Fan Bingbing Says Young Chinese Audiences Arent Being Fed Very Well as AI Microdramas Boom

Fan Bingbing watches AI-generated microdramas now and then. She's just not convinced they're doing China's young audiences any good.

The Chinese star made the remarks at a Busan International Film Festival press conference, where she presented Wayne Wang's â€œDiary of a Mad Old Man,â€ screening in the A Window on Asian Cinema strand, and Ivan Tan's short â€œShe Said,â€ which world premiered in the Wide Angle section's Asian Short Film Competition. It's her third visit to the festival.

Pointing to the popularity of AI-generated microdramas in China, Fan questioned whether they offered younger viewers the artistic nourishment she had found in cinema. â€œI feel that young people in China aren't being fed very well,â€ she said, referring to the screen content they consume.

Fan pointed to Lee Chang-dong's â€œPossible Love.â€ â€œHuman performances contain so many emotions and expressions,â€ she said. â€œThe performances in â€˜Possible Love' cannot be conveyed or replicated by AI.â€

At a special talk following the screening of Park Chan-wook's â€œThe Handmaiden,â€ her selection for the festival's Carte Blanche program, Fan spoke of her fascination with the danger and freedom embodied by the film's two female leads. â€œI first watched this film 10 years ago. Because it had never been released in China, I had to make a special effort to find a way to see it,â€ she said. â€œBut the impact it had on me is just as powerful 10 years later.â€

She also recalled serving alongside Park on the Cannes jury in 2017, describing him as courteous and gentlemanly. Though he spoke sparingly, she said, â€œHis observations were incisive.â€ Fan added that she would be delighted to work with him if the opportunity arose.

Reflecting during the talk on what has sustained her commitment to acting over three decades, Fan placed her career within the wider development of Asian cinema, which she said had found its place and voice over the past two decades.

â€œActors of my generation in China hold themselves to an internal standard,â€ she said. â€œWe belong to a generation that connects what came before with what comes next. We have a responsibility to carry that legacy forward, and we hope to be remembered ourselves.â€

Fan described her belief in â€œyuanfen,â€ the Chinese concept of affinity or connection shaped by fate. â€œYou can't force the connection between an actor and a role, or between an actor and a director,â€ she said. â€œBut I believe that only by continually accumulating experience can you keep challenging who you are and extend your life as an actor.â€

Fan largely disappeared from Chinese screens after a 2018 tax evasion case. She has since worked outside China, winning the Golden Horse best leading actress award for Malaysian drama â€œMother Bhumiâ€ and starring in Korean-language feature â€œGreen Night.â€

Fan joked that she had been â€œforcedâ€ to adapt as her work took her beyond a fixed screen image and across languages, though she said she was grateful for the pressures that had led her toward unexpected roles.

â€œFollowing the storyline that fate gives me, and doing justice to my abilities as an actor, is already a source of happiness,â€ she said.