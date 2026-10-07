Prime Video Debuts First Look at Bloodaxe Series From Vikings Creator (TV News Roundup)

Prime Video debuted first look images for â€œBloodaxe,â€ a new original series from â€œVikingsâ€ creator Michael Hirst and Horatio Hirst.

â€œBloodaxeâ€ Season 1 follows the rise of Erik Bloodaxe (Xavier Molyneux, â€œNeighborsâ€), one of the most famous Norse raiders, and his formidable wife Gunnhild, Mother of Kings (â€œBridgertonâ€ star Jessica Madsen). As the duo fights for the Norse throne, the land is ripped apart by rivals and betrayals. War, chaos and other kings set the stage for this new Norse saga.

The first season also stars Karlis Arnolds Avots (â€œKill Jackieâ€), Levi Miller (â€œKraven the Hunterâ€), Rod Hallett (â€œSuspect: The Shooting of Jean Charles De Menezesâ€), Alina Tomnikov (â€œDonnaâ€), Sisse Marie (â€œRebel Moonâ€), Rune Temte (â€œEddie the Eagleâ€) and Jesper Christensen (â€œSpectreâ€).

Michael and Horatio Hirst are showrunners, writers and executive producers. Morgan O'Sullivan also executive produces under his O'Sullivan Productions label, along with Steve Stark under his Toluca Pictures label, Arturo Interian, John Weber and Sheila Hockin.

â€œBloodaxeâ€ does not have an official release date but is expected to premiere in 2027. All eight episodes will debut on Prime Video. The series has already been picked up for a second season, currently in production in Ireland.

See first look images below.

Jessica Madsen (Gunnhild) in â€œBloodaxeâ€ Season 1 Bernard Walsh/Prime

Xavier Molyneux (Erik Bloodaxe) in â€œBloodaxeâ€ Season 1 Bernard Walsh/Prime

Xavier Molyneux (Erik Bloodaxe) and Alina Tomnikov (Greta) in â€œBloodaxeâ€ Season 1 Bernard Walsh/Prime

In other TV roundup news:

Dates

â€œPokÃ©mon Horizons: Season 4 â€“ Wonders Aheadâ€ will premiere Feb. 27 on Netflix.

Per the series logline, â€œLiko, Roy and the rest of the Rising Volt Tacklers are setting out to see the world of PokÃ©mon afresh now that Laquium is no longer a threat! Whether they're encountering unconventional PokÃ©mon, discovering PokÃ©mon sleep styles or racing alongside Legendary PokÃ©mon, they're always learning and growing stronger with their PokÃ©mon partners.â€

Watch the trailer for the fourth season below.

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The â€œConjuringâ€ universe is releasing its first game, â€œThe Conjuring: Unspoken,â€ Oct. 13 on Netflix.

Ridden by grief, the Cooper family discovers strange things happening after they move into the the historically haunted Red Lion Inn. From dolls going missing to music boxes playing by themselves, the Coopers desperately seek help to free their family from demons Vinea and Florrie.

As an active participant, players will scour the inn for supernatural entities as demonologist Francesca Noakes. With a narrative experience, players will also be able to choose different dialogue options on their hunt for ghosts.

First Looks/Trailers

MGM+ released the trailer for â€œThe Instituteâ€ Season 2.

Based on the best-selling Stephen King novel, the hit thriller horror series returns for its second season on Nov. 8.

Following their escape from the Institute, Luke Ellis (Joe Freeman) and other kids with psychic powers are searching for a way to end the secretive organization for good â€” even if it means going back inside the Institute. Meanwhile, tech billionaire Nolan Reeves (Alfie Allen) has been brought in to help rebuild. Sigsby's (Mary Louise Parker) life as a fugitive forces her to find a way back â€œin.â€

â€œThe Instituteâ€ also stars Ben Barnes as Tim Jamieson, Simone Miller as Kalisha, Fionn Laird as Nicky, Arlen So as George, Robert Joy as Dr. Hendricks and Hannah Galway as Wendy.

Jack Bender directs based on a screenplay by Benjamin Cavell. The series is executive produced by Stephen King, Jack Bender, Benjamin Cavell, Gary Barber, Sam Sheridan, Ed Redlich and Michael Mahoney.

â€œThe Instituteâ€ Season 2 debuts Nov. 8 on MGM+, with new episodes premiering Sundays through Dec. 20.

Watch the full trailer below.

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Peacock has unveiled the official trailer for its latest thriller series â€œThe Good Daughterâ€ which premieres on the streamer on Nov. 12.

Per the logline, â€œThe Good Daughterâ€ follows Sisters Charlotte (Meghann Fahy) and Samantha (Rose Byrne) Quinn have spent the last 20 years trying to piece together the lives that were fractured by a single night of violence. When another attack splinters the small town of Pikeville, Charlotte â€“ now a lawyer like her father â€“ is the first witness on the scene. As the case unfolds and twists through painful memories and buried secrets, what emerges is not just a story of survival, but of enduring ties between a father and his daughters, and the complex bond between sisters.â€

Karin Slaughter serves as writer, executive producer and showrunner alongside executive producers Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky and Casey Haver for Made Up Stories and Rose Byrne. Steph Green is the director and an executive producer.

Watch the full trailer here:

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Season 2 of the Netflix comedy â€œNorth of Northâ€ will premiere on the streamer on Nov. 5.

Guided by pilimmaksarniq, Season 2 follows â€œthe Inuktitut concept of mastering skills through observation, practice and effort â€” Siaja is ready to put in the work. At the community center, she's pushing her boss, Helen (Mary Lynn Rajskub), to trust her with more responsibility. At home, she's trying to learn everything she can about the half-sister she never knew existed. And after her divorce, she's open to the possibility of love â€” or at the very least, a hot date. Through it all, she's raising her daughter, Bun (Keira Belle Cooper), alongside her mother, Neevee (Maika Harper), and newfound father, Alistair (Jay Ryan). Siaja has always believed the best is yet to come. This winter, she's determined to prove it.â€

â€œNorth of Northâ€ is Netflix's first Canadian original series, a co-production with CBC in partnership with APTN. The series is created by Stacey Aglok MacDonald and Alethea Arnaquq-Baril and executive produced by Miranda de Pencier.

Watch the full trailer here:

Ratings

â€œTamron Hallâ€ kicked off Season 8 with a 10% increase in viewership and 12% in households. The show saw growth across all key demo measures compared to last year's season premiere.

The show delivered the largest year-over-year increases among all syndicated talk shows in women 18-49, with a growth of 26%, and women 25-54, growing 35%. This year was the most-viewed premiere week among all key demos since 2024.

The lineup for premiere week featured an at-home interview in Los Angeles with Rebecca Crews, a conversation with Sarah Jakes Roberts after her near-fatal accident and a sit-down with actress and comedian Tisha Campbell and her son, Xen Martin. It also included Tamron's birthday, with performances by En Vogue and WÃ© Ani. September continued with a conversation with New York Knick Jalen Brunson and his family.

Still upcoming are interviews with guests including Jessie James Decker, Snooki, Meagan Good, Morris Chestnut, Ina Garten, Funny Marco and more. The franchise â€œUp & Coming Designersâ€ returns with two surprise fashion icons as mentors.

â€œTamron Hallâ€ is the second longest running first-run syndicated show for Disney. Disney Entertainment distributes the show in national syndication.