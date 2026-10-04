Ed Sheeran Enlists the Frays Former Singer Isaac Slade to Open Atlanta Show

After performing a gig without openers, Ed Sheeran brought on Isaac Slade, former singer of the Fray, to serve as his opening act Saturday as the Loop Tour resumed in Atlanta.

Following Macklemore's exit â€” which was followed by fellow supporting acts Finneas, Aaron Rowe and Lukas Graham â€” Sheeran played sans opener September 19 in Philadelphia, his first show since Macklemore was forced off the tour. Sheeran's Massachusetts concerts last week were canceled due to the nor'easter, giving the singer extra time to find a new opening act.

Prior to the Atlanta concert Saturday, it was revealed Sheeran would take the stage closer to his usual set time as a then-unannounced artist had filled the opening act slot. That artist was Slade, who co-founded and served as lead singer of the Denver pop rock band the Fray from 2002 to 2022. Slade embarked on his first solo tour in late 2025.Â

When the Loop Tour passed through Toronto in August, Sheeran brought out Slade to perform the Fray's â€œHow to Save a Life.â€ Now performing in Macklemore's slot â€” the rapper was originally booked to open the Atlanta show â€” Slade talked about both taking sides and finding middle ground.

â€œEverybody seems to be taking sides in this world and that's good. What's happening over there [in Gaza] is wrong but if we're going to get through it, we're going to need people to step into that middle place, that common ground,â€ Slade said (via Billboard).

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â€œThat bonfire in the middle of the field that sees both sides, that understands that peace is not a lack of conflict. Peace is not a blank canvas that we need to guard and be polite. [Peace] holds enough beauty, enough tragedy, enough sorrow, enough joy and life if we learn how to integrate it and hold each other in balance. We will find a way through this together.â€

Sheeran's Loop Tour continues on October 10; it's unclear if Slade will also accompany him to that Indianapolis show or if another â€œspecial guestâ€ is on tap.