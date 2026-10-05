Jay Wheeler Announces La Voz Favorita World Tour: All the Dates

Following the success of his latest album, La Voz Favorita, Jay Wheeler announced on Monday (Oct. 5) a world tour of the same name that will take him to 34 cities across Europe, the United States and Latin America.

Produced by Dynamic Records in partnership with AUL Worldwide & UTA, La Voz Favorita World Tour will kick off in Spain on Dec. 4 at the Palmetum in Tenerife and continue through Gran Canaria, Malaga, Valencia, Bilbao, Madrid and Barcelona, where the European leg will wrap on Dec. 19 at the Palau Sant Jordi.

In March 2027, the Puerto Rican urban music star will bring the show to the U.S., with performances in Miami, Washington, D.C., New York, Boston, Chicago, Houston and Los Angeles, among other cities. Between April and June, he will tour Latin American countries including Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, Guatemala, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Panama, Costa Rica, Colombia and the Dominican Republic.

â€œThis La Voz Favorita tour is going to be very special,â€ Wheeler said in a statement. â€œSeeing and hearing all my fans sing along to my songs is one of the most beautiful parts of this career, and I feel truly blessed to have the opportunity to experience it all over again.â€

Presale tickets will be available starting this Wednesday (Oct. 7) at 11 a.m. (local time), with general sales opening on Friday (Oct. 9) at the same time. Tickets will be available at jaywheelermundial.com.Â

The tour is in support of Wheeler's La Voz Favorita album, released in May. The 24-track set debuted in the top 10 of Billboard's Top Latin Rhythm Albums chart at No. 6, and produced the No. 1 hit â€œDe Lejitos,â€ which topped the Latin Airplay and Latin Rhythm Airplay rankings and reached No. 7 on Hot Latin Songs, where it stayed in the top 10 for 11 consecutive weeks. His No. 1 hits also include â€œViendo el Techo,â€ â€œDos Tragosâ€ and â€œSi Te Vasâ€ with J Balvin.

Before going on tour, Wheeler will participate in Billboard Latin Music Week, which returns to the Faena Forum in Miami Beach from Oct. 19-22. He will join the â€œLove and Musicâ€ panel alongside his wife Zhamira and another Latin music power couple, Paola Jara and Jessi Uribe, on Wednesday, Oct. 21. Later that night, he and Zhamira will headline the Billboard En Vivo showcase at Wynwood Marketplace. For more information on Latin Music Week and to purchase tickets, click here.

Check out all the dates announced for Jay Wheeler's La Voz Favorita 2026-27 world tour below: