Blippis Meekah and Dove Release Music Video to Promote Childrens Body Confidence (EXCLUSIVE)

Meekah, best friend of children's entertainment and education character Blippi, has teamed up with Dove on a new music video promoting body confidence.

Moonbug Entertainment and the Dove Self-Esteem Project (DSEP) have partnered with Meekah for â€œMy Body Is Amazing,â€ a music video celebrating movement, self-expression and the amazing things our bodies can do. Designed to protect body confidence from an early age, the music video encourages children to focus on everything their bodies help them experience, explore and enjoy, rather than how they look.

Premiering ahead of International Day of the Girl, the video builds on Moonbug and Dove's partnership in 2024, when the two brands joined forces on a collection of Blippi episodes and music videos focused on body confidence and self-esteem, including the Blippi â€œWonderful Talent Showâ€ special. This time, the partnership brings Meekah's signature energy, creativity and love of movement to a song all about celebrating the incredible ways our bodies help us experience and explore the world.

â€œMeekah is all about encouraging kids to jump in, try something new and find their own way to experience the world,â€ said Liz Katz, associate general manager of Blippi who leads the Meekah franchise at Moonbug Entertainment. â€œMovement and self-expression are such a natural part of who she is, and this partnership with Dove gives us a wonderful opportunity to celebrate that. We want kids to feel excited to move, try things, express themselves and, most importantly, have fun being exactly who they are.â€

Dove chief growth marketing officer Marcela Melero said, â€œFor more than 20 years, the Dove Self-Esteem Project has been helping young people build body confidence and self-esteem. And we know that work needs to start early. If we want to reach more children, we need to take body confidence education beyond the classroom and into the things they love to watch and listen to. â€˜My Body Is Amazing' with Meekah does exactly that, celebrating bodies for everything they can do, not simply how they look.â€

The Blippi brand averages more than one billion monthly YouTube views and reaches more than 100 million fans worldwide, with Meekah related content averaging more than 200 million monthly YouTube views. Available in 25+ languages, including ASL, across 65+ distribution platforms, the franchise spans streaming, live experiences, products, music, publishing and gaming.

â€œMy Body Is Amazing can be seen below and is also available on YouTube.