is only worth seven.

23rd over: South Africa 127-4 (Rickelton 65, Bosch 1) Cummins returns and gets one to lift off a length and whack Bosch â€“ suffering from vertigo at number 6 â€“ on the elbow. Just two runs from that over. This match has come down to whether or not Rickelton can produce a knock for the ages. If he can't, the Aussies should romp this.

WICKET! Stubbs lbw Zampa 14 (South Africa 125-4) Zampa beats him with a wrong un! He'd coughed up four soft runs by pushing a ball onto Stubbs' legs, but this googly isn't picked and starts on middle and off. Stubbs, after pressing forward and playing outside of the line, reviews after being talked into it by Rickelton. No dice. Three reds and he has to go as replays show that was taking out the top of leg stump. Australia are into the all-rounders and can sniff a victory. 22nd over: South Africa 125-4 (Rickelton 64)

21st over: South Africa 117-3 (Rickelton 64, Stubbs 8) Both batters are treating Starc with respect, dropping and running for singles and hitting the boundary riders. Just four singles off that over. South Africa have done well through this series in building partnerships. This feels like a brief pause before they press the accelerator. Perhaps also a consequence of de Zorzi not batting which means SA are effectively four down.

20th over: South Africa 113-3 (Rickelton 62, Stubbs 6) Zampa has copped a lot of flak â€“ and runs â€“ this series but he's full of confidence here with a slip in place for Stubbs. He's much tidier than he was in Durban and Joburg and concedes a miserly three singles off this set. The required rate is now up to seven while the Saffas are going at less than six.

19th over: South Africa 110-3 (Rickelton 61, Stubbs 4) After a deluge of spin it's a return to pace with Starc back in the attack. Rickelton drives past cover but can't reach the boundary so has to settle for three. Stubbs, the new man, is happy to rotate the strike with a couple of singles as well as checked-pull worth two.

WICKET! Breetzke st Carey b Zampa 25 (South Africa 102-3) Zampa's broken through! He thought he had the wicket of Rickelton when what looked like a stone-dead lbw shout from a skidder was overturned on review. But a few balls later, Zampa floated it up a touch to Breetzke and dragged him forward before beating him with a leg-spinner. Carey was lightning quick behind the stumps and whipped off the bails in a flash. The third umpire was consulted but Breetzke has to go as his back foot was on the line. 18th over: South Africa 102-3 (Rickelton 57)

17th over: South Africa 99-2 (Rickelton 56, Breetzke 23) The rain seems to be intensifying, which is perhaps why Bartlett misfielded at backward point to give away two runs to a Rickelton cut. Then there's another misfield, â€“ was that Starc? â€“ in the deep on the off-side. Six off that Peake over though the required run-rate is at 6.78.

16th over: South Africa 93-2 (Rickelton 51, Breetzke 21) Zampa and the Aussies burn a review after Rickelton is hit on the pad. But only after taking a pretty thick and obvious inside edge. Still, it's a decent over for the tourists as this one costs just five singles. One of them to Rickelton brought up his half century. Five fours and two sixes suggest some fireworks, but this was one of those you-look-up-and-he's-on-fifty sort of knocks.

15th over: South Africa 89-2 (Rickelton 49, Breetzke 20) Four consecutive overs of spin. Four different bowlers. This time it's Peake, who batted well, sending down some off-breaks. But as he gets going the camera cuts to some sideways rain that appears to be creeping up on the ground. Might be one of those nights. This over goes for just five singles. A reminder that Cam Green, who was picked as an all-rounder tonight, won't be bowling. That explains the part-timers getting a run.

14th over: South Africa 84-2 (Rickelton 46, Breetzke 18) Zampa into the attack and he starts with a pie down the leg side. Rickelton crunches it with a swishing blade but hits it straight to Renshaw at square leg. The fielder does well to get something on it to keep the certain boundary to just two, but he comes up holding his hand. I'm not surprised. That would have broken one of my fingers. After three singles, Breetzke does find the boundary with a gorgeous swishing cover drive. The partnership is up to 54 from 49 balls.

13th over: South Africa 75-2 (Rickelton 42, Breetzke 13) Marsh has sensed an opportunity to get through some quick overs with his part-timers so he chucks the ball to Renshaw. His third ball is a half-tracker that Rickelton dismisses over square leg for six. But there are just two singles elsewhere so it's not a momentum swinging over for South Africa.

12th over: South Africa 67-2 (Rickelton 35, Breetzke 12) Spin now a Connolly replaces Bartlett. He's flat through the air to start as SA milk three singles. Then he gives one a bit of flight and beats Breetzke in the air, getting it to grip past his outside edge. They ask politely if there was a stumping. There wasn't. Breetzke keeps the strike with a drive down the ground to the man in the deep. SA building, but that required rate is climbing close to 7.

11th over: South Africa 63-2 (Rickelton 33, Breetzke 10) Cummins hasn't quite found his radar. From over the wicket to the left-handed Rickelton he's down the leg side and sees the ball fly away fine to the rope, albeit off the batter's thigh-pad. Cummins changes angles but drags it down and that definitely came off the bat with a mighty crack as Rickelton pulls hard in front of square for four.

10th over: South Africa 54-1 (Rickelton 28, Breetzke 10) I could watch Bartlett bowl all day. Just beautiful shape, both off the pitch and through the air. A touch of wobble. It's an exhibition. He starts the over beating Rickelton's outside edge with a cracking delivery. A couple of balls later he gets one to seam back in and thwack the lefty's pad, to a half-hearted appeal for lbw. He's not perfect, as he strays on Breetzke's pads and is duly flicked to the square leg boundary, but he closes the set with a very tidy top-of-off dart. Australia at this stage were 82-1.

9th over: South Africa 49-2 (Rickelton 27, Breetzke 6) Pat Cummins replaces Starc to bowl for the first time on this South African tour. His third ball is a fraction too short and Rickelton swivels on a pull shot and deposits him onto the grass embankment for six either side of singles for both batters.

8th over: South Africa 41-2 (Rickelton 20, Breetzke 5) Bartlett has been so good. He's working out his lengths and curating them for each batter in real time. When he over-pitches to Rickelton he's driven down the ground for four. But when he pulls it back a touch he's beating the lefty's outside edge with some lovely movement off the surface. Two more are added to the score with a thickish edge off Rickelton's bat to deep third and a drop and run from Breetzke.

7th over: South Africa 35-2 (Rickelton 15, Breetzke 4) After all the excitement from the last over, Starc chills things out with some top of off stuff. Just the one single for Rickelton off that set.

6th over: South Africa 34-2 (Rickelton 14, Breetzke 4) Some excellent cricket in that over. Bartlett raised the bar with a gem that squared up Markram. Markram then played a sublime shot off the back foot to pierce the covers and find the rope. Then Markram was beaten by a jaffa that trapped him lbw â€“ a tasty full ball that shaped through the air and off the seam, forcing the batter to play down the wrong line. To cap things off, Breetzke caressed his first ball for four in front of point. A lot of cricket in that set. All of it world class.

WICKET! Markram lbw Bartlett 15 (South Africa 30-2) Beauty! That is so good from Bartlett who two balls ago squared up Markram with an equally tasty peach. Then he was punched off the back foot for four so pushed this one slightly fuller. That allowed it to shape in a little more through the air and by the time it jagged away Markram was already committed to the straight drive. The ball beat the blade and thwacked him on the back leg. After contemplating a review, SA's skipper trudges off. He'll know he was beaten by some proper bowling.

5th over: South Africa 26-1 (Markram 11, Rickelton 14) Markram leans back and smokes Starc through cover-point, beating the catcher by a metre to his left. Unlike the last game he keeps this down and finds the gap, though his heart must have been in his mouth for a split second. Starc then offers Rickelton some width and he throws his hands at it, finding the rope at backward point. Apart from those two boundary balls, the Aussies are keeping it full. It is swinging.

4th over: South Africa 17-1 (Markram 6, Rickelton 10) Just the two singles from that Bartlett over that included an absolute seed! The wobble seam to Rickelton just jagged off a tasty length and beat him all ends up. But no nick so he carries on. A reminder that SA are batting with 10 as Tony de Zorzi has tweaked his hammy and will likely play no part in this chase.

3rd over: South Africa 15-1 (Markram 5, Rickelton 9) Starc finds Rickelton's edge but it scoots away for four betweem the grabbers behind the stumps. He pulls his length back a touch for the next ball and unfurls a beauty â€“ angling in and swinging away late, just beating the edge. He then sprays one down the leg side as he searches for the miracle ball. A couple of singles elsewhere keep things ticking early doors.

2nd over: South Africa 8-1 (Markram 4, Rickelton 4) A wicket and a boundary after four dots from Bartlett's opener. De Kock was searching for the leg-side pick-up but looked messy as he played and missed twice. When he finally got one on his pads he picked out Starc at fine leg. Rickelton, another lefty, was served up a similar ball but played it with more control as he tickled it fine to the boundary.

WICKET! De Kock c Starc b Bartlett 0 (South Africa 4-1) Early scalp for Australia! De Kock was searching for a ball he could pick-up over the leg side throughout the over and when he gets one on his pads he picks out Starc at wide fine leg. How many times do we see a batter go out playing their favourite shot? De Kock middled it but Starc barely had to move in the deep and pouched it safely. Bartlett bags the breakthrough in his first over.

1st over: South Africa 4-0 (Markram 4, de Kock 0) Markram survives the first ball and then clips the second for four through midwicket, playing with the swing back into him from Starc. The Aussie shifts his line slightly and is nice and tight for the rest of the over.

Back to the live coverage. The lights are on in Potch. Aiden Markram, who went out first ball in the second ODI, is out there with bat in hand. He's got Quinton de Kock for company at the other end. Looks like it's Mitch Starc with the new nut.

Daniel Gallan Thanks Geoff! Hi everyone. Well, that was fun. Well batted Australia. Will it be enough?

South Africa must chase 323 to win Geoff Lemon It's a big score, but South Africa would be happy with that. Good batting conditions, high altitude, and it's generally easier to bat here at night, say the locals. Somewhere around 300 is what they would have been anticipating chasing. As for Australia, they've got a score together, but again nobody really clicked after Marsh at the top. Alex Carey eventually became comfortable after a tricky start. Head has been rusty all series. Green looks like he can't remember how the format works. Peake and Connolly have promise, but not the finished article. India, meanwhile, are about to successfully chase 400 against West Indies. It would be the second-biggest chase afterâ€¦ you know the one. I'm out of here, and for this chase I'll leave you in the company of Dan Gallan.

50th over: Australia 322-9 (Starc 11, Zampa 0) Starc can still hit â€˜em when he gets the right ball. Length ball, Starc hits his pull shot so cleanly, flat above midwicket. Gets a single to follow, Zampa runs a bye from the last ball, and the throw at the stumps misses. That's that!

49th over: Australia 314-9 (Starc 4, Zampa 0) Swish and miss for Zampa to end the over. Williams signals for a review, which he's not entitled to do given he's not captain, but Markram shrugs and says ok, copying the signal. There's enough daylight to fly a Tiger Moth through.

WICKET! Cummins c Breetzke b Williams 11, Australia 314-9 Busy little innings from Cummins. Misfield from Duan Jansen, the sub fielder, out at deep backward square, gives Cummins four runs from a flick off the pads. Then Cummins shuffling leg side before nicking the ball, and it flies just past the keeper. High and past his right shoulder, standing back, but I wonder if de Kock was set for that, expecting it? Some keepers would have got gloves to that. A couple more runs to midwicket, then Cummins holes out to the fielder out there.

48th over: Australia 303-8 (Cummins 1, Starc 4) There's a boundary first ball for Starc, throwing the bat and edging it away.

WICKET! Green c de Kock b Bosch 23, Australia 299-8 Ooooofffff, Box Wars! Cameron Green wears a deeply uncomfortable delivery right in the box. That is a low full toss, which means it has travelled the shortest possible distance from the bowler's hand, which means it is travelling at the fastest possible speed, when it demolishes his meat tray. He survives an lbw appeal for the hit, takes a good few minutes to get up, hits another full toss for six, then gloves a bouncer to the wicketkeeper. Dismissed, fittingly, when Bosch meets de Kock.

47th over: Australia 290-7 (Green 15, Cummins 1) The Australians have been treading water in these final overs. Pat Cummins emerges to bat, looking cold and wearing a gold jumper. Cameron Green thumps a shot. Photograph: Themba Hadebe/AP

WICKET! Bartlett b Williams 2, Australia 288-7 You don't always make a 20-ball 50. One of the truths of cricket. Bartlett's fun night out a few days ago doesn't repeat, as he loses his off stump in short order. Big swing across the line, and you can play the Brian Statham quote.