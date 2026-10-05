Chrissie Hynde Praises Taylor Swifts New Song Cleveland!: A Girl Who Stays on the Cutting Edge

On new song â€œCleveland!,â€ Taylor Swift gives her critics express permission to hate all they like on her, but Chrissie Hynde has only positive things to say about the pop star and the track.

In a Friday (Oct. 2) post on Instagram, The Pretenders frontwoman gave fans an update, a chunk of which was devoted to Swift's loved-up Ohio-themed The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore track. â€œI was thrilled to hear Taylor Swift's new song, Cleveland,â€ Hynde wrote. â€œNow there's a girl who stays on the cutting edgeâ€¦.in fact, she might be the only person in history who has actually written a song about Cleveland.â€

â€œAlthough come to think of it, I did commemorate Cleveland on my first album in the song, Precious,â€ she continued. â€œPerhaps Taylor is trying to get a leg up in her career by emulating yours trulyâ€¦â€¦ although I strongly suspect it has more to do with her new hunk of a husband, a Cleveland native.â€

â€œCleveland!â€ is indeed quite transparently about Swift's spouse, Travis Kelce. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end was born and raised in the Cleveland Heights area, and the song's lyrics find the 14-time Grammy winner singing about exploring the city with him while blocking out the rest of the world's negative opinions. Plus, the â€œCleveland!â€ music video features home footage of the couple driving in the car together as Kelce gives Swift the grand tour.

The track is one of four new songs Swift dropped at the end of September as part of her Showgirl deluxe, which propelled the project back to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 for its non-consecutive 13th week on the Oct. 10-dated chart. Regardless, â€œCleveland!â€ was always destined to be a smash hit in Kelce's heart, with the football player calling it â€œa bangerâ€ on a recent episode of his New Heights podcast.

â€œEither way, hats off to Taylor for commemorating Akron's main competitionâ€¦. Cleveland Ohio,â€ Hynde added. â€œI certainly have myriad recollections of adventures in Cleveland.. it's a hell of a town.â€

See Hynde's post below.