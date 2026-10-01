Danny Boyle Says 28 Years Later Part 3 Will Have a Lot of Cillian Murphy in It and Backs Jack OConnell as the Next James Bond

Danny Boyle is adamant: â€œ28 Years Laterâ€ part 3 will happen.

â€œâ€˜28 Years 3,' or whatever it ends up being called, will get made because people keep asking about it. Quite when I'm not sure, but there's a script â€“ a very good script by Alex Garland,â€ he said. And it will feature Cillian Murphy.

â€œ[It will have] a lot of Cillian Murphy in it. Whether he'll take his kit off anymore, that I don't know. He's got the Oscar now.â€

He was surprised by Murphy's physique in â€œ28 Days Later,â€ he admitted.

â€œHe's gorgeous. When we took his kit off, I couldn't believe it. He looked like Iggy Pop! Everything was glistening. Oh my God. He's just one of those people. He doesn't work out or anything like that: he just looks like that.â€

Boyle spoke at Zurich Film Festival, where he presented â€œInkâ€ â€“ and found some time to weigh in on these Bond rumors.

â€œThey should cast Jack O'Connell as Bond,â€ he said.

Danny Boyle left â€œNo Time to Die,â€ allegedly due to creative differences with producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, as well as star Daniel Craig.

â€œWhen they asked me to do Bond, we came up with the story [with John Hodge] and they lost confidence in it. It's a shame, because it could have been really good.â€

He thinks that Denis Villeneuve will look after the franchise very well.

â€œVilleneuve is amazing. Did you see that beginning of [â€˜Dune: Part Three'], which they showed before â€˜The Odyssey'? God, if I was directing â€˜The Odyssey,' I would have thought everybody would be disappointed in my film following it. But obviously, Chris Nolan has more confidence than I have.â€

During a masterclass at the fest, Boyle also gushed about his â€œInkâ€ lead Jack O'Connell. In a biographical drama, adapted by James Graham from his stage play, he plays Larry Lamb who accepts the offer posed by Rupert Murdoch (played by Guy Pearce) to be the editor of The Sun newspaper.

â€œHave you seen â€˜Back to Black'? It's a wonderful film. He plays the boyfriend and that's an impossible part. It was an incredible performance,â€ he said.

â€œI thought he should play Larry Lamb, because he's weird. Despite the fact that he's playing a monster, you're still interested in him. You're still intrigued by him and he doesn't repel you. It was true of the guy in â€˜Ink,' because by the end of the film, his moral conscience â€“ if there ever was one â€“ has dissolved entirely as he pursues success. And you still have to root for him.â€

â€œI used to say it's the same as Al Pacino at the end of â€˜The Godfather Part II,' when he has ordered the murder of his brother, and yet you're still intrigued by Pacino just sitting there all alone.â€

He wanted to show a different side of Murdoch in the film.

â€œPeople are fascinated by him, and repelled by him, but this comes from a time when he first arrived in the U.K. and was a very different figure. I thought it's really interesting not to play into the caricature of him, because back at the beginning, he wasn't like that at all. He's quite a prudish man, weirdly.â€

Then, despite knowing that his actions go against his morality, he accepts it: â€œBecause the numbers are good.â€

â€œYou would describe him as a bit of a soft liberal, which is interesting, because Trump was a Democrat and now he's a Republican president. These guys move where the power is.â€

He added: â€œI really do believe that what they did in 1969, and the beginning of this newspaper, has actually more impact on our lives today. There's a clear thread that runs from this ignition point to where we are today. We have lost our relationship with the truth, and by that I mean our dependable relationship with the truth.â€

â€œWe've replaced it with â€“ and the most powerful man in the world is the best example of it â€“ with brazen assertions and loud stories, and completely counter-intuitive declarations. Somebody tells the truth, he says it's a lie and â€˜fake news.' It's the kind of attention economy, or clickbait, that didn't exist in 1969, but you can see its origins.â€

He noted: â€œYou have to acknowledge that their success is something that we're all complicit in. I think you have to accept that you can't just blame Trump, which I've just done, but you have to accept your own responsibility in it. The idea of the film was to try and make that an engaging journey that people went on, and you discover something about where we are now, how we got there, and whether we want to do anything about it.â€

Still, change is possible, he said.

â€œThere's a politician who emerged in Britain, who will probably disappoint us, but he's just become Prime Minister: Andy Burnham.â€

â€œHe's concentrating on a much more long-term problem rather than the divisiveness which everybody likes to encourage. He's concentrating on something that connects us all, which is how are we going to look after our older population. We're going to need a solution. So yes, change is possible.â€

â€œYou have to look for those sprouts of hope.â€