Adam Levine Is Floored by a Black Sabbath Cover on The Voice

A striking cover of a Black Sabbath classic won over Adam Levine on the latest episode of The Voice.

During Monday's (Oct. 5) Season 30 Blind Auditions, 25-year-old Dakota Cohen performed â€œChangesâ€ â€” the melancholy piano ballad originally released on Black Sabbath's 1972 album Vol. 4 and later sung by frontman Ozzy Osbourne. It took most of the song, but Levine and fellow coach Riley Green both turned their chairs by the end, with Queen Latifah calling the performance â€œastoundingâ€ and â€œinsaneâ€ and Green praising it as the â€œperfect song choice.â€

Levine, who noted he had pressed his button first, made an aggressive pitch. â€œThe song choice for me says so much,â€ he said. â€œThat's instantly something out of the gate; before I even heard you sing a note, I want you on my team.â€

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He compared Cohen's voice to Miley Cyrus and told her, â€œI just love what you're out here doing, and I do believe this is your home.â€ Cohen ultimately chose Team Adam â€” a decision helped along, she revealed, by a chance encounter years earlier, when Levine gave her a thumbs-up after hearing her sing Maroon 5's â€œSunday Morningâ€ at a restaurant.

The audition landed with added weight given the song's history. Originally sung by Ozzy Osbourne on Black Sabbath's 1972 album Vol. 4, â€œChangesâ€ found new life in 2003 when Osbourne re-recorded it as a duet with his daughter Kelly Osbourne, topping the U.K. singles chart.

Osbourne died in July 2025 at age 76, weeks after Black Sabbath's farewell concert; in the wake of his death, â€œChangesâ€ debuted at No. 42 on Billboard's Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart, making a primetime cover of one of his most tender vocals newly poignant.

The Voice is currently in its milestone 30th season, with Clarkson, Levine, Queen Latifah and Riley Green serving as coaches. The show airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, streaming next day on Peacock.