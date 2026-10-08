These Popular Kids Halloween Costumes Are Over 60% Off This October Prime Day, From Wicked to Descendants

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Halloween is around the corner, and Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, affectionately known as October Prime Day, started yesterday, Oct. 6, giving shoppers until midnight tonight (Oct. 7) to score last-minute savings. That makes now as good a time as ever to shop for kids' costumes, especially with some styles marked down by as much as 64%. A discount this steep is hard to find at Spirit Halloween, making these deals worth a look before the sale disappears. October Prime Day deals are exclusive to Prime members only, but you can sign up now and enjoy a 30-day free trial with all the perks of a paying member.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news

The lineup of kids' Halloween costumes includes outfits inspired by hit musicals likeÂ WickedÂ and Disney'sÂ Descendants, plus Hogwarts uniforms,Â Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu,Â Bumblebee from Transformers and even a Benjamin Franklin costume. Whether your kid wants to dress like a favorite character or surprise everyone with a more unexpected pick, these markdowns make Halloween shopping a little easier on the wallet.

At a Glance: Kids Halloween Costumes On Sale This October Prime Day, From â€˜Wicked' to Disney's â€˜Descendants'

Get Prime to Enjoy the 2026 Amazon Prime Big Deal Days

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is reserved for Prime members, so you'll need a subscription to take advantage of the deals during the Oct. 6 and 7 event. Prime costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year, while eligible new subscribers can try it free for 30 days. Beyond Prime Big Deal Days, membership includes perks such as fast shipping, Prime Video, Amazon Music, Prime Reading and Amazon Photos storage. Eligible students and young adults can also get a discounted membership after a six-month trial, with plans costing $7.49 per month or $69 per year. If you decide to keep Prime after a trial, your membership will automatically renew under the plan you selected unless you cancel.

Amazon â€˜Descendants' Disney's â€˜Descendants' Chloe Kids Halloween Costume 50+ Bought in Past Month For fans of Chloe fromÂ Descendants: The Rise of Red, this costume makes recreating her look easy. The jumpsuit has an attached shirt for a put-together outfit without much fuss, while the character-inspired design brings plenty of personality. Just remember, the wig is sold separately â€” also marked down 20% â€” so you'll need to add one for the full transformation.

Amazon â€˜Descendants' Disney's â€˜Descendants' Red Kids Halloween Costume 500+ Bought in Past Month Red is back in the spotlight this year withÂ Descendants: Wicked Wonderland, making this a particularly timely Halloween pick for young fans of the franchise. Purchase Red's wig separately, marked down 15%.

Amazon â€˜Wicked' â€˜Wicked' Shiz University Kids Halloween Costume For the kid who cannot get enough ofÂ Wicked, this Shiz University dress is an easy way to bring the movie's magical world into Halloween.

Amazon â€˜The Mandalorian' â€˜Star Wars: The Mandalorian' Kids Halloween Costume 400+ Bought in Past Month The Mandalorian costume feels especially timely this year, thanks to the popularity ofÂ Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu, which hit theaters in 2026.

Amazon â€˜Transformers' â€˜Transformers' Bumblebee Kids Halloween Costume 800+ Bought in Past Month Bumblebee is already a Halloween favorite, but the padded chest and shoulders give this version an extra dose of superhero-like drama.

Amazon founding father Benjamin Franklin Kids Halloween Costume For kids who would rather stand out than blend into a sea of superheroes, this Benjamin Franklin costume is a surprisingly clever choice. The jacket with attached vest, cravat and knicker pants create an instantly recognizable colonial-inspired look without needing a pile of accessories. Wig sold separately.

Amazon hogwarts â€˜Harry Potter' Slytherin Halloween Kids Costume 100+ Bought in Past Month Let your little wizard represent their Hogwarts house with a robe available in Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw or Slytherin. Each version features house colors, a matching patch, a hood and a satin-lined interior that gives the costume a polished finish.

Sophie DunneÂ is an E-Commerce Writer at Penske Media Corporation, writing across Billboard, Rolling Stone, The Hollywood Reporter, WWD and Footwear News. Originally from Ireland and based in Los Angeles, she previously worked at Static Media as a writer and editor across all brands, covering entertainment, lifestyle, fashion,Â shopping, sex and relationships, travel, home and garden, tech, health and wellness, history, and food. Her bylines have appeared in Women's Health, The List,Â Women.com, Islands, Grunge, WebMD, and more. Before beginning her writing career in 2019, Sophie lived in Dubai for four years working as an Emirates Cabin Crew Member. Having traveled to 71 countries with the airline, she began writing for an LA-based publication as a travel writer during her final year. Sophie has a degree in Humanities from Carlow College, St. Patrick's (now South East Technological University) in her native Ireland. She studied English, history, philosophy, and psychology.