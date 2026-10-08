Russia, China hypersonic missile threats fuel need for space defense, satellite CEO says

Space-based missile defense is becoming a realistic option as countries confront increasingly sophisticated threats, according to the CEO of Canadian satellite technology company MDA Space .

Satellites could play an increasingly important role in detecting, tracking and potentially intercepting incoming missiles, CEO Mike Greenley told “Squawk Box Europe” on Thursday, arguing that such systems don’t have to be more expensive than other advanced defense technologies.

Space-based systems could detect and track incoming missile threats and intercept them from land or space, he said.Â

He argued that having this technology is becoming increasingly necessary as “hypersonic missiles become more important as Russia, China has those capabilities.”

“From a North American perspective, monitoring the threat that could come over the top of the earth and be able to track and intercept that is a realistic part of life,” he said.

While Toronto-listed MDA Space specializes in earth observation, radar and communication satellites, Greenley, like many of his space-tech peers, emphasized the dual-use applications in defense, as modern warfare becomes increasingly tech-heavy and sophisticated.Â