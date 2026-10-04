Taylor Swifts The Life of a Showgirl Returns to No. 1 After Encore Reissue

Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl returns to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart for a 13th nonconsecutive week on top, as the set vaults 21-1 on the Oct. 10-dated chart after it was reissued with four previously unreleased songs on Sept. 25. The album debuted atop the chart dated Oct. 18, 2025, and notched its last week at No. 1 on the Jan. 10, 2026-dated ranking. On Sept. 25, Swift dropped a deluxe edition of the album dubbed The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore, adding the new cuts â€œPatient Zero,â€ â€œCleveland!,â€ â€œPink Cloudingâ€ and â€œBabylon.â€ â€œPatient Zeroâ€ also serves as the focus track of the reissue, and its official music video premiered during the MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 27, introduced by Swift on the live broadcast.

All versions of The Life of a Showgirl are combined for tracking and charting purposes.

The Life of a Showgirl earned 173,000 equivalent album units in the United States in the week ending Oct. 1, according to Luminate â€” up 619% as compared to the previous week, when it tallied 21,000 units. About 78% of the album's units were driven by streaming activity, largely from the four new songs.

The nine-month gap between weeks at No. 1 for The Life of a Showgirl is the longest for an album since only earlier this year. On the Feb. 28-dated chart, Bad Bunny's DeBÃ TiRAR MÃ¡S FOToS hopped 2-1, for a fifth nonconsecutive week on the list, and for its first week at No. 1 in nine months and two weeks. Before that week, it was last No. 1 on the May 17, 2025, chart.

Also in the top 10 of the latest Billboard 200, Tinashe achieves her first top 10-charted set as Popstar bows at No. 6, while Kenny Chesney collects his 17th top 10 album as Silver Sands Marina launches at No. 7.

The Billboard 200 chart ranks the most popular albums of the week in the U.S. based on multi-metric consumption as measured in equivalent album units, compiled by Luminate. Units comprise album sales, track equivalent albums (TEA) and streaming equivalent albums (SEA). Each unit equals one album sale, or 10 individual tracks sold from an album, or 2,500 ad-supported or 1,000 paid/subscription on-demand official audio and video streams generated by songs from an album. The new Oct. 10, 2026-dated chart will be posted in full onÂ Billboardâ€˜s website on Oct. 6. For all chart news, follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both X, formerly known as Twitter, and Instagram.

Of The Life of a Showgirl's 173,000 equivalent album units earned in the latest tracking week, SEA units comprise 136,000 (up 500%, equaling 138.79 million on-demand official streams of the set's tracks; it jumps 17-1 on Top Streaming Albums for its eighth week at No. 1), album sales comprise 21,000 (up 1,529%, it reenters at No. 5 on Top Album Sales) and TEA units comprise 16,000 (up 11,445%). The Encore edition of Showgirl is currently only available on streamers and as a digital download for purchase.

Four former No. 1s follow Swift on the latest Billboard 200. Olivia Rodrigo's you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love climbs 5-2 (67,000, up 21% following the launch of her The Unraveled Tour on Sept. 25), Ella Langley's Dandelion dips 2-3 (58,000, down 4%), Morgan Wallen's I'm the Problem is a non-mover at No. 4 (56,000, down 3%) and Noah Kahan's The Great Divide rises 6-5 (45,000, down 3%).

Tinashe claims her first top 10-charted album on the Billboard 200 as Popstar debuts at No. 6 with 35,500 equivalent album units earned â€” her best week by units. Of that sum, album sales comprise 22,000 (her best sales week; it debuts at No. 4 on Top Album Sales), SEA units comprise 13,500 (equaling 13.73 million on-demand official streams of the set's songs) and TEA units comprise a negligible sum. First-week sales were bolstered by its availability across eight vinyl and CD variants (five signed), four deluxe/expanded digital download editions with bonus tracks, and a standard digital download album.

Popstar follows the success of last year's breakout hit â€œNo Broke Boys,â€ Tinashe's collaboration with Disco Lines that marked her first top 40 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 since 2014, reaching No. 36. It also spent 24 weeks at No. 1 on Hot Dance/Electronic Songs and ranked at No. 3 on the year-end Hot Dance/Electronic Songs ranking for 2025. (â€œNo Broke Boysâ€ was originally released as part of Tinashe's 2024 Quantum Leap album and then got a dance rework with Disco Lines.)

In total, Popstar is the seventh charted title for Tinashe on the Billboard 200, and her second to reach the top 40. Previously, she placed highest with her 2014 chart debut, Aquarius, which debuted and peaked at No. 17.

Country superstar Kenny Chesney collects his 17th top 10-charted set on the Billboard 200 as Silver Sands Marina debuts at No. 7 with a little over 35,000 equivalent album units earned. Of that sum, album sales comprise nearly 30,000 (it debuts at No. 1 on Top Album Sales), SEA units comprise 5,000 (equaling 5.64 million on-demand official streams of the set's songs) and TEA units comprise a negligible sum. First-week sales of the album were aided by its availability across eight vinyl variants (three signed), five CD variants (two signed) and a standard digital download album.

The new album was preceded by its hit â€œCarry On,â€ which reached No. 1 on the Country Airplay chart (dated Oct. 10), marking Chesney's record-extending 34th leader on the ranking.

Rounding out the top 10 of the latest Billboard 200, Olivia Dean's The Art of Loving rises 11-8 (35,000 equivalent album units earned, up 8%), Kahan's Stick Season steps 10-9 (33,000, down 1%) and Drake's former leader ICEMAN falls 9-10 (32,000, down 7%).

Luminate, the independent data provider to theÂ BillboardÂ charts, completes a thorough review of all data submissions used in compiling the weekly chart rankings. Luminate reviews and authenticates data. In partnership withÂ Billboard, data deemed suspicious or unverifiable is removed, using established criteria, before final chart calculations are made and published.