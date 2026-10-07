Here Are All of Max Martins Record-Setting Hot 100 No. 1s as a Producer

Max Martin boasts the most No. 1s among producers in the history of the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart.

The Swedish producer-songwriter tallied his 29th career leader as a producer on the Oct. 10, 2026-dated Hot 100, as Taylor Swift's â€œPatient Zeroâ€ debuted at No. 1. In January 2024, via Ariana Grande's â€œYes, And?,â€ he earned his 24th No. 1, surpassing the late George Martin â€” who produced 19 of The Beatles' record 20 No. 1s â€” for the most among producers over the chart's archives.

Max Martin has also earned 31 Hot 100 No. 1s as writer, through the coronation of â€œPatient Zero,â€ the second-most after Paul McCartney, with 32.

Max Martin first dominated the Hot 100 both as a producer and writer when Britney Spears' debut smash â€œâ€¦Baby One More Timeâ€ hit No. 1 on the Jan. 30, 1999-dated chart. He initially reached the ranking in both roles on the chart dated Oct. 28, 1995, when Backstreet Boys' â€œWe've Got It Goin' Onâ€ debuted at No. 97. He notched his first two top 10s simultaneously on the July 12, 1997, chart, when Robyn's â€œDo You Know (What It Takes)â€ and Backstreet Boys' â€œQuit Playing Games (With My Heart)â€ rose to Nos. 9 and 10, respectively.

Among his triumphs, Max Martin cowrote and coproduced the No. 1 hit on the Hot 100's Greatest of All Time Songs retrospective: The Weeknd's â€œBlinding Lights.â€

For the star Swedish talent (born Karl Martin Sandberg), â€œWhat's so impressive is that he's always in tune with the times, which has enabled him to stay relevant all these years,â€ Dave Penn, cofounder of Hit Songs Deconstructed, which provides in-depth analysis of Hot 100 top 10 hits, told Billboard in 2021. â€œA decade ago, he was opting for more clubby dance beats and EDM-styled synths. But toward the end of the 2010s, he had embraced hip-hop and started including trap beats in songs.

â€œBut while he has adjusted certain aspects of his writing and producing style over the years,â€ Penn mused, â€œwhat's interesting is that many things have remained essentially the same. Melody reigns supreme when it comes to mainstream hits, and Max Martin is still the undisputed champion of pop melody. As the saying goes, if it ain't broke, don't fix it.â€

Here's a rundown of Max Martin's unprecedented 28 Hot 100 No. 1s as a producer.