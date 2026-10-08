Ella Langley Wonders Onstage If She Can Have Both The Man & The Dream Amid Tucker Wetmore Dating Rumors

Ella Langley has spent the past few years chasing her country music dreams, and she's been simultaneously thinking about what she wants outside of her glamorous, record-breaking career.

During her SiriusXM Small Stage performance on Tuesday at Denver's The Grizzly Rose, the singer/songwriter prefaced one of her simpler tracks with a reflection on how different her life looks now compared with her small-town upbringing. Langley grew up in Hope Hull, Alabama, just south of Montgomery, where, as she put it, there wasn't much to do besides â€œlisten to music and ride dirt roads.â€

â€œMy life moves so fast now,â€ Langley said in the clip, captured by Billboard. â€œI'm constantly going somewhere. I mean, for me to spend longer than five days in one place is a miracle.â€

That pace has apparently gotten Langley thinking about whether she can make room for something a little more settled too. â€œI turned 27 this year, so I'm kinda thinking like, wait, can she have both?â€ she said. â€œLike, can she have the man and can she have the dream at the same time?â€

Watch the onstage moment below:

The timing of this comment is notable considering the rumors swirling around a potential relationship with fellow country star Tucker Wetmore. The pair have been the subject of romance speculation, and People reported in September that sources confirmed the two are dating. Neither Langley nor Wetmore has publicly discussed their relationship status. (When Wetmore was asked about the rumors this week by a fan, he simply waved it off by saying, â€œNext question.â€)

Still, Langley didn't mention Wetmore in the clip. Instead, she described herself as â€œdaydreaming a little bitâ€ before introducing â€œSomethin' Simple,â€ a song that captures the quieter life she's imagining. The track, which appears on Langley's sophomore album Dandelion, is about trading the nonstop pace of her current career for something much more domestic and simple: a life involving a home, a dog, a guitar and a hardworking man.

Dandelion debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and Top Country Albums back in April, giving Langley her first leader on both charts. Her breakout hit â€œChoosin' Texasâ€ also made its presence known on the charts, to say the very least, breaking the record for most weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 since Mariah Carey's â€œAll I Want for Christmas Is You,â€ establishing Langley as one of music's biggest rising stars.