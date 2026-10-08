See Madison Square Garden Ushers Vibe-Dance to Celebrate Phishs 100th Booking at Legendary Venue

Phish will play their 100th concert at Madison Square Garden this winter. The gig, on Jan. 2, will conclude a four-night run at the legendary New York venue scheduled around New Year's Eve.

Ticketmaster is already running a ticket request campaign for the four-night run. Tickets will go on sale officially to the general public at noon on Oct. 16. Travel packages will go on sale on the band's website at noon ET on Thursday.

The band played their first gig at the Garden on Dec. 30, 1994. Since then, they've played regular gigs and residencies there, including a 13-show run in 2017 called the Baker's Dozen, when they played 237 songs without repeating a single one.

To celebrate the accomplishment of playing there 100 times over the past 32 years, they put together a video featuring interviews with ushers, bartenders, and concession and merch vendors who've worked at the gigs over the years. â€œI love the Phish,â€ comments one. Another says, â€œThey are the only fans who asks how everybody's treating you.â€ They also show the vibing way Phish fans dance.

In addition to the New York dates, Phish have shows scheduled in Virginia, Florida, and Alabama in October. After the Madison Square Garden residency, they'll headline their own Phish: Riviera Maya 2027 festival at Moon Palace CancÃºn in Mexico. That event will include eight sets from the band, as well as DJ sets from James Murphy and Questlove and comedy by Fred Armisen, Rory Scovel, Beth Stelling, and others.

Trending Stories

Phish Tour Dates

Oct. 7 â€“ Richmond, VA @ Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront

Oct. 9 â€“ Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Oct. 10 â€“ Huntsville, AL @ The Orion Amphitheater

Oct. 11 â€“ Huntsville, AL @ The Orion Amphitheater

Dec. 30 â€“ New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Dec. 31 â€“ New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Jan. 1 â€“ New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Jan. 2 â€“ New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Jan. 27 â€“ Riviera Maya, MX @ Phish: Riviera Maya 2027

Jan. 28 â€“ Riviera Maya, MX @ Phish: Riviera Maya 2027

Jan. 29 â€“ Riviera Maya, MX @ Phish: Riviera Maya 2027

Jan. 30 â€“ Riviera Maya, MX @ Phish: Riviera Maya 2027