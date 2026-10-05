See Bruce Springsteen Cover Neil Young With Dave Grohl at Power to the People Fest

Tom Morello's Power to the People Festival featured an evening's worth of special performances and surprise collaborations, including Bruce Springteen covering Neil Young's â€œRockin' in the Free Worldâ€ backed by Dave Grohl, Dave Matthews, and Morello.

Springsteen's set of protest anthems â€” his â€œStreets of Minneapolisâ€ was the only original he performed â€” featured guest appearances throughout, including Joan Baez on a cover of Bob Dylan's â€œChimes of Freedomâ€ and Matthews and Nathaniel Rateliff on Creedence Clearwater Revival's â€œFortunate Son,â€ which Springsteen hadn't performed live since 2009.

After that CCR classic, Springsteen brought out Dave Grohl â€” whose Foo Fighters performed earlier in the evening â€” to join him for the Young anthem:

The performance marked the first time that Springsteen had played â€œRockin' in the Free Worldâ€ live since 2004, when he sang it alongside Young himself (as well as R.E.M. and John Fogerty) at a Vote for Change concert in Minnesota.

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That Vote for Change concert ended with Springsteen leading an all-star rendition of Patti Smith's â€œPeople Have the Powerâ€; the Power to the People Festival ended with a similarly star-studded take on John Lennon's â€œPower to the People,â€ the fest's namesake song, as well as the full ensemble on a lengthy performance of Woody Guthrie's â€œThis Land Is Your Landâ€:

Springsteen's set wasn't the only one to feature surprise guests: Jack Black's Black Sabbath tribute act welcomed Geezer Butler, Public Enemy brought out Anthrax's Scott Ian for â€œBring the Noise,â€ a â€œSuns of Soundgardenâ€ mini-set, and Morello's set boasted guests like Serj Tankian, DMC, Cypress Hill's B-Real, Public Enemy, and Grohl, who performed Kiss' â€œRock and Roll All Niteâ€ with Morello: