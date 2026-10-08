Katseyes Sophia Laforteza to Return to Group in January

Katseye's Sophia Laforteza revealed Thursday that, following a lengthy hiatus to focus on her mental health, she would rejoin the girl group early next year.

The group's management and label Hybe and Geffen announced Thursday that while Laforteza would not partake in Katseye's upcoming North American tour or promotional events the rest of this year, she would â€œresume group activities with Katseye beginning the first week of January 2027.â€

â€œSophia has been prioritizing her health and well-being with our full support and resources,â€ the labels said in a statement. â€œWhile Sophia will not be participating in THE WILDWORLD TOUR in North America, or promotional activities for the remainder of this year, we look forward to welcoming her back as Katseye continues this next chapter together in 2027.â€

In August, six months after Katseye's Manon Bannerman announced she was taking a break for mental health reasons, Laforteza announced that she too would go on hiatus. â€œMaking this decision wasn't easy, but I'm learning that health has to come first,â€ she said in a statement.

Two months after her initial statement, Laforteza addressed the â€œEyekonsâ€ on social media about her impending return, thanking her fans for their â€œpatience, grace and understanding.â€Â

â€œYour kindness during this time has given me more strength than you know. It hasn't been easy, but I have been putting in the work by receiving the care I need, learning the tools to better support myself, and doing everything I can to nurture my well-being,â€ Laforteza wrote on Instagram.

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â€œIt pains me deeply that I won't be able to participate in the remainder of the tour this year. I'm going to use this time to continue training and get myself to where I need to be again. As much as I wish I could simply push through, I've come to understand that sometimes having the courage to take a step back is what allows you to move forward. My hope is to return feeling happier, healthier, stronger, more grounded, and ready to give you everything I've been wanting to give you. I'm holding onto that so tightly. I can't wait to share the stage with my sisters again and look out to all of you!â€

The North American leg of Katseye's Wildworld Tour kicks off October 13 and runs through November 28; neither Lafortza nor Bannerman will take part in the North American dates.