Journey Drummer Deen Castronovo Suffers Medical Emergency During Tulsa Concert

Journey drummer Deen Castronovo suffered a medical emergency during the band's concert in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Thursday night. A local news outlet reported that he was hospitalized after the concert was paused.

According to Tulsa World, the show stopped after just two songs and keyboardist Jonathan Cain addressed the crowd after all the other band members left the stage. â€œWe're gong to see what happens as this progresses,â€ Cain said. â€œIt's an unfortunate situation. We're very sorry. We're hoping it's only a delay, but please â€” I'm sorry. Don't worry. Have your prayers ready. Have your prayers ready for Deen Castronovo, everybody. Thank you.â€

Local sports reporter Eric Bailey shared a video from the concert.

At the Journey concert where drummer Deen Castronova had a â€œmedical emergencyâ€ after two songs. Was helped off the stage. Show is delayed for now at the BOK Center. pic.twitter.com/KHQljAJRnl â€” Eric Bailey (@EricBaileyTW) October 9, 2026

Journey founder/guitarist Neal Schon returned to the stage 10 minutes later and said that Castronovo had been taken to the hospital, per the outlet. The show continued with Castronovo's drum tech. â€œGive a big hand for Steve Toomey,â€ said Schon. â€œWe love you all. We're very sorry for the inconvenience.â€

After the concert at BOK Center resumed, Schon said, â€œThis concert is for Deen. I think he's going to be fine.â€

A representative for Journey did not immediately return a request for comment.

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Journey is currently in the middle of their Final Frontier farewell tour, which launched in Hershey, Pennsylvania, on Feb. 28, and later added 40 North American dates. The new leg kicked off Sept. 12 in Los Angeles and will conclude Nov. 28 in San Francisco.Â

â€œThe energy has been incredible every night,â€ Schon said in a previous statement. â€œSeeing these crowds sing these songs with us after all these years has been powerful. We're excited to bring The Final Frontier Tour to even more cities this fall.â€