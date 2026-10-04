Week 5 live: Best from Ohio State-Iowa and more

What will Week 5 in college football deliver? We get ranked matchups in the SEC and Big Ten and other College Football Playoff contenders facing their first tests of the year.

Iowa, coming off a last-second win over Michigan hosted Ohio State in arguably the biggest game of the day. The Buckeyes made the most of their first visit to Iowa City since 2017’s infamous 55-24 rout, cruising to a 31-14 win on Saturday afternoon.

Jeremiah Smith, fresh off off a four-TD performance, faced long odds to deliver an equivalent encore, but found a way to deliver. The superstar wide receiver posted 11 catches and 206 yards to go with a pair of touchdowns, setting records and catching the eye of LeBron James in the process. The Buckeyes defense held the Hawkeyes to just 238 yards of total offense, forcing a pair of turnovers.

Elsewhere, Alabama’s high-powered offense upstaged the Kamario Taylor Show in Starkville, while Missouri earned an upset in dominant fashion against Florida.

We have all the top plays and moments from around college football.



