PMK Entertainment Taps Erik Bright to Lead Content and Strategic Communications

PMK Entertainment has named veteran communications executive Erik Bright as its executive VP of content and strategic communications.

Based out of the agency's Los Angeles headquarters, Bright will oversee PMK's content publicity team in charge of film and television campaigns. He will play a key strategic role in the firm's global strategic communications practice and report to Dennis Dembia, PMK's president of strategic communications.

Bright has spent 16 years as president and CEO of Prodigy Public Relations, the boutique agency he founded in 2009. He will bring his Prodigy PR content and portfolio to PMK Entertainment.

â€œErik brings an exceptional combination of creative vision, deep industry relationships, and strategic communications expertise to PMK,â€ PMK CEO Cindi Berger said. â€œHis track record of building a successful agency and delivering impactful campaigns make him a tremendous addition to our leadership team.â€

Dembia praised Bright's â€œresolute commitment to delivering for clients and the deep industry relationships he's forged,â€ Dembia said. â€œAs we continue layering influence within PMK, having experienced, forward-thinking leaders like Erik creates leverageable strategic efficiencies. His leadership will be vital as we focus on unlocking new opportunities for our clients across the entertainment, media and sports ecosystem.â€

Bright's career as a film publicist and corporate media strategist spans more than 25 years. Recent campaigns led by Bright include â€œHamnet,â€ â€œBlack Bag,â€ James McAvoy's forthcoming directorial debut â€œCalifornia Schemin'â€ and the Netflix documentary â€œSkywalkers: A Love Story.â€

Prior to founding Prodigy, Bright was a partner and vice president at Insignia PR and Media Strategy. He began his career at Eddie Michaels & Associates.