Kylie Kelce Apologizes to Kate Middleton for Offensive Gaffe in How She Referred to British Royal

Kylie Kelce issued a â€œroyal correctionâ€ on this week's installment of her â€œNot Gonna Lieâ€ podcast.

Kelce explained that she didn't mean to be rude in how she referred to Kate Middleton on a recent episode of the podcast â€” but now she's up to speed on how to address members of the British royal family.

On the Sept. 24 episode of â€œNot Gonna Lie,â€ Kelce had issued an open invitation to the princess to be a guest on the show, but called her â€œPrincess Kate, Duchess of Cambridge.â€

Kelce apologized for the error on Thursday's episode of the show. â€œI love learning, so I was unaware that calling Princess Catherine â€˜Princess Kate' was offensive,â€ Kelce said. â€œI didn't know that. Now I know that. Now I will proceed accordingly. I apologize for the mistake. I would like to refer to people in the most respectful way and how they feel respected.â€

She then issued a mea culpa aimed at the royal: â€œPrincess Catherine, or the Princess of Wales, I apologize. I will get that sorted immediately, starting now.â€

Kelce reiterated her call for the princess to join her for a future â€œNot Gonna Lieâ€ episode, not least of which is that they both have been field hockey players. â€œLet me emphasize that I would love to speak to the Princess of Wales, OK? Because of many reasons. She is an incredible woman. She has children. She played field hockey. She battled cancer. There are so many things that I would love to speak to her about.â€

Kelce added: â€œDo I think she has time to hop on this podcast? No, I do not.â€

For the record, here is the Princess of Wales' official bio, from the British royal family's website: â€œThe Princess of Wales, born Catherine Elizabeth Middleton, married Prince William, The Prince of Wales, at Westminster Abbey on 29 April 2011. Their Royal Highnesses have three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The family's official residence is Kensington Palace. As well as undertaking royal duties in support of The King, both in the UK and overseas, Her Royal Highness devotes her time to supporting a number of charitable causes and organisations, several of which are centred around providing children with the best possible start in life.â€

Kelce, who is married to former Philadelphia Eagles player Jason Kelce (and is Taylor Swift's sister-in-law), has drawn a sizable audience for her podcast â€œNot Gonna Lieâ€ podcast since it launched in December 2024. The show is produced and distributed by Wave, the media company the co-developed and launched the hit â€œNew Heightsâ€ podcast from brothers Jason and Travis Kelce.

Also on the Oct. 1 episode of the podcast, Kylie was joined by â€œScandalâ€ star Kerry Washington.