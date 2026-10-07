New Zealands Awning Signs With Winspear

AUCKLAND, New Zealand â€” Winspear has landed its first signing from Aotearoa/New Zealand, Awning.

Hailing from the country's most populated city, TÄmaki Makaurau/Auckland, the alternative rock act celebrates its deal with the release of a new single, â€œLittle Green Book.â€

Formed in 2023 by frontman Christian Dimick with Riley Noonan (drums), Damin McCabe (bass) and guitarists Ethan Broughtan and Eli Chamberlain, Awning have a growing reputation as a live outfit.

The five-piece dropped a self-titled EP in 2025 and has played dates in Australia with Twine, supported North Carolina group Wednesday, and most recently showcased at NZ's Going Global Festival.

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â€œLittle Green Bookâ€ is â€œabout grief, gritty stuff that feels almost too much to put into song format,â€ explains Dimick. The single was recorded at Neil Finn's Roundhead Studios in Auckland, was produced by De Sevens (Womb, Office Dog, School Fair), and is accompanied with an official music video shot by Damin McCabe. Watch below.

Awning is Los Angeles-based Winspear's second signing from the region after Adelaide's Swapmeet, joining labelmates Winter, Teethe and others.

â€œWe are beyond thrilled to welcome Awning to the Winspear roster, our first signing from New Zealand, and our second international artist following Swapmeet earlier this year,â€ Swapmeet founder Jared Jones remarks. â€œWhen I first heard Awning's music, what struck me was their ability to convey deeply felt emotions so succinctly. â€˜Little Green Book' is a perfect encapsulation of this. I can't get that chorus out of my skull.â€

On signing the new label deal, Dimick and his bandmates say: â€œComing from Aotearoa it feels like a dream to have someone from the U.S. supporting us and they are an incredible team of people. I have loved teethe and Slow Pulp for years so I am at a loss for words to explain how exciting this all feels. It is an honor to jump on their roster.â€