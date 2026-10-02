Stella Lefty Is So Dead Over Saturday Night Live Sketch Roasting the Debate Over Her Songwriting Credits

Stella Lefty is laughing along with a new Saturday Night Live sketch that pokes fun at her songwriting.

After SNL shared a cut-for-time Weekend Update sketch on Thursday (Oct. 1) that stars Veronika Slowikowska playfully ribbing the singer's breakout hit â€œBostonâ€ and the comparisons surrounding her music, Lefty reposted the clip to her Instagram Story with the caption: â€œFunny asf @nbcsnl (@veronika_iscool ur voice is amazing).â€ She also jumped into the comments of the original SNL Instagram post, writing, â€œI'm so dead @veronika_iscool ur voice is fire.â€

The sketch, which didn't make it into Saturday's episode, stars SNL cast member Slowikowska as Lefty opposite Colin Jost at the Weekend Update desk. The premise centers on the online conversation around â€œBoston,â€ which has drawn comparisons to Noah Kahanâ€˜s â€œStick Seasonâ€; Kahan is credited as a songwriter on Lefty's song, which interpolates the melody from his 2022 hit.

But SNL takes the joke up a few notches. In the bit, Slowikowska's version of Lefty insists that her songs are completely original before belting a series of very recognizable melodies with new Boston-themed lyrics. Among the musical punchlines are Chappell Roanâ€˜s â€œPink Pony Club,â€ Dolly Partonâ€˜s â€œI Will Always Love You,â€ the Barenaked Ladiesâ€˜ â€œOne Weekâ€ and Taylor Swiftâ€˜s â€œWe Are Never Ever Getting Back Together.â€

There's even a moment where Jost points out that one of her supposed new songs is essentially the Harry Potter theme with new lyrics. â€œStella, you're stealing again!â€ he tells her.

The joke is pretty timely considering Lefty has had quite the breakout year. Her real-life â€œBostonâ€ song has become one of 2026's biggest country-pop breakouts, peaking at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and recently reaching No. 1 on Billboardâ€˜s Country Airplay chart. â€œBostonâ€ also helped turn Lefty's debut album, Long Way Home, into a top 20 hit on the Billboard 200 albums chart, so far peaking at No. 11.

Watch the full SNL sketch below.